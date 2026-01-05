Home/Culture/Travel
65 fun things to do in sydney climb sydney harbour bridge
How To Maximise (Double) Your Annual Leave in 2026

We’re mere days into the new year, and we already feel like those summer holidays weren’t enough. If you’re reading this article, you likely share the same sentiment. It turns out that planning a holiday in 2026 isn’t just about finding cheap flights, but also about getting the best value for your time off. It’s about playing the public-holiday grid like a seasoned traveller. With a bit of forward thinking, we can stretch the standard 20 days of annual leave into more than 40 days off. That’s long enough to lock in that Euro trip, finally attempt that home reno you’ve been ignoring, or forget your work password.

Now, we know you’re excited about that thought, but there are a few things to clarify first, as some states observe different public holidays. There are clusters around the New Year, Australia Day, Easter, the King’s Birthday, but each state’s local Labour Day equivalent lands on a different day, so you’ll want to read on. Still, if you get it right and follow our instructions below, you can clock up to 53 days off before the regional one-day wonders kick in.

Below is a comprehensive state-by-state playbook for 2026, along with guidance on your rights when requesting annual leave and what to do if your boss attempts to interfere with your holiday plans.

how to maximise annual leave in 2022

Most Effective Way to Maximise Annual Leave in 2026

You can turn 20 days of leave into 41 days by following the popular method below.

We like this method because it sets you up for a nice second holiday after the initial return to work in January, provides a mid-year break in April, and then offers an extended holiday break in December.

This method is available to everyone living in Australia, and isn’t state-specific. You start by booking the 26th of January (Australia Day) weekend and turn four days of leave into nine. Then, book leave from the 30th of March to the 2nd of April, and then from the 7th to the 10th of April, to turn a cheeky eight days of leave into 16 days off. This period includes major Australian Public Holidays, such as Good Friday, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday, as well as ANZAC Day, which falls on 25 April.

Finally, turn eight days of leave into 16 days off in December by booking leave from December 21st to 24th and then from December 28th to 31st.

MonthBook (leave) datesLeave daysDays off
January27–30 Jan49 days
April (Easter)30 Mar–2 Apr
and 7–10 Apr		816 days
December21–24 Dec
and 28–31 Dec		816 days
Scroll horizontally to view full table

State-by-State Breakdown to Maximise Annual Leave in 2026

The public holidays above apply to all Australian states and territories. However, it’s important to note that some states and territories have region-specific public holidays. This means that further leave can be maximised throughout the year.

We’ve included a state-by-state breakdown below to highlight the additional opportunities that your state may offer you.

NSW

WindowBook (leave) datesLeave daysDays off
June9–12 Jun49 days (6–14 Jun)
October6–9 Oct49 days (3–11 Oct)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

VIC

WindowBook (leave) datesLeave daysDays off
March10–13 Mar49 days (8–15 Mar)
June9–12 Jun49 days (6–14 Jun)
November2 Nov and 4–6 Nov49 days (31 Oct–8 Nov)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

QLD

WindowBook (leave) datesLeave daysDays off
May5–8 May49 days (2–10 May)
August (Brisbane Metro only)10–11 and 13–14 Aug49 days (8–16 Aug)
October6–9 Oct49 days (3–11 Oct)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

SA

WindowBook (leave) datesLeave daysDays off
March10–13 Mar49 days (8–15 Mar)
June9–12 Jun49 days (6–14 Jun)
October6–9 Oct49 days (3–11 Oct)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

WA

WindowBook (leave) datesLeave daysDays off
March3–6 Mar49 days (28 Feb–8 Mar)
Late April / early May28 Apr–1 May49 days (25 Apr–3 May)
June2–5 Jun49 days (30 May–7 Jun)
Late Sept / early Oct29 Sep–2 Oct49 days (26 Sep–4 Oct)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

TAS

WindowBook (leave) datesLeave daysDays off
February10–13 Feb49 days (7–15 Feb)
March10–13 Mar49 days (8–15 Mar)
June9–12 Jun49 days (6–14 Jun)
October23–26 Oct49 days (20–28 Oct)
November3–6 Nov49 days (31 Oct–8 Nov)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

ACT

WindowBook (leave) datesLeave daysDays off)
March10–13 Mar49 days (8–15 Mar)
June2–5 Jun49 days (30 May–7 Jun)
June9–12 Jun49 days (6–14 Jun)
October6–9 Oct49 days (3–11 Oct)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

NT

WindowBook (leave) datesLeave daysDays off
May5–8 May49 days (2–10 May)
June9–12 Jun49 days (6–14 Jun)
August4–7 Aug49 days (1–9 Aug)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Month-by-Month Breakdown to Maximise Annual Leave in 2026

We’ve decided to do things very strategically here because seasons matter, and therefore, months matter. Simply plugging in a few days of annual leave randomly throughout the year doesn’t make a ton of sense if you want to go skiing in Japan and it’s 40 degrees and sunny.

MonthLeave datesDays offTrade-offStates
January27–30 Jan9 days off between 24 Jan and 1 Feb4 for 9 daysAll
February (TAS only)10–13 Feb9 days off between 7 and 15 Feb4 for 9 daysTAS
March10–13 Mar9 days off between 8 and 15 Mar4 for 9 daysACT, SA, TAS, VIC
March (WA Only)3–6 Mar9 days off between 28 Feb and 8 Mar4 for 9 daysWA
April30 Mar–2 Apr and 7–10 Apr (8 days)16 days off between 28 Mar and 12 Apr8 for 16 daysAll
April (WA only)28 Apr–1 May9 days off between 25 Apr and 3 May4 for 9 daysWA only
May (NT & QLD only)5–8 May9 days off between 2 and 10 May4 for 9 daysNT, QLD
June9–12 Jun9 days off between 6 and 14 Jun4 for 9 daysACT, NSW, NT, SA, TAS, VIC
June (ACT, WA Only)2–5 Jun9 days off between 30 May and 7 Jun4 for 9 daysACT, WA
July
August4–7 Aug9 days off between 1 and 9 Aug4 for 9 daysNT only
August (Brisbane Metro only)10–11 and 13–14 Aug9 days off between 8 and 16 Aug4 for 9 daysBrisbane Metro only
September (WA only)29 Sep–2 Oct9 days off between 26 Sep and 4 Oct4 for 9 daysWA only
October6–9 Oct9 days off between 3 and 11 Oct4 for 9 daysACT, NSW, SA, QLD
October (TAS only)23–26 Oct9 days off between 20 and 28 Oct4 for 9 daysTAS only
November (TAS only)3–6 Nov9 days off between 31 Oct and 8 Nov4 for 9 daysTAS only
November (VIC only)2 Nov and 4–6 Nov9 days off between 31 Oct and 8 Nov4 for 9 daysVIC only
December21–24 Dec and 28–31 Dec (8 days)16 days off between 19 Dec and 3 Jan8 for 16 daysAll
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Woman using a laptop
Woman using a laptop | Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash.

Your Rights When Requesting Annual Leave

Australian workers covered by the Fair Work Act have one clear entitlement: you can request annual leave, and your employer can only refuse it on “reasonable business grounds.” Here’s what that looks like in the real world:

You accrue annual leave as a legal entitlement, and full-time workers receive four weeks of annual leave per year (five for some shift workers), while part-time employees accrue leave on a pro rata basis. Most casual employees don’t receive paid annual leave, but may instead receive a higher hourly loading.

Your employer can’t delete your leave, freeze it or punish you for asking to use it. Remember that next time you get that pit in your stomach before bringing up a holiday.

Note: Some workplaces can direct employees to take leave during shutdown periods, but rules vary by award or agreement.

10 best dog friendly camping spots in nsw halifax holiday park
You could be here instead of working

Employers must consider your request fairly, but a refusal must be based on factors like whether it’s a : peak business period”, there’s not enough staff to cover your role, the request is being made on very short notice, or the cost or impact on operations. “Because we don’t feel like it” or “because I’m your boss” are not lawful reasons.

You can request leave up to a year in advance, and forward-dated requests for annual leave are less likely to be rejected because managers can plan around them. The earlier you lodge your dates, the stronger your position.

It’s worth noting, though, that this section provides general information only. Your award, enterprise agreement, or contract may outline additional rules, so be sure to double-check them before making any requests to increase your chances of success.

The Payoff

With a bit of preparation and a lot of public holiday magic, 2026 is shaping up to be a banner year for days off. Map your leave early, and if you play it right you can more than double your time off, turning 20 days of leave into 50-plus days away from work.

