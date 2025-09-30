Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Prime video
MOVIES & TV

New on Prime Video in October 2025

Hey Prime Video subscribers, do you like movies?!!! Of course you do, and you’re getting a whole bunch of them this October, including both licensed classics and original fare. ‘Tis the season for horror, but you’ll also find generous helpings of comedy, drama, sci-fi, and action (including the entire James Bond film library, fresh of Amazon’s purchase of the franchise rights). Throw in a John Candy documentary, live sporting events, and some fresh series content, and you’ve got all the right reasons to fire up the streamer this month. Here’s everything coming your way, followed by highlights.

New Releases Coming To Amazon Prime Australia in October 2025

From blockbuster movies to documentaries to original series, October 2025 promises to be an action-packed month of entertainment. Here’s the full upcoming release schedule.

New Movies on Prime Video in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
19841 October
A View to Kill1 October
Barbershop1 October
Barbershop: The Next Cut1 October
Barbershop 2: Back in Business1 October
Casino Royale1 October
Dead Man Walking1 October
Diamonds Are Forever1 October
Die Another Day1 October
Dr. No1 October
For Your Eyes Only1 October
Four Weddings and a Funeral1 October
From Russia with Love1 October
Ghoulies1 October
Ghoulies II1 October
Goldeneye1 October
Goldfinger1 October
Highway to Hell1 October
I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)1 October
Jeepers Creepers 21 October
License To Kill1 October
Live and Let Die1 October
Mermaids1 October
Moonraker1 October
No Time to Die1 October
Octopussy1 October
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service1 October
Play Dirty1 October
Quantum of Solace1 October
Skyfall1 October
Spectre1 October
The Beast With A Million Eyes1 October
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course1 October
The Good Doctor1 October
The Living Daylights1 October
The Man With The Golden Gun1 October
The Mummy1 October
The Mummy (1999)1 October
The Raven1 October
The Silence of the Lambs1 October
The Spy Who Loved Me1 October
The World Is Not Enough1 October
Thunderball1 October
Tomorrow Never Dies1 October
Uptown Girls1 October
West Side Story1 October
You Only Live Twice1 October
Maintenance Required8 October
Stolen Girl10 October
Blade Runner 204914 October
Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra)16 October
Silver Linings Playbook21 October
The Salt Path23 October
Bring Her Back27 October
Eat Pray Love28 October
Hedda29 October
New TV Series on Prime Video in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Harlan Coben’s Lazarus22 October
Hazbin Hotel, Season 229 October
New Specials and Documentaries on Prime Video in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
John Candy: I Like Me10 October
New Live Events on Prime Video in October 2025

CodeEventLive Date
NBABoston Celtics v New York Knicks25 October
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers25 October
ICC Women’s World CupIndia v Sri Lanka30 September
Australia v New Zealand1 October
Bangladesh v Pakistan2 October
England v South Africa3 October
Australia v Sri Lanka4 October
India v Pakistan5 October
New Zealand v South Africa6 October
England v Bangladesh7 October
Australia v Pakistan8 October
India v South Africa9 October
New Zealand v Bangladesh10 October
England v Sri Lanka11 October
India v Australia12 October
South Africa v Bangladesh13 October
New Zealand v Sri Lanka14 October
England v Pakistan15 October
Australia v Bangladesh16 October
South Africa v Sri Lanka17 October
New Zealand v Pakistan18 October
India v England19 October
Sri Lanka v Bangladesh20 October
South Africa v Pakistan21 October
Australia v England22 October
India v New Zealand23 October
Pakistan v Sri Lanka24 October
Australia v South Africa25 October
England v New Zealand26 October
India v Bangladesh26 October
Semi-Finals Game 129 October
Semi-Finals Game 230 October
Finals2 November
Best New Movies on Prime Video

This October, Prime Video is effectively dedicating the entire month to movies. Here’s a closer look at some highlights.

The Entire 007 Discography

Release Date: 1 October

The name is Bond, James Bond, and he’s the reigning king of franchise fare. What began in 1962 with Dr. No runs all the way up to 2021’s No Time to Die and touches down on 27 films in the process. Check out our adjoining viewer guide to brush up on your knowledge before diving into the adventures of Agent 007, as portrayed by a slew of famous (and some not-so-famous) British actors. No matter where you land, expect the kind of dangerous dames, go-go gadgets, and ludicrous action sequences that only these movies can deliver.

Blade Runner 2049

Release Date: 14 October

As we wait for the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series – set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026 – now is a good time to revisit this beloved sequel. Director Denis Villeneuve welcomes viewers into a visually sumptuous but spiritually desolate future, where Blade Runner Officer K (Ryan Gosling) uncovers an important secret with grave consequences. We didn’t adore this one as much as its envelope-pushing precursor, but it delivers a thrilling ride nonetheless.

Bring Her Back

Release Date: 27 October

Count us among the many who thought that 2022’s Talk To Me made for a thoroughly promising feature debut from directors Danny and Michael Philippou. This recent follow-up is a bit more divisive. It sends two recently orphaned siblings to their new foster home, where a terrifying ritual is about to unfold. If Talk To Me was calculated in terms of narrative build-up, some of us felt that Bring Her Back clobbered us over the head with horror tropes, ironically defusing most of the tension and disengaging us from the characters. Tons of other viewers felt differently, however, so don’t let our negativity get in the way of your good time! Stream it in the dark on Halloween night, and at least a few solid scares are guaranteed.

Best New Series on Prime Video

Did we say Prime Video was dedicating the entire month to movies? Not so fast! Here are two series highlights arriving in October.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus

Release Date: 22 October

Best known as a mystery writer, Harlan Coben has launched his own adjoining media universe on Netflix. Now he’s bringing a new miniseries to Prime Video, and one that’s not based on any pre-existing work. While grappling with his father’s recent suicide, Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) plunges headfirst into a series of cold cases and his sister’s murder from 25 years ago. An original idea perhaps, but the premise does seem pretty similar to most of Coben’s books or shows…not that it will stop us from watching.

Hazbin Hotel – Season Two

Release Date: 29 October

What better time than Halloween to launch the second season of this animated series? Charlie is the princess of Hell, where overpopulation is controlled by annual purge-style executions. Her solution is to open Hazbin Hotel, with the goal of rehabilitating demons and sinners. Business is booming in Season 2, but not necessarily for the right reasons. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Charlie is still beefing with Heaven. Ahh, the struggles of a hotel owner in the bowels of Hell.

Best New Documentaries on Prime Video

This October sees the release of a hotly anticipated documentary about comedy legend John Candy. Here’s a closer look.

John Candy: I Like Me

Release Date: 10 October

If you’ve seen Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, then you know just how hard it is to dislike actor John Candy. Playing Del Griffith, he injected the character with a pathos so palpable that you were willing to forgive his various foibles. In other films, the likability was far more effortless, making his sudden death at the age of 43 all the more heartwrenching. This new documentary from director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds gives Candy his due, chronicling the life and career of a singular talent who died well before his time. We’re not crying, you’re crying!

Things to Consider for Prime Video

When it comes to choosing what to watch on Prime Video, the options are vast, but it all starts with a membership. If you want to make the most of your subscription, watch new movies or score great deals on the latest flicks, consider these factors.

Cost

If you are wondering how much Prime Video costs in Australia, then we have you covered. Prime Video costs AUD$9.99 a month in Australia. However, it is cheaper to sign up for a year with the annual price listed at AUD$79.

Which is Better, Netflix or Amazon Prime in Australia?

Amazon Prime Video is cheaper than Netflix in Australia and has a range of originals and syndicated series, however, Netflix is by far the most popular streaming service, boasting pop-culture phenomenons such as Stranger Things and Wednesday. In terms of which is the better streaming service, Prime Video is better value but Netflix has more range.

What Does a Prime Video Subscription Include?

A Prime Video subscription includes original content, offline downloading, 4K and HDR streaming for AUD$9.99 per month as a standalone service in Australia.

Streaming Services Price Comparison

ServiceMonthly PriceTrial PeriodCategory
Netflix$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99NoneMovies & TV
Prime Video$9.99 – $12.9930-day free trialMovies & TV
Apple TV+$12.997-day free trialMovies & TV
Disney+$15.99 – $20.99NoneMovies & TV
Warner Bros. Discovery Max$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
Kayo Sports$30 – $407-day free trialSports
Hayu$7.997-day free trialReality TV
Britbox$13.99 7-day free trialBritish Movies & TV
Paramount+$6.99 – $13.997-day free trialMovies & TV
BINGE$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)7-day free trialMovies & TV
Stan$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
DocPlay$8.9914-day free trialDocumentaries
