New on Prime Video in October 2025

Hey Prime Video subscribers, do you like movies?!!! Of course you do, and you’re getting a whole bunch of them this October, including both licensed classics and original fare. ‘Tis the season for horror, but you’ll also find generous helpings of comedy, drama, sci-fi, and action (including the entire James Bond film library, fresh of Amazon’s purchase of the franchise rights). Throw in a John Candy documentary, live sporting events, and some fresh series content, and you’ve got all the right reasons to fire up the streamer this month. Here’s everything coming your way, followed by highlights.

New Releases Coming To Amazon Prime Australia in October 2025

From blockbuster movies to documentaries to original series, October 2025 promises to be an action-packed month of entertainment. Here’s the full upcoming release schedule.

New Movies on Prime Video in October 2025

Title Release Date 1984 1 October A View to Kill 1 October Barbershop 1 October Barbershop: The Next Cut 1 October Barbershop 2: Back in Business 1 October Casino Royale 1 October Dead Man Walking 1 October Diamonds Are Forever 1 October Die Another Day 1 October Dr. No 1 October For Your Eyes Only 1 October Four Weddings and a Funeral 1 October From Russia with Love 1 October Ghoulies 1 October Ghoulies II 1 October Goldeneye 1 October Goldfinger 1 October Highway to Hell 1 October I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) 1 October Jeepers Creepers 2 1 October License To Kill 1 October Live and Let Die 1 October Mermaids 1 October Moonraker 1 October No Time to Die 1 October Octopussy 1 October On Her Majesty’s Secret Service 1 October Play Dirty 1 October Quantum of Solace 1 October Skyfall 1 October Spectre 1 October The Beast With A Million Eyes 1 October The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course 1 October The Good Doctor 1 October The Living Daylights 1 October The Man With The Golden Gun 1 October The Mummy 1 October The Mummy (1999) 1 October The Raven 1 October The Silence of the Lambs 1 October The Spy Who Loved Me 1 October The World Is Not Enough 1 October Thunderball 1 October Tomorrow Never Dies 1 October Uptown Girls 1 October West Side Story 1 October You Only Live Twice 1 October Maintenance Required 8 October Stolen Girl 10 October Blade Runner 2049 14 October Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) 16 October Silver Linings Playbook 21 October The Salt Path 23 October Bring Her Back 27 October Eat Pray Love 28 October Hedda 29 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

New TV Series on Prime Video in October 2025

Title Release Date Harlan Coben’s Lazarus 22 October Hazbin Hotel, Season 2 29 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

New Specials and Documentaries on Prime Video in October 2025

Title Release Date John Candy: I Like Me 10 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

New Live Events on Prime Video in October 2025

Code Event Live Date NBA Boston Celtics v New York Knicks 25 October Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers 25 October ICC Women’s World Cup India v Sri Lanka 30 September Australia v New Zealand 1 October Bangladesh v Pakistan 2 October England v South Africa 3 October Australia v Sri Lanka 4 October India v Pakistan 5 October New Zealand v South Africa 6 October England v Bangladesh 7 October Australia v Pakistan 8 October India v South Africa 9 October New Zealand v Bangladesh 10 October England v Sri Lanka 11 October India v Australia 12 October South Africa v Bangladesh 13 October New Zealand v Sri Lanka 14 October England v Pakistan 15 October Australia v Bangladesh 16 October South Africa v Sri Lanka 17 October New Zealand v Pakistan 18 October India v England 19 October Sri Lanka v Bangladesh 20 October South Africa v Pakistan 21 October Australia v England 22 October India v New Zealand 23 October Pakistan v Sri Lanka 24 October Australia v South Africa 25 October England v New Zealand 26 October India v Bangladesh 26 October Semi-Finals Game 1 29 October Semi-Finals Game 2 30 October Finals 2 November Scroll horizontally to view full table

Best New Movies on Prime Video

This October, Prime Video is effectively dedicating the entire month to movies. Here’s a closer look at some highlights.

The Entire 007 Discography

Release Date: 1 October

The name is Bond, James Bond, and he’s the reigning king of franchise fare. What began in 1962 with Dr. No runs all the way up to 2021’s No Time to Die and touches down on 27 films in the process. Check out our adjoining viewer guide to brush up on your knowledge before diving into the adventures of Agent 007, as portrayed by a slew of famous (and some not-so-famous) British actors. No matter where you land, expect the kind of dangerous dames, go-go gadgets, and ludicrous action sequences that only these movies can deliver.

Blade Runner 2049

Release Date: 14 October

As we wait for the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 series – set to premiere on Prime Video in 2026 – now is a good time to revisit this beloved sequel. Director Denis Villeneuve welcomes viewers into a visually sumptuous but spiritually desolate future, where Blade Runner Officer K (Ryan Gosling) uncovers an important secret with grave consequences. We didn’t adore this one as much as its envelope-pushing precursor, but it delivers a thrilling ride nonetheless.

Bring Her Back

Release Date: 27 October

Count us among the many who thought that 2022’s Talk To Me made for a thoroughly promising feature debut from directors Danny and Michael Philippou. This recent follow-up is a bit more divisive. It sends two recently orphaned siblings to their new foster home, where a terrifying ritual is about to unfold. If Talk To Me was calculated in terms of narrative build-up, some of us felt that Bring Her Back clobbered us over the head with horror tropes, ironically defusing most of the tension and disengaging us from the characters. Tons of other viewers felt differently, however, so don’t let our negativity get in the way of your good time! Stream it in the dark on Halloween night, and at least a few solid scares are guaranteed.

Best New Series on Prime Video

Did we say Prime Video was dedicating the entire month to movies? Not so fast! Here are two series highlights arriving in October.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus

Release Date: 22 October

Best known as a mystery writer, Harlan Coben has launched his own adjoining media universe on Netflix. Now he’s bringing a new miniseries to Prime Video, and one that’s not based on any pre-existing work. While grappling with his father’s recent suicide, Joel Lazarus (Sam Claflin) plunges headfirst into a series of cold cases and his sister’s murder from 25 years ago. An original idea perhaps, but the premise does seem pretty similar to most of Coben’s books or shows…not that it will stop us from watching.

Hazbin Hotel – Season Two

Release Date: 29 October

What better time than Halloween to launch the second season of this animated series? Charlie is the princess of Hell, where overpopulation is controlled by annual purge-style executions. Her solution is to open Hazbin Hotel, with the goal of rehabilitating demons and sinners. Business is booming in Season 2, but not necessarily for the right reasons. As if that wasn’t bad enough, Charlie is still beefing with Heaven. Ahh, the struggles of a hotel owner in the bowels of Hell.

Best New Documentaries on Prime Video

This October sees the release of a hotly anticipated documentary about comedy legend John Candy. Here’s a closer look.

John Candy: I Like Me

Release Date: 10 October

If you’ve seen Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, then you know just how hard it is to dislike actor John Candy. Playing Del Griffith, he injected the character with a pathos so palpable that you were willing to forgive his various foibles. In other films, the likability was far more effortless, making his sudden death at the age of 43 all the more heartwrenching. This new documentary from director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds gives Candy his due, chronicling the life and career of a singular talent who died well before his time. We’re not crying, you’re crying!

