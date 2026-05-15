Subaru Launches All-Electric Uncharted SUV with 522km Range and WRX DNA

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 15 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Until recently, the shift toward electrification often forced manufacturers to choose between off-road utility and genuine tarmac engagement. However, Subaru has proved it can bridge this gap with a new Sport Electric Vehicle (SEV) in the form of the forthcoming Subaru Uncharted. That word, SEV, is really just a fancy way of saying that they’ve created a medium-sized SUV with dual electric motors and an off-road edge.

Developed using engineering lessons from the WRX and BRZ, the Uncharted arrives as a purpose-built small SUV designed to handle more than the suburban commute. It represents a significant expansion of the brand’s electric portfolio internationally, and here in Australia, where it joins the Solterra (from AUD$61,990 before on-roads) and Trailseeker (from AUD$63,990 before on-roads) to solidify a line-up focused on handling, efficiency, and range.

Performance is headlined by a dual-motor powertrain producing a combined 252 kW, enabling the Uncharted to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 5 seconds. This output places it in direct competition with performance-oriented EVs like the Kia EV6 GT-Line or the Tesla Model Y Long Range, yet the Subaru maintains a focus on multi-terrain capability. Like those SUVs, the Uncharted mounts its 74.7 kWh CATL lithium-ion unit low in the chassis to sharpen agility and lower the centre of gravity. Whether the inclusion of traditional physical buttons and a fastback silhouette will be enough to lure die-hard petrol-heads away from their boxers remains the primary question.

Details Powertrain Dual-motor electric (Front + Rear) Power Output 252 kW 0-100 km/h Approximately 5 seconds Driving Range Up to 522 km (WLTP) Starting Price AUD$59,990 (MSRP) Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Subaru Uncharted | Image: Subaru (overseas model shown)

What’s New for the Subaru Uncharted?

So we know that the Subaru Uncharted AWD integrates a dual-motor electric powertrain delivering a combined 252 kW through the brand’s signature Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. However, this performance is matched by a high-tech cabin featuring a 14-inch high-definition centre touchscreen and a 7-inch LCD Multi-Information Display.

Those venturing off the pavement can take advantage of the new “Off-Road Intelligence” via Dual-mode X-Mode with Grip Control, Downhill Assist Control, and a Multi-Terrain Monitor.

Efficiency remains a priority, with 150 kW DC fast charging capable of boosting the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in approximately 30 minutes. Visually, the SEV is defined by an aerodynamic, fastback-inspired silhouette complemented by flush rear door handles and 20-inch alloy wheels.

Does the Uncharted Live Up to Subaru’s Rally Heritage?

The engineering team avoided focusing solely on raw output, choosing to translate electric power into usable grip across wet asphalt and loose gravel.

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive remains the backbone of the platform, but it is now augmented by the instant torque delivery inherent to electric motors. With 211 mm of ground clearance, the Uncharted sits higher than most “sporty” electric crossovers, ensuring it can handle an unsealed road without bottoming out.

2026 Subaru Uncharted | Image: Subaru (overseas model shown)

How Tech-Filled is the Cabin?

Inside the cabin, the brand has moved away from technology for technology’s sake in favour of a connected, premium environment. While a 14-inch touchscreen dominates the dashboard, physical buttons have been retained for tactile control, a decision made to keep the driver’s eyes on the road.

The system includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual wireless phone charging, and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon® audio system, rounding out the offering.

Is the Safety Suite Overly Intrusive?

The Uncharted utilises a three-layer safety approach built around the latest generation of Subaru Safety Sense. This suite monitors the road for collision avoidance and lane assistance, while Vision Assist handles blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alerting. There’s a Driver Monitoring System that tracks attention levels and fatigue in real time, though the software is designed to remain in the background until an intervention is strictly necessary, something we’ve given Subaru a lot of praise for in the past, as seen in cars like the new Forester Hybrid.

2026 Subaru Uncharted | Image: Subaru (overseas model shown)

Price and Availability

The all-new Subaru Uncharted AWD is scheduled to arrive in Australian showrooms mid-year in a single, high-specification variant priced at AUD$59,990 before on-roads.

Buyers can customise the vehicle with two optional packages:

Panoramic roof for an additional $1,200

Panoramic roof with a two-tone paint pack for $2,400.

Pre-orders are currently open through authorised retailers and the official Subaru Australia website.

What do we think? Well, at this price point, the Uncharted AWD offers a compelling mix of 252 kW power and genuine 211 mm ground clearance that few competitors can currently match. Whether enthusiasts will embrace an SEV as a true successor to the petrol-powered legends of the past depends entirely on how it handles corners on a gravel backroad.