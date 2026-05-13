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Jaguar Type 00 Concept in vibrant blue displayed outdoors at night in Monaco, with sleek lines and illuminated headlights.
CARS

Jaguar Cements “Type 01” Name for Controversial Super-Luxury EV

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 7 min

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  • Platform: Built in the U.K. on the brand new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA).
  • Price: Expected price above £100,000 (approx. AUD $195,000).
  • Range: Targeted range of up to 770km WLTP (478 miles) and 430 miles EPA (692km).
  • Charging: Ultra-fast, with 321km (200 miles) of charge added in 15 minutes.
  • Availability: Will be sold in a select number of exclusive brand stores.
  • Reveal: Full production car reveal expected in late 2026.

Jaguar took the covers off its futuristic “Type 00” concept car at Miami Art Week in December 2024, and the world reacted accordingly. The woke advertising campaign was heavily scrutinised, and the car’s design sparked fierce debate, but the brand is officially moving into its next phase with the official announcement of the Jaguar Type 01 name for the controversial concept.

This new luxury four-door GT EV will be built in the UK using the brand’s Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), which has been designed from the ground up. While we initially expected a production car in late 2025, the Jaguar Type 01 is now officially confirmed to be revealed later this year.

Still a concept for now, it previews what’s to come from the brand as they wave goodbye to a passive, old-school Jaguar buyer and make room for what they see as a younger, wealthier audience that wants an electric alternative to a Rolls-Royce or Bentley. The jury is still out on whether that buyer exists, but with a range of up to 770km (478 miles), it will arrive as one of the longest-range EVs on the market. Charging will be ultra-fast too, with 321km (200 miles) of range added in 15 minutes, which is quicker than a luxury EV like the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Here’s everything we know about the Jaguar Type 01!

Jaguar type 01
Jaguar Type 01 nameplate | Image: Jaguar

Where Does the Name “Type 01” Come From?

The “Type 01” name references legendary predecessors. The “Type” naming first appeared on the Le Mans race-winning C-type of 1951, and on the road, it came to represent an engaging drive with deep reserves of power, plus refinement and composure. The E-type and F-TYPE are exemplars of this lineage. However, for this new generation, the numbers have a very specific meaning:

  • The ‘0’ represents electric propulsion and zero tailpipe emissions.
  • The ‘1’ denotes its status as the first Jaguar of a new era.

Managing Director Rawdon Glover says the zero signifies a complete brand reset, while the ‘1’ marks their first car for a new chapter as a one-of-a-kind.

“We have reimagined Jaguar for a new era, with inspiration from what has gone before,” said Glover. “Our engineers have achieved this with a vehicle that looks and drives like no other electric car, yet reflects a unique provenance. The Type 01 name is part of that story – for me, the zero also signifies a complete brand reset, and the ‘1’, our first car for a new chapter, a ‘one of a kind!’”

To complete the aesthetic, the Type 01 name appears on a bold linear strikethrough motif where the bonnet meets the windscreen.

Jaguar type 00 in gallery
Jaguar Type 00 at Warehouse Terrada G3-6F, Tokyo | Image: Supplied / JLR

Why Does it Look Like a Concept Car?

While the initial Type 00 was a pure concept meant to introduce the brand’s “Exuberant Modernism” creative philosophy, the production-intent Type 01 vehicles are now hitting the streets.

Last year, we saw a handful of paid influencers test the car in the snow, but the latest Jaguar Type 01 prototypes will soon appear at the Monaco E-Prix, wearing distinctive camouflage wraps ahead of the Formula E race weekend. Until that camouflage is removed, we shouldn’t look too deeply into the design, as most of it will change to comply with strict pedestrian safety regulations worldwide. However, there are some things we can learn from the concept, including the very, very long bonnet, sweeping roofline, 23-inch alloy wheels, fastback profile and a boat tail that’s not dissimilar to a Rolls-Royce.

Like the Polestar 4, the Jaguar Type 00 uses a glassless tailgate, with a camera likely to replace the rear-view mirror on the production car as well. This is joined at the rear by Horizontal Strikethrough graphics, which some compare to the vents on an AC unit and, at the very least, serve as a visual point of reference for this new “Exuberant Modernism” creative philosophy.

Jaguar type 00 interior steering wheel
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / JLR
Jaguar type 00 charging port
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / JLR
Jaguar type 00 centre console
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / JLR
Jaguar type 00 interior
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / JLR
Jaguar type 00 brass ingot camera
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / JLR
Jaguar type 00 badge
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / JLR

It shares much of its DNA with the often-forgotten Cadillac Celestiq, an all-electric four-door sedan built on bespoke EV architecture that you can buy right now for USD$340,000. It seems Cadillac has already beaten Jaguar at its own game, but they’ve reportedly sold fewer than 25 of those vehicles.

Perhaps the biggest news surrounding the Type 01 earlier this year was the departure of the man who penned its design. Professor Gerry McGovern OBE officially stepped down as Chief Creative Officer and as a member of the JLR board at the end of March 2026 to establish his own creative consultancy. With two decades at the brand, McGovern elevated Land Rover and Range Rover to new heights of luxury with models like the Evoque, Velar, and the modern Defender. However, his reductionist philosophy and bold vision for Jaguar’s reinvention culminated in the divisive Type 00 concept unveiled in late 2024.

The Type 00 continues to be loathed by many traditionalists, but McGovern successfully achieved what he set out to do: get the world talking about Jaguar for the first time in almost 60 years. JLR CEO PB Balaji noted, McGovern’s “Vision, drive and passion have left an indelible stamp on our brands,” so it’s disappointing to hear that he won’t be around to see his vision come to life.

Jaguar type 00 front three quarter
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / JLR

What’s Going to Power the Jaguar Type 00?

The new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) will first be launched as a tri-motor powertrain, with Jaguar now officially confirming the hypercar-level performance statistics:

  • The tri-motor setup delivers more than 1,000 PS.
  • It also generates over 1,300 Nm of torque.

With this much power, it’s impressive to see that the Jaguar Type 01 targets a range of up to 770km WLTP (478 miles) and 430 miles EPA (692km). Charging will be ultra-fast, capable of adding 321km (200 miles) of charge in just 15 minutes.

Jaguar type 00 front end
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / JLR

What Does the Future of Jaguar Look Like?

The Jaguar Type 01 is a starting point for things to come at the brand, now that it’s stopped selling vehicles in Australia. We don’t know which vehicles will follow next, or what the production vehicle will look like, but we do know that whatever follows will likely use similar design cues and be based on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA).

When it does make production, the Jaguar Type 00 will be sold in “a select number of exclusive brand stores,” the first of which will be situated in the luxury fashion district of Paris, in the 8th arrondissement.

“The magic of Jaguar is close to my heart – an original British luxury brand unmatched in its heritage, artistry and emotional magnetism,” said Adrian Mardell, the former Chief Executive Officer of JLR, when the Type 00 concept was announced. “That’s the Jaguar we are recapturing, and we will create the same sense of awe that surrounded iconic models like the E-type. Our journey is already underway, guided by our original ethos to Copy Nothing – and the results will be spectacular.”

Jaguar hasn’t listed a price for the Jaguar Type 00, but reports suggest the price is expected to be above £100,000 (approximately AUD $195,000) when it arrives. We think it will be much, much more than that.

Discover Jaguar Type 00 details
Jaguar type 00 rear end ac vent
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / Jaguar
Jaguar type 00 rear end
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / Jaguar
Jaguar type 00 brass ingot
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / Jaguar
Jaguar type 00 brass ingot camera
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / Jaguar
Jaguar type 00 front end 2
Jaguar Type 00 | Image: Supplied / JLR

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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