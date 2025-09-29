Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
New on Stan Australia in October 2025

Aussie streamer Stan is rolling into October with a steady slate of content across TV and film alike. The Channel Nine-backed streamer is dropping some big hitters this month, including Aussie-made thriller Watching You and the time-travelling One More Shot, as well as some really tasty looking docos for those of us a bit more focused on reality.

Here’s everything coming your way on Stan in October 2025.

Stan Release Schedule – October 2025

From blockbuster movies on Stan to a host of new original series to sink your teeth into, October 2025 promises to be an action-packed month of entertainment. We’ve delved into some of the best movies, series, and sports Stan Australia has to offer, and now it’s time to put the whole schedule on display. Here is everything coming to Stan in October 2025 for your viewing pleasure.

Movies Coming to Stan in October 2025

Here’s the full list of movies coming to Stan in October.

TitleRelease Date
Not So Royal Christmas1 October
An Ice Palace Romance1 October
Another Year2 October
Superbad3 October
Shot Caller4 October
Parthenope7 October
Obsessed8 October
The Girls At The Station8 October
Bee Movie9 October
Falling Into Place9 October
The Horsemen of the Apocalypse10 October
The Family Stone11 October
One More Shot12 October
Grimsby12 October
My Big Fat Greek Wedding13 October
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 213 October
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 313 October
The Bone Collector15 October
Lubo15 October
Sing Street16 October
The Croods: A New Age17 October
Pearl Harbor18 October
Coriolanus19 October
Aniara20 October
The Grand Seduction20 October
Speak No Evil21 October
Things To Come21 October
Two Is A Family22 October
Men23 October
The Teacher23 October
The Breaker Upperers23 October
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween24 October
Dude, Where’s My Car?25 October
Eden25 October
The Prodigy26 October
My Salinger Year26 October
Saw: The Final Chapter28 October
Breaking Up In Rome28 October
Fantasy Island29 October
Brother & Sister29 October
500 Days Of Summer30 October
The Great Spirit30 October
TV Series Coming to Stan in October 2025

While Stan sometimes releases entire seasons at once, it also sometimes drip feeds episodes out one by one. In October, we’re getting a mix of the two approaches, so get ready to either binge or wait!

TitleRelease Date
Call The Midwife: Series 122 October
Summer Memories: Season 12 October
Watching You: Season 13 October
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 73 October
The Rainmaker: Season 14 October
Billy the Kid: Season 35 October
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 36 October
Universal Basic Guys: Season 26 October
Teletubbies Let’s Go: Season 17 October
Blue Lights: Series 19 October
Watching You: Season 110 October
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 710 October
Octonauts: Over Under Adventure10 October
Outlander: Blood of my Blood: Season 111 October
Generation Z: Season 113 October
A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1 – 316 October
Fawlty Towers: Season 1 & 217 October
Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection: Season 119 October
Grime Kids: Season 122 October
Watching You: Season 124 October
Peter Rabbit: Season 124 October
Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 127 October
Documentaries and Specials Coming to Stan in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Revealed: Surviving Malka Leifer5 October
Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out5 October
Jennifer and Joanna: Absolutely Champers5 October
Oasis: Supersonic6 October
Untruth: The Psychology Of Trumpism14 October
Copa ’7119 October
Midnight Oil 198431 October
Best New Series on Stan

New series launches are the reason we come to Stan in the first place, and this month, the streaming service doesn’t disappoint. From zombies to crime to everything in between, the streamer is delivering plenty of series entertainment this October. Here are the best new series on Stan for this month.

Watching You

Release Date: 3 October

An ‘erotic thriller’ from Stan, Watching You wrangles voyeurism, cyber security, personal privacy, and haunting mysteries together in one place. Based on the Australian novel The Last Guests, Watching You follows couple Lina and Cain as they navigate some murky waters after an affair is caught on camera—but how deep do the secrets run? Find out on 3 October (or read the book now).

Surviving Malka Leifer

Release Date: 5 October

Three ultra-orthodox Jewish sisters fight for justice after their former headmaster, being accused of abuse, flees to Israel. Things get difficult when the sisters realise their own community helped their abuser escape, and they’re left with the harrowing job of finding a way to bring Malka Leifer back to Australia to face up to what she did, while navigating the Jewish community within which they belong. We love a good doco, and this one looks absolutely fascinating.

Generation Z: Season 1

Release Date: 13 October

It’s the classic zombie story setup: a truck crashes next to an old folks’ home and empowers the elderly with a voracious hunger for life and flesh. Naturally, it’s up to the kids to figure out what to do, while navigating their own budding relationships. Okay, maybe it’s not the classic zombie set up, but if they idea of seeing hungry Baby Boomers feast on active-duty soldiers doesn’t get you revved up I don’t know what will.

Best New Movies on Stan

This October, Stan is dropping a modest slate of quality movies for your enjoyment. Whether you’re looking for thrills, spills, or some comedy shrills, the best new movies on Stan offer a little something for everyone. Here are all of the movies coming to Stan this month.

Superbad

Release Date: 3 October

A seminal millennial film, Superbad continues the trend of American Pie-esque debauchery and shocking humour of the early 2000’s with some genuinely good performances and a heart-warming tale of teenagers navigating the move into adulthood. Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (ostensibly about themselves), the film introduced a number of Hollywood stars to the screen, such as Emma Stone and Christopher Mintz-Plasse—more commonly known as McLovin.

One More Shot

Release Date: 12 October

What would you do with the power to travel through time? End wars before they start? Take medical advances back in time and potentially save millions of lives? Try to convince your crush to leave their new girlfriend? It sounds petty, sure, but that’s what we’re doing in Stan’s One More Shot.

When Minnie realises her last chance with her on-again-off-again lover have been intercepted by a new flame, she takes a shot of magic tequila that sends her back in time to the start of the night. Strangely, I’ve only ever tried tequila that immediately transports me to the next day.

Speak No Evil

Release Date: 21 October

A remake of a Dutch psychological thriller, Speak No Evil brings James McAvoy to bear as a dangerous, charming man intent on pushing the boundaries of what an AirBNB host can get away with. Kind of. It’s at once a chilling warning against not standing up for yourself, as well as a look into the minds of some genuinely terrifying people. Definitely not one for the faint of heart!

Things to Consider for Stan

When it comes to choosing what to watch on Stan, the options are vast, but it all starts with a membership. If you want to make the most of your subscription, watch new movies or score great deals on the latest flicks, consider these factors.

Cost

If you are wondering how much Stan costs in Australia, then we have you covered. A Subscription to the streaming service Stan will set you back AUD$12 per month for a basic package. There are different tiers, however, with a middle-range subscription plan priced at AUD$16 per month, while the premium option costs AUD$21 per month. The top-tier plan will allow you to:

  • Stream four screens at once
  • Connect up to five different devices
  • Access 4K Ultra HD

For the sports fans amongst us, Stan also offers a $15 add-on for Stan Sport. This is the only place to see rugby union and UEFA leagues live, ad-free and on-demand.

Australian Only

Stan is only available in Australia. The platform is owned and operated by an Australian entity, which enters into nationwide broadcasting agreements with different distribution companies. Essentially, this means that Stan will be blocked outside of the country.

Streaming Services Price Comparison

ServiceMonthly PriceTrial PeriodCategory
Netflix$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99NoneMovies & TV
Prime Video$9.99 – $12.9930-day free trialMovies & TV
Apple TV+$12.997-day free trialMovies & TV
Disney+$15.99 – $20.99NoneMovies & TV
Warner Bros. Discovery Max$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
Kayo Sports$30 – $407-day free trialSports
Hayu$7.997-day free trialReality TV
Britbox$13.997-day free trialBritish Movies & TV
Paramount+$6.99 – $13.997-day free trialMovies & TV
BINGE$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)7-day free trialMovies & TV
Stan$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
DocPlay$8.9914-day free trialDocumentaries
