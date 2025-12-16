Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Vape truth revealed
HEALTH & FITNESS

New Report Uncovers the Ugly Truth Behind Youth Vaping Crisis in Australia

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

  • Youth vaping surged nationwide between 2019 and 2023, according to UTS Online data.
  • The Northern Territory recorded the highest increase, reaching 25% youth tobacco and vape use.
  • New South Wales followed closely, with an 18.2% to 21% increase in youth usage.
  • NSW shut down 51 businesses under new illegal tobacco and vape laws.
  • Data highlights urgent need to reassess youth vaping regulations and public health strategies.

Data from the University of Technology Sydney Online has uncovered the ugly truth behind the uptake in youth vaping and e-cigarette use around Australia.

The data, prepared by the country’s top-ranked young university and recognised among the top one hundred universities globally, reveals that every state and territory has reported a substantial increase in youth vaping rates from 2019 to 2023. New South Wales ranked second on the list, with an 18.2% increase over the four years to 21%. However, it was the Northern Territory that saw the most significant increase of 21.5%, putting them at 25% tobacco and e-cigarette use.

Recently, the New South Wales government passed laws prohibiting the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes. Ten businesses in the Illawarra, Shoalhaven and Riverina were shut down for 90 days in accordance with orders set out by the Chief Health Inspector as part of the new legislation that came into effect on November 3, 2025. That’s in addition to the 41 other businesses that have closed since then.

Vape truth 2
Image: Unsplash
StateTobacco and e-cigarette use (2019) %Tobacco and e-cigarette use (2023) %Rise / Fall %
1. Northern Territory3.525+21.5
2. New South Wales2.821+18.2
3. Queensland2.921+18.1
4. Western Australia3.021+18.0
5. ACT1.818+16.2
6. South Australia2.217+14.5
7. Victoria3.518+14.5
8. Tasmania1.315+13.7
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Australian States with the highest rise in e-cigarette use among youngsters | Source: University of Technology Sydney Online

Following behind New South Wales and the Northern Territory, Queensland ranks third. The Sunshine State experienced an 18.1% increase in youth vaping, with usage among youngsters rising from 2.9% in 2019 to 21% in 2023. It was followed by Western Australia, which showed an 18% increase in youth vaping, the ACT (a 16.2% surge), while South Australia ranked sixth, reporting a 14.5% increase in youth vaping, followed by Victoria at 14.5% and Tasmania at 13.7%.

Vape increase nsw
Image: Unsplash

“These results reveal a concerning trend in youth vaping across Australia, particularly in the Northern Territory and New South Wales,” said a spokesperson from the University of Technology Sydney Online. “The sharp rise in e-cigarette use reflects changing social attitudes, accessibility, and targeted marketing towards younger demographics.”

“The data provides a strong foundation for policymakers and health authorities to assess the effectiveness of current regulations and public health campaigns. Understanding these patterns is essential to addressing the growing dependence on vaping among young Australians and mitigating long-term health impacts.”

Note that the study was conducted by the university using data obtained from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Vape increase nsw
Image: Unsplash

Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

