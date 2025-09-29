New on Stan Australia in October 2025

By Jacob Osborn - Guide Published: 29 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Aussie streamer Stan is rolling into October with a steady slate of content across TV and film alike. The Channel Nine-backed streamer is dropping some big hitters this month, including Aussie-made thriller Watching You and the time-travelling One More Shot, as well as some really tasty looking docos for those of us a bit more focused on reality.

Here’s everything coming your way on Stan in October 2025.

Stan Release Schedule – October 2025

From blockbuster movies on Stan to a host of new original series to sink your teeth into, October 2025 promises to be an action-packed month of entertainment. We’ve delved into some of the best movies, series, and sports Stan Australia has to offer, and now it’s time to put the whole schedule on display. Here is everything coming to Stan in October 2025 for your viewing pleasure.

Movies Coming to Stan in October 2025

Here’s the full list of movies coming to Stan in October.

Title Release Date Not So Royal Christmas 1 October An Ice Palace Romance 1 October Another Year 2 October Superbad 3 October Shot Caller 4 October Parthenope 7 October Obsessed 8 October The Girls At The Station 8 October Bee Movie 9 October Falling Into Place 9 October The Horsemen of the Apocalypse 10 October The Family Stone 11 October One More Shot 12 October Grimsby 12 October My Big Fat Greek Wedding 13 October My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 13 October My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 13 October The Bone Collector 15 October Lubo 15 October Sing Street 16 October The Croods: A New Age 17 October Pearl Harbor 18 October Coriolanus 19 October Aniara 20 October The Grand Seduction 20 October Speak No Evil 21 October Things To Come 21 October Two Is A Family 22 October Men 23 October The Teacher 23 October The Breaker Upperers 23 October Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween 24 October Dude, Where’s My Car? 25 October Eden 25 October The Prodigy 26 October My Salinger Year 26 October Saw: The Final Chapter 28 October Breaking Up In Rome 28 October Fantasy Island 29 October Brother & Sister 29 October 500 Days Of Summer 30 October The Great Spirit 30 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

TV Series Coming to Stan in October 2025

While Stan sometimes releases entire seasons at once, it also sometimes drip feeds episodes out one by one. In October, we’re getting a mix of the two approaches, so get ready to either binge or wait!

Title Release Date Call The Midwife: Series 12 2 October Summer Memories: Season 1 2 October Watching You: Season 1 3 October RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 7 3 October The Rainmaker: Season 1 4 October Billy the Kid: Season 3 5 October The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 3 6 October Universal Basic Guys: Season 2 6 October Teletubbies Let’s Go: Season 1 7 October Blue Lights: Series 1 9 October Watching You: Season 1 10 October RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 7 10 October Octonauts: Over Under Adventure 10 October Outlander: Blood of my Blood: Season 1 11 October Generation Z: Season 1 13 October A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1 – 3 16 October Fawlty Towers: Season 1 & 2 17 October Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection: Season 1 19 October Grime Kids: Season 1 22 October Watching You: Season 1 24 October Peter Rabbit: Season 1 24 October Talamasca: The Secret Order: Season 1 27 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

Documentaries and Specials Coming to Stan in October 2025

Title Release Date Revealed: Surviving Malka Leifer 5 October Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out 5 October Jennifer and Joanna: Absolutely Champers 5 October Oasis: Supersonic 6 October Untruth: The Psychology Of Trumpism 14 October Copa ’71 19 October Midnight Oil 1984 31 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

Best New Series on Stan

New series launches are the reason we come to Stan in the first place, and this month, the streaming service doesn’t disappoint. From zombies to crime to everything in between, the streamer is delivering plenty of series entertainment this October. Here are the best new series on Stan for this month.

Watching You

Release Date: 3 October

An ‘erotic thriller’ from Stan, Watching You wrangles voyeurism, cyber security, personal privacy, and haunting mysteries together in one place. Based on the Australian novel The Last Guests, Watching You follows couple Lina and Cain as they navigate some murky waters after an affair is caught on camera—but how deep do the secrets run? Find out on 3 October (or read the book now).

Surviving Malka Leifer

Release Date: 5 October

Three ultra-orthodox Jewish sisters fight for justice after their former headmaster, being accused of abuse, flees to Israel. Things get difficult when the sisters realise their own community helped their abuser escape, and they’re left with the harrowing job of finding a way to bring Malka Leifer back to Australia to face up to what she did, while navigating the Jewish community within which they belong. We love a good doco, and this one looks absolutely fascinating.

Generation Z: Season 1

Release Date: 13 October

It’s the classic zombie story setup: a truck crashes next to an old folks’ home and empowers the elderly with a voracious hunger for life and flesh. Naturally, it’s up to the kids to figure out what to do, while navigating their own budding relationships. Okay, maybe it’s not the classic zombie set up, but if they idea of seeing hungry Baby Boomers feast on active-duty soldiers doesn’t get you revved up I don’t know what will.

Best New Movies on Stan

This October, Stan is dropping a modest slate of quality movies for your enjoyment. Whether you’re looking for thrills, spills, or some comedy shrills, the best new movies on Stan offer a little something for everyone. Here are all of the movies coming to Stan this month.

Superbad

Release Date: 3 October

A seminal millennial film, Superbad continues the trend of American Pie-esque debauchery and shocking humour of the early 2000’s with some genuinely good performances and a heart-warming tale of teenagers navigating the move into adulthood. Written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (ostensibly about themselves), the film introduced a number of Hollywood stars to the screen, such as Emma Stone and Christopher Mintz-Plasse—more commonly known as McLovin.

One More Shot

Release Date: 12 October

What would you do with the power to travel through time? End wars before they start? Take medical advances back in time and potentially save millions of lives? Try to convince your crush to leave their new girlfriend? It sounds petty, sure, but that’s what we’re doing in Stan’s One More Shot.

When Minnie realises her last chance with her on-again-off-again lover have been intercepted by a new flame, she takes a shot of magic tequila that sends her back in time to the start of the night. Strangely, I’ve only ever tried tequila that immediately transports me to the next day.

Speak No Evil

Release Date: 21 October

A remake of a Dutch psychological thriller, Speak No Evil brings James McAvoy to bear as a dangerous, charming man intent on pushing the boundaries of what an AirBNB host can get away with. Kind of. It’s at once a chilling warning against not standing up for yourself, as well as a look into the minds of some genuinely terrifying people. Definitely not one for the faint of heart!

Things to Consider for Stan

When it comes to choosing what to watch on Stan, the options are vast, but it all starts with a membership. If you want to make the most of your subscription, watch new movies or score great deals on the latest flicks, consider these factors.

Cost

If you are wondering how much Stan costs in Australia, then we have you covered. A Subscription to the streaming service Stan will set you back AUD$12 per month for a basic package. There are different tiers, however, with a middle-range subscription plan priced at AUD$16 per month, while the premium option costs AUD$21 per month. The top-tier plan will allow you to:

Stream four screens at once

Connect up to five different devices

Access 4K Ultra HD

For the sports fans amongst us, Stan also offers a $15 add-on for Stan Sport. This is the only place to see rugby union and UEFA leagues live, ad-free and on-demand.

Australian Only

Stan is only available in Australia. The platform is owned and operated by an Australian entity, which enters into nationwide broadcasting agreements with different distribution companies. Essentially, this means that Stan will be blocked outside of the country.

