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CARS

Glimpse at Future of Lexus With TZ Three-Row Electric SUV Reveal

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • Lexus revealed the 2027 TZ, its first three-row electric luxury SUV.
  • It utilises a dual-motor DIRECT4 AWD system producing 300kW.
  • A 95.82kWh battery delivers an official WLTP range exceeding 530 kilometres.
  • The family hauler accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.
  • Cabin features include forged Shikoku bamboo and a premium 21-speaker audio system

The luxury electric SUV segment is rapidly expanding, with automakers rushing to offer cavernous, emission-free transport for families with a little spare change in their back pocket. Lexus is formally entering this heavy-hitting arena with the new TZ, the Japanese brand’s first dedicated three-row, all-electric family hauler built on the TNGA platform. It’s a futuristic-looking shift away from the brand’s current hybrid-only models, aiming squarely at buyers who demand a quiet, efficient ride without the compromises of a retrofitted combustion chassis.

Large electric SUVs can offer substantial battery capacities, and the TZ delivers with dual lithium-ion options topping out at 95.82 kWh, achieving a manufacturer-estimated 480km range.

Of course, it weighs more than a whale, but it manages its mass with an updated DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system, which should give the TZ the necessary dynamic credentials to challenge heavyweights like the Rivian R1S and the Tesla Model X in North America.

Details
EngineDual-Motor Battery Electric (BEV)
Power Output300kW combined (167kW Front / Rear)
TransmissionSingle-speed Automatic
Suspension / 0-100km/hMacPherson Strut (F) / Multi-link (R) / TBA
Starting PriceEstimated $110,000 – $120,000 AUD
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Lexus tx front three quarter 21/10
Lexus TX | Image: Lexus

What’s New for the Lexus TZ?

  • Dedicated Three-Row BEV Architecture: It’s built on the TNGA platform, specifically as an electric vehicle, which maximises interior space compared to ICE platform-shared alternatives. You’ll also find Adaptive Torque Split, where the chassis’s software utilises DIRECT4 to shift torque seamlessly, varying from 60:40 to 0:100 (front: rear) under acceleration to stabilise the massive chassis.
  • Forged Bamboo Surfaces: You’ll find inside the cabin, which replaces traditional trim with sustainable Shikoku bamboo fibres blended into resin.
  • Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS): The available rear-wheel steering pivots up to 4 degrees to reduce the turning radius and enhance high-speed stability. Helpful for such a large, heavy SUV.
  • Lexus Safety System+ 4.0: This introduces an advanced intersection support and emergency steer assist for human-like intervention.
Lexus tx rear three quarter
Lexus TX | Image: Lexus

Trying to Mask the Mass with Technology

With dimensions of 5,100mm in length and 1,990mm in width, the TZ shares the dimensions of the combustion-powered Lexus LX, but sits 190mm lower to the ground to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

It does its best to mitigate its dimensions with available Dynamic Rear Steering, which pivots the rear wheels up to 4 degrees. This shrinks the turning radius and keeps the TX agile in tight urban settings, a feature we really loved in our time with the 2026 Volvo EX90, which will be a key competitor if and when the Lexus arrives in Australia. Five levels of regenerative braking, controlled via steering-wheel-mounted paddles, provide the driver with granular control over deceleration.

The TZ also relies heavily on its DIRECT4 torque distribution, which shifts power between the front and rear axles dynamically to keep the chassis flat through corners.

Lexus tx dashboard1/7
Lexus TX | Image: Lexus

Lexus TZ’s ‘Driving Lounge’ Cabin Experience

The interior design turns away from the aggressive sporting pretences of the Lexus LX and chooses acoustic isolation instead. Engineers utilised vibration frequency offsetting and specialised acoustic glass to create a highly insulated environment. Like many luxury SUVs, the second-row occupants receive power ottomans and ventilation, while a large panoramic roof utilises a wire-driven sunshade to preserve headroom.

Like some of our favourite Lexus models, including the Lexus GX550 that we drove recently, there’s a Mark Levinson audio system with 21 speakers, capitalising on the silent environment to deliver distortion-free acoustics, complemented by a 14-inch Lexus Interface infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto.

Space is important for family roadtrips, and it’s very solid at 390 litres, ensuring the boot remains functional even with all three rows upright.

Lexus tx front
Lexus TX | Image: Lexus

Price and Availability

The Lexus TZ is expected to go on sale globally at the end of 2026.

While Australian delivery timelines typically trail North American launches by several months, Lexus hasn’t confirmed this model for Australia. Official pricing remains unconfirmed, but the technology and scale of the TZ suggest an entry point well above the current RX models (approx. AUD$120,000 before on-road costs).

Buyers should anticipate the brand’s standard five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, along with comprehensive battery coverage.

Learn more at Lexus
Lexus tx charging door
Lexus TX | Image: Lexus
Lexus tx under bonnet
Lexus TX | Image: Lexus

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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