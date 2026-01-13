Logan Paul’s World-Record Pokémon Card is Up For Grabs, Already Fetching Multi-Millions

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 13 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Logan Paul’s PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card is now up for auction.

The card previously set a world record price of USD$5.3 million.

This is the only official copy to receive a perfect 10 grade.

The sale includes a custom USD$75,000 diamond-encrusted gold necklace.

Logan Paul will personally hand-deliver the card to the auction winner.

It seems unfair to compare Pokémon to the likes of Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, and Mickey Mantle. However, the reality is that the select few people wealthy enough (or obsessed enough) to afford the world’s most expensive trading cards weren’t alive when the all-time great sporting heroes played. This is precisely why YouTuber and WWE Superstar, Logan Paul, bought the Guinness World Record-holding Most Expensive Pokémon card of all time back in July of 2021 for USD$5.3 million (approx. AUD$7.9 million).

Paul finalised negotiations with a card trader in Dubai, and as soon as the purchase was made, it was instantly verified by Guinness World Records as the “most expensive Pokémon trading card sold at a private sale. Now, it’s up for grabs at auction again thanks to Goldin in Runnemede, New Jersey, USA. While it’s rare that private sale transactions are publicised, auctions are a different beast, and those that involve one of the biggest YouTubers on the planet and once-in-a-lifetime trading cards grab global headlines. Will Logan Paul be responsible for a new world record sale?

With weeks left in the auction (ending Monday, February 16 2026), the card is already well on its way to a new record, with a USD$3.5 million highest bid. Here’s everything you need to know about Logan Paul’s PSA GEM MT 10 Pikachu Illustrator card.

Logan Paul’s World-Record-Holding Pikachu Illustrator | Image: Supplied / Goldin Auction

Of the estimated 41 copies of this card that were officially awarded and distributed, this is the only PSA Graded GEM MT 10 (23000982). Beckett, the company that PSA owns and uses to grade its cards, has only awarded two Illustrator cards the inferior MINT 9 tier grade. It’s why Logan Paul’s card is so valuable, and auction results have been so strong from the outset.

There’s also a level of provenance to the sale. Love him or hate him, Paul’s status as the owner of this card will only add to its value. During his ownership of the card, he famously attached it to a diamond-adorned custom necklace (also offered in this once-in-a-lifetime sale) during his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. He then received the record certificate backstage at AT&T Stadium after defeating the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio with his tag-team partner, The Miz (as pictured).

The card was also the centrepiece of season three of the Netflix show King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, where Paul wore the card for a box break of 2009-10 Topps Basketball cards at Goldin headquarters in search of a never-found one-of-one Stephen Curry SuperFractor rookie card.

Logan Paul’s World-Record-Holding Pikachu Illustrator | Image: Supplied / Goldin Auction

Goldin and Paul will include a USD$75,000 custom diamond necklace created by Suny the Jeweller in the sale, which is made from pure Italian solid gold and set with 35 carats of VVS1 clarity natural diamonds, totalling approximately 10,000 stones. You’ll also receive a Pokéball bail featuring 6.5 carats of VVS1 natural diamonds, because why not?

The winner of the auction, which is linked below, will have the item hand-delivered by Logan Paul to their location anywhere in the world.