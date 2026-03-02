The Best Things to Do at the 2026 Melbourne Grand Prix Weekend

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 2 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 9 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For Grand Prix weekend, Melbourne revs up its engines for another sport takeover. Albert Park becomes a street circuit. St Kilda fills with team colours. The CBD gets louder, later, and a little more chaotic than usual.

And the best part is, you don’t need to care who wins to have a good weekend. The 2026 Australian Grand Prix has enough fan zones, pop-ups, parties and live screenings to fill four days, even if you never step inside the gates.

Here’s the best of it from Thursday through Sunday, with a few early-week extras if you’re in town ahead of the crowds.

Free Viewing and Fan Precincts

F1 Melbourne Fan Festival (Federation Square)

If you’re doing GP weekend without a circuit ticket, start here. Federation Square becomes a proper motorsport precinct from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 March, open 10am to 10pm daily.

What you’ll actually find on-site:

Live broadcasts of F1, F2, F3 and Supercars on the superscreen

The F1 2026 regulation show car on display

Nova racing simulators to set your own lap time

A Fan Forum stage with live crosses to Albert Park, Melbourne Walk updates and driver interviews

Photo moments, including a podium step and a virtual driver selfie activation

Plenty of food and drink options, so you can stay put for a whole session

If you want atmosphere without the trek to Albert Park, this is your base camp.

Image: Red Bull

Red Bull Fan Zone (Crown Riverwalk)

A free riverfront setup built for watching sessions with a crowd. It runs at Crown Riverwalk with live screenings of every session, exclusive Q&As across the weekend, and enough proper hands-on stuff to justify a stop.

What’s on:

Q&As with Red Bull drivers and team figures across the week

Photo activation with the Oracle Red Bull Racing show car

Racing simulator to test your hands around Albert Park

DJ sets and music programming between sessions

A Red Bull bar on site

Hours are 12pm to 7pm on Wed 4 and Thu 5 March, then 12pm to 9pm from Fri 6 to Sun 8 March. If you only hit it on the weekend, it lines up nicely with the big sessions, and it’s an easy “drop in for a lap and a drink” stop.

Image: The Williams Group

Atlassian Williams F1 Team Fan Zone (Fed Square)

This one’s more interactive than most. It’s at The Atrium at Fed Square from Monday 2 to Sunday 8 March, running 11am to 7pm on weekdays, 10am to 7pm Saturday, and 10am to 5pm Sunday.

What you’ll find inside:

A full-scale showcar in FW48 livery

State-of-the-art simulators to set your own lap time

Reflex challenges and reaction games

A haul truck simulator experience

Trivia, prizes and in-zone competitions

The first chance to shop the 2026 New Era merchandise, including a limited Melbourne tee drop

They’ve also flagged Q&As featuring Alex Albon, James Vowles, Luke Browning and Damon Hill. Entry is free, but you’ll need the Williams app downloaded and registered to get in.

If you do the Fan Festival plus one fan zone, you’re covered. Anything beyond that starts to feel like you’re collecting lanyards.

Inside Albert Park After the Cars Come In

If you’ve got a ticket, the move is to treat Albert Park like a full-day precinct, not a two-hour pit stop. Between sessions, there are activations, merch, food and drink zones, and plenty of places to reset.

The main reason to stay late is simple.

Lakeside Festival (included with Grand Prix admission)

Lakeside is the live music hub inside the circuit, and it’s accessible to all ticket holders, including Park Pass and grandstand.

The headline sets across the weekend:

Friday 6 March: Basement Jaxx (DJ set) with support from dameeeela

Basement Jaxx (DJ set) with support from dameeeela Saturday 7 March: Rita Ora, supported by Rogue Traders

Rita Ora, supported by Rogue Traders Sunday 8 March: Duke Dumont, preceded by Shouse performing their live show

If you only stay late once, make it the night that actually suits your taste. It’s the easiest way to make the track feel like more than racing.

If you’re there all day, plan one proper lap of the circuit and treat the rest like a reset zone between sessions.

Image: McLaren

St Kilda and the Southside Loop

St Kilda becomes race-week territory, and it’s also one of the easiest places to base yourself if you want to bounce between the circuit, the beach and the city.

Running Thursday 5 March to Monday 9 March at the West Beach Pavilion, this one’s designed to be accessible and family-friendly.

What’s on:

A McLaren experience zone with the latest PUMA x McLaren replica kit and fanwear

The MCL40 show car up close

Racing simulators powered by Logitech G

Mastercard “Priceless” moments, including a lounge area and a photo opportunity with the 2025 Constructors’ Championship trophy

Big-screen coverage of practice, qualifying and the race

It’s a strong pre-track or post-track stop, especially if you’re staying southside.

After Dark

Pick one night to do properly. If you try to go hard every night, Sunday will punish you.

Jack Daniel’s Jack’s Garage (The Espy)

Runs Thursday 5 to Sunday 8 March, transforming The Espy into a race-week party hub with free live sets, late nights and whiskey cocktails. Doors are 7:30pm each night, and it’s first-come, first-served, so getting down early is part of the deal.

The headline names over the weekend include The Presets, Slowly Slowly, Anna Lunoe and Keli Holiday, with several nights already sold out and limited availability remaining for Saturday.

Image: Supplied

Jim Beam Kentucky Roadhouse (Village Belle, St Kilda)

If you want a race week base that isn’t inside the gates, this is a strong St Kilda option. Taking over the Village Belle from Wednesday 4 to Sunday 8 March, Jim Beam’s Roadhouse setup mixes race screenings with live music, DJs, line dancing sessions, and a menu built for sharing.

The entertainment runs across the week with The Royce Twins Band and DJ sets from Kelly Tee, DJ Kayla Bruno and The Cheeky, plus a “Meat & Greet” meat raffle moment teased as a surprise guest appearance. The signature drink is The Golden Mullet, a race-week cocktail built around Jim Beam Pineapple.

Jack’s Street Party (Middle Park Hotel)

This is the closest proper watch party to the circuit gates. It runs Thursday 5 to Monday 9 March, with mega screens and TVs showing everything live and loud, a pop-up bar, a street-party food menu, plus live music and DJs every day.

It’s also close enough that you’ll often catch the aerial displays overhead while you’re posted up outside. No bookings, first in, best dressed. If you want a good viewing spot, arrive early and lock it in.

Saturday 7 March, ticketed, 18+, and the clearest “this is the plan” after-hours event of the weekend with Baby J on the decks. Doors open 9:00pm, and every ticket includes two drinks to get you started.

If you’re doing this one, pace yourself. Sunday is still a 3:00pm start.

Image: Australian Grand Prix Corporation

The Hardcore Fan Move

Melbourne Walk (Thursday to Sunday mornings)

If you want driver autographs and selfies, this is the routine. Each morning, drivers and team personnel walk from drop-off to paddock entry, and fans line up early along the route for a quick chance at a signature or photo.

A few realities. It’s competitive, it can get crowd-heavy, and there’s a rush once gates open. Thursday is often the best chance because drivers are generally more available on media day, but that’s also when the crowd is most intense.

If you don’t love tight crowds, skip it. If you do, go prepared, be patient, and don’t be the bloke barging through kids to get a signature.

Image: Formula One World Championship Limited

For the Purists

F1: The Exhibition (Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre)

Not every part of Grand Prix weekend needs to be loud. If you want a break from crowds, this is the reset option. It’s an immersive, museum-style experience built across seven rooms, with championship-winning cars, rare artefacts, simulators and archive material.

It runs 29 November 2025 to 19 April 2026 at MCEC, with tickets from $49.90 (adult) and $24.90 (child). If you’ve got someone with you who’s supportive but not keen on standing trackside for hours, this is the easiest compromise.

Image: Quad Lock

If You’re in Town Early

Not essential, but worth it if you arrive before Thursday.

Quad Lock x Oscar Piastri Pop-Up (Little Collins Street)

Oscar Piastri opens it on Tuesday, 3 March with a 7:30pm official launch, and the pop-up runs until Tuesday, 10 March. It’s pitched as a mix of memorabilia, archival footage, simulators and reflex tests, plus exclusive merch and prize giveaways.

Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Pop-Up (Emporium)

Runs from Wednesday, 4 March to Sunday, 8 March, with a Valtteri Bottas Q&A from 5pm on Wednesday. Expect a Tommy x Cadillac collection showcase, an F1 simulator, DJ programming and other in-store activations.

Image: Formula One World Championship Limited

The Point of the Weekend

The race is still the centrepiece. But Melbourne Grand Prix weekend is bigger than the chequered flag now.

You can do it as a music festival with engines in the background. You can do it as a free public viewing party in the CBD. You can do it as a watch party near the track and a big Saturday night. You can do it as a fan zone crawl with one session at Albert Park.

Pick your lane, commit to it, and don’t try to do everything. Let Melbourne take the wheel.