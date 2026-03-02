Charles Leclerc Uses $40 Million Ferrari as Wedding Getaway Car

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 2 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Charles Leclerc married Alexandra Saint-Mleux in Monaco on February 28, 2026.

The couple left the ceremony in a rare 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa.

The 250 Testa Rossa is valued at up to $40 million (£30 million).

Leclerc is one of only three married drivers on the 2026 F1 starting grid.

The 2026 F1 season begins this week at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc married Alexandra Saint-Mleux in a private civil ceremony in Monaco on February 28, 2026. The timing couldn’t have been better as the Ferrari F1 driver is one week away from kicking off the season at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix. While the ceremony was low-key, fans noticed that Alexandra updated her social media handle to Alexandra Leclerc, and then images and videos were shared showing the couple driving away from the reception in a 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa (chassis type 524).

Tying the knot before the gruelling 24-race calendar begins is always a smart move, but driving away from the ceremony in a Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is arguably a better one. It’s one of only 33 ever produced, and auction estimates for this specific model range from $12 million to upwards of $40 million (£9m–£30m) depending on provenance. Here, it’s likely this chassis is from the Ferrari Heritage Collection, and its value is closer to the higher end.

The Testa Rossa name translates to “Red Head,” a reference to the red-painted valve covers on its 3.0-litre Colombo V12 engine. It’s a smart marketing move from Ferrari, which has re-released an updated 2026 Ferrari 849 Testarossa (from AUD$932,648 before on-roads) with a hybrid V8 twin-turbo engine producing a whopping 1,035HP (772kW).

Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Key Specifications

These are the key specifications for the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa that Charles Leclerc was driving for his wedding:

Engine Type : Front, longitudinal 60° V12

: Front, longitudinal 60° V12 Total Displacement : 2953.21 cc

: 2953.21 cc Maximum Power : 221 kW (300 hp) @ 7200 rpm

: 221 kW (300 hp) @ 7200 rpm Top Speed : 270 km/h

: 270 km/h Weight : 800 kg (dry)

: 800 kg (dry) Frame : Tubular steel

: Tubular steel Transmission : 4-speed + reverse

: 4-speed + reverse Brakes : Drums

: Drums Fuel Feed : Six Weber 38 DCN carburettors

: Six Weber 38 DCN carburettors Wheelbase: 2350 mm

With a coordinated “wedding white” ensemble, 29-year-old Charles Leclerc and 23-year-old fiancée Alexandra Saint-Mleux left the venue in the classic open-cockpit Ferrari, followed by a security detail. Before the marriage on Sunday, the pair had been together for two years, announcing their engagement on November 2nd 2025, between the Mexico and Brazilian Grands Prix.

The marriage makes Leclerc just the third married driver on the 2026 starting grid. He’s joined by Nico Hulkenberg and Cadillac’s Sergio Perez (with Williams’ Alex Albon soon to join following his recent engagement).

2025 was a tougher-than-expected year for Charles (and Ferrari), who finished winless. He managed seven podiums and one pole position this season, but it was clear that the Ferrari F1 team was focused more on the upcoming 2026 season, when rule changes will reshape the entire F1 landscape as we know it. Leclerc will have the opportunity to showcase the team’s capabilities when the season kicks off in Australia at the Melbourne Grand Prix on Friday.