New on Stan Australia in October 2025
Aussie streamer Stan is rolling into October with a steady slate of content across TV and film alike. The Channel Nine-backed streamer is dropping some big hitters this month, including Aussie-made thriller Watching You and the time-travelling One More Shot, as well as some really tasty looking docos for those of us a bit more focused on reality.
Here’s everything coming your way on Stan in October 2025.
Stan Release Schedule – October 2025
From blockbuster movies on Stan to a host of new original series to sink your teeth into, October 2025 promises to be an action-packed month of entertainment. We’ve delved into some of the best movies, series, and sports Stan Australia has to offer, and now it’s time to put the whole schedule on display. Here is everything coming to Stan in October 2025 for your viewing pleasure.
Movies Coming to Stan in October 2025
Here’s the full list of movies coming to Stan in October.
|Title
|Release Date
|Not So Royal Christmas
|1 October
|An Ice Palace Romance
|1 October
|Another Year
|2 October
|Superbad
|3 October
|Shot Caller
|4 October
|Parthenope
|7 October
|Obsessed
|8 October
|The Girls At The Station
|8 October
|Bee Movie
|9 October
|Falling Into Place
|9 October
|The Horsemen of the Apocalypse
|10 October
|The Family Stone
|11 October
|One More Shot
|12 October
|Grimsby
|12 October
|My Big Fat Greek Wedding
|13 October
|My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
|13 October
|My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
|13 October
|The Bone Collector
|15 October
|Lubo
|15 October
|Sing Street
|16 October
|The Croods: A New Age
|17 October
|Pearl Harbor
|18 October
|Coriolanus
|19 October
|Aniara
|20 October
|The Grand Seduction
|20 October
|Speak No Evil
|21 October
|Things To Come
|21 October
|Two Is A Family
|22 October
|Men
|23 October
|The Teacher
|23 October
|The Breaker Upperers
|23 October
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|24 October
|Dude, Where’s My Car?
|25 October
|Eden
|25 October
|The Prodigy
|26 October
|My Salinger Year
|26 October
|Saw: The Final Chapter
|28 October
|Breaking Up In Rome
|28 October
|Fantasy Island
|29 October
|Brother & Sister
|29 October
|500 Days Of Summer
|30 October
|The Great Spirit
|30 October
TV Series Coming to Stan in October 2025
While Stan sometimes releases entire seasons at once, it also sometimes drip feeds episodes out one by one. In October, we’re getting a mix of the two approaches, so get ready to either binge or wait!
|Title
|Release Date
|Call The Midwife: Series 12
|2 October
|Summer Memories: Season 1
|2 October
|Watching You: Season 1
|3 October
|RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 7
|3 October
|The Rainmaker: Season 1
|4 October
|Billy the Kid: Season 3
|5 October
|The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 3
|6 October
|Universal Basic Guys: Season 2
|6 October
|Teletubbies Let’s Go: Season 1
|7 October
|Blue Lights: Series 1
|9 October
|Watching You: Season 1
|10 October
|RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 7
|10 October
|Octonauts: Over Under Adventure
|10 October
|Outlander: Blood of my Blood: Season 1
|11 October
|Generation Z: Season 1
|13 October
|A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1 – 3
|16 October
|Fawlty Towers: Season 1 & 2
|17 October
|Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection: Season 1
|19 October
|Grime Kids: Season 1
|22 October
|Watching You: Season 1
|24 October
|Peter Rabbit: Season 1
|24 October
|Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1
|27 October
Documentaries and Specials Coming to Stan in October 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|Revealed: Surviving Malka Leifer
|5 October
|Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out
|5 October
|Jennifer and Joanna: Absolutely Champers
|5 October
|Oasis: Supersonic
|6 October
|Untruth: The Psychology Of Trumpism
|14 October
|Copa ’71
|19 October
|Midnight Oil 1984
|31 October
Best New Series on Stan
New series launches are the reason we come to Stan in the first place, and this month, the streaming service doesn’t disappoint. From zombies to crime to everything in between, the streamer is delivering plenty of series entertainment this October. Here are the best new series on Stan for this month.
Watching You
Release Date: 3 October
An ‘erotic thriller’ from Stan, Watching You wrangles voyeurism, cyber security, personal privacy, and haunting mysteries together in one place. Based on the Australian novel The Last Guests, Watching You follows couple Lina and Cain as they navigate some murky waters after an affair is caught on camera—but how deep do the secrets run? Find out on 3 October (or read the book now).
Surviving Malka Leifer
Release Date: 5 October
Three ultra-orthodox Jewish sisters fight for justice after their former headmaster, being accused of abuse, flees to Israel. Things get difficult when the sisters realise their own community helped their abuser escape, and they’re left with the harrowing job of finding a way to bring Malka Leifer back to Australia to face up to what she did, while navigating the Jewish community within which they belong. We love a good doco, and this one looks absolutely fascinating.
Generation Z: Season 1
Release Date: 13 October
It’s the classic zombie story setup: a truck crashes next to an old folks’ home and empowers the elderly with a voracious hunger for life and flesh. Naturally, it’s up to the kids to figure out what to do, while navigating their own budding relationships. Okay, maybe it’s not the classic zombie set up, but if they idea of seeing hungry Baby Boomers feast on active-duty soldiers doesn’t get you revved up I don’t know what will.
Best New Movies on Stan
This October, Stan is dropping a modest slate of quality movies for your enjoyment. Whether you’re looking for thrills, spills, or some comedy shrills, the best new movies on Stan offer a little something for everyone. Here are all of the movies coming to Stan this month.
Superbad
Release Date: 3 October
A seminal millennial film, Superbad continues the trend of American Pie-esque debauchery and shocking humour of the early 2000’s with some genuinely good performances and a heart-warming tale of teenagers navigating the move into adulthood. Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (ostensibly about themselves), the film introduced a number of Hollywood stars to the screen, such as Emma Stone and Christopher Mintz-Plasse—more commonly known as McLovin.
One More Shot
Release Date: 12 October
What would you do with the power to travel through time? End wars before they start? Take medical advances back in time and potentially save millions of lives? Try to convince your crush to leave their new girlfriend? It sounds petty, sure, but that’s what we’re doing in Stan’s One More Shot.
When Minnie realises her last chance with her on-again-off-again lover have been intercepted by a new flame, she takes a shot of magic tequila that sends her back in time to the start of the night. Strangely, I’ve only ever tried tequila that immediately transports me to the next day.
Speak No Evil
Release Date: 21 October
A remake of a Dutch psychological thriller, Speak No Evil brings James McAvoy to bear as a dangerous, charming man intent on pushing the boundaries of what an AirBNB host can get away with. Kind of. It’s at once a chilling warning against not standing up for yourself, as well as a look into the minds of some genuinely terrifying people. Definitely not one for the faint of heart!
Things to Consider for Stan
When it comes to choosing what to watch on Stan, the options are vast, but it all starts with a membership. If you want to make the most of your subscription, watch new movies or score great deals on the latest flicks, consider these factors.
Cost
If you are wondering how much Stan costs in Australia, then we have you covered. A Subscription to the streaming service Stan will set you back AUD$12 per month for a basic package. There are different tiers, however, with a middle-range subscription plan priced at AUD$16 per month, while the premium option costs AUD$21 per month. The top-tier plan will allow you to:
- Stream four screens at once
- Connect up to five different devices
- Access 4K Ultra HD
For the sports fans amongst us, Stan also offers a $15 add-on for Stan Sport. This is the only place to see rugby union and UEFA leagues live, ad-free and on-demand.
Australian Only
Stan is only available in Australia. The platform is owned and operated by an Australian entity, which enters into nationwide broadcasting agreements with different distribution companies. Essentially, this means that Stan will be blocked outside of the country.
Streaming Services Price Comparison
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Trial Period
|Category
|Netflix
|$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99
|None
|Movies & TV
|Prime Video
|$9.99 – $12.99
|30-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Apple TV+
|$12.99
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Disney+
|$15.99 – $20.99
|None
|Movies & TV
|Warner Bros. Discovery Max
|$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)
|None
|Movies & TV
|Kayo Sports
|$30 – $40
|7-day free trial
|Sports
|Hayu
|$7.99
|7-day free trial
|Reality TV
|Britbox
|$13.99
|7-day free trial
|British Movies & TV
|Paramount+
|$6.99 – $13.99
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|BINGE
|$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Stan
|$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)
|None
|Movies & TV
|DocPlay
|$8.99
|14-day free trial
|Documentaries
