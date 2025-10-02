By Michael Vane - Guide Published: 2 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 10 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

While writing this column is a privilege, it’s also a burden. Nothing disrupts those savings goals quite like researching and writing lists of cool stuff to buy. Sometimes I think ignorance would be bliss. Then again, I love the buzz that comes from booting up a newly installed game on launch day.

With a host of PC favourites returning, Xbox games copping major updates, and PlayStation hits venturing into the deep, dark abyss, this month is all about some heavy-hitting franchises. Whether you’re into horror or humour, sports or zombie slaying, LEGO or looter-shooters, October has you covered. Here’s a selection of new video games launching throughout October 2025, if you wish to chase that feeling…

Best New Video Games Releasing This Month

If you are looking for thrills, spills and some sick new tricks, this month’s slate of new video games will more than suffice. With the return of a cinematic favourite, some new horror survival games and an icon of the past set to land in the imminent future, gaming is back on the menu. Here are the best new video games releasing in October 2025.

Ghost of Yōtei

Platforms: PlayStation

PlayStation Release date: October 2

In the snowy northern regions surrounding Mount Yōtei, a lone mercenary seeks vengeance on the outlaws who slaughtered her family. This emotional journey features lawless dual katana combat, cultural beauty, and a rich, realised world of 1600s Japan that will be explored on foot and by horseback. With an optional chill, lo-fi beats mode and new content in 2026, make sure to carve out enough hard drive space for the long haul.

Super Mario Galaxy 1 & 2

Platforms: Switch

Switch Release date: October 2

Two Mario classics are remastered to celebrate the popular plumber’s 40th anniversary. Journey into space (twice) to hunt Power Stars, overcome a universe of challenges and most importantly, stop Bowser. Originally released on the Nintendo Wii, these two titles feature enhanced visuals, new chapters in Rosalina’s picture book, assist mode for younger players, and soundtracks available from the main menus. They can be purchased separately or together for a discounted price.

Battlefield 6

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

PC, PlayStation, Xbox Release date: October 10

Wage all-out warfare in Battlefield 6. The series returns to the modern day for a new take on infantry, vehicle and squad-based action. With new maps spanning the globe, overhauled gunplay and new levels of tactical destruction, expect a high-intensity multiplayer experience. There’s even a single player campaign following Marine Raiders fighting to save a world on the edge of collapse.

Yooka-Replayee

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Release date: October 9

A remake of 2017’s Yooka-Laylee, this revived 3D platformer brings new areas, challenges, collectables, customisation options, enhanced visuals, and a reworked soundtrack. Two unlikely treasure hunters retell how they stopped a greedy capitalist across a fantastical and imaginative world. This comes from the key talent behind Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong Country.

Little Nightmares III

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Release date: October 10

Two young friends are lost in a frightening world. A fate worse than death awaits if they cannot find a way home. Little Nightmares III adds a co-op twist to the series, where you work together to sneak, stun, solve puzzles and manipulate massive machines to escape this nightmare. Play in online co-op with a friend or solo with one of the two characters controlled by AI.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Platforms: Switch

Switch Release date: October 16

A different kind of Pokémon adventure awaits in Lumiose City. The traditional turn-based battle system is replaced by real-time combat, where trainers and Pokémon move around a 3-D space, with aiming and timing essential. Wild Pokémon can be encountered throughout the city to be caught to aid in your trainer journey with the new Mega Evolutions, dramatically shifting the odds of battle.

Keeper

Platforms: PC, Xbox

PC, Xbox Release date: October 17

Keeper is a gorgeous, atmospheric puzzle adventure and a story told without words. On a lost island, a forgotten lighthouse awakens with a mysterious sense of purpose and embarks on a heartening tale of unlikely companionship and into realms beyond understanding.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

PC, PlayStation, Xbox Release date: October 21

This strategy sim puts you in charge of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Synthesise, breed and nurture more than 75 species and create jaw-dropping parks for the adoring guests. In the campaign, join Dr Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) across new and familiar locations, each testing your management skills as you balance human interest with the delicate integration of dinosaurs into a modern world.

Ninja Gaiden 4

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

PC, PlayStation, Xbox Release date: October 21

Move over Ryu Hayabusa. Ninja Gaiden 4 is a legacy reborn with a young ninja prodigy fighting through a near-future Tokyo after an ancient enemy’s resurrection. Experience a return to the series’ intense, high-speed combat that will push action veterans to their limits, but with tweakable settings to invite newcomers for the ride. Co-developed by Team Ninja and PlatinumGames (Bayonetta), we expect a riveting ninja return.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

PC, PlayStation, Xbox Release date: October 21

Visceral vampire action meets neo-noir murder mystery in this long-awaited RPG sequel. As a centuries-old vampire with a disembodied detective companion, you’ll explore a modern-day Seattle where your choices determine the balance of power and what becomes of the city and its people.

Dispatch

Platforms: PC, PlayStation

PC, PlayStation Release date: October 22

Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter. Manage a dysfunctional team of misfits, deciding who to send on emergencies while balancing office politics, personal relationships and your quest to become a hero. It features the voice talents of Aaron Paul, Laura Bailey, Jeffrey Wright, and more.

Once Upon a Katamari

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Release date: October 24

The Katamari series returns with a time travelling take on the series’ unique puzzle adventure formula. Roll through the Jurassic period, the Ice Age, historic Japan and more on a journey to rebuild the starry sky. New tools shake up the formula as you play as The Prince (or one of his 68 cousins).

The Outer Worlds 2

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

PC, PlayStation, Xbox Release date: October 29

Clear your calendar for this action-packed adventure with a new crew, new weapons, and new enemies in a new colony! So much newness! The Outer Worlds 2 draws on Obsidian Entertainment’s rich history of first-person RPGs, injecting over-the-top gunplay, humour and players’ choice for what’s bound to be another memorable, immersive experience. The galaxy needs a hero. You’ll have to do.

ARC Raiders

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

PC, PlayStation, Xbox Release date: October 30

ARC Raiders is a multiplayer extraction adventure, set on a lethal future Earth ravaged by a mysterious mechanised threat. Scavenge the surface, carry out requests and return to your underground home with valuable loot. But beware of the machines and other players preying upon you.

Terminator 2D: No Fate

Platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch Release date: October 31

Terminator 2D: No Fate is a love letter to the early ’90s, adapting one of the decade’s best films with pixelated stylings of that era. Play as Sarah Connor and the Terminator as they face the T-1000 and try to stop Skynet’s plans. In the future, play as John Connor, leading the resistance. In a story blending iconic scenes with original scenarios and multiple endings, humanity’s fate is yours to decide.