Did the Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II Just Reset the EV Benchmark Again?

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 3 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

It seems the electric ultra-luxury GT segment is entering its second phase. Early adopters already have their vehicles parked in multi-car garages, so brands are no longer relying solely on the novelty of battery-electric architecture to secure new clients. Rolls-Royce introduced the Spectre to prove that electrification could enhance the marque’s traditional silence and effortlessness. Here with the newly unveiled Series II, the engineering team at Goodwood focused on refining what already existed. They recalibrated the drivetrain to deliver greater immediacy and control.

Like all EVs, we have to talk in numbers, and this updated model reveals the reality of this mid-cycle technical enhancement. Re-engineered battery cell technology extends the standard Spectre Series II’s range by 18 per cent. This pushes the driving distance to 390 miles (628km) on the WLTP cycle. Meanwhile, the Black Badge Spectre iteration becomes the most powerful vehicle the manufacturer has ever created. The drivetrain now delivers 500kW of power in Infinity Mode and up to 1,100 Nm of torque in Spirited Mode. This peak power output even shadows heavy-hitting luxury rivals like the Bentley Continental GT Speed.

But this is Rolls-Royce that we’re talking about, so don’t expect this extra thrust to compromise the wafty driving dynamic buyers expect. The Spectre has always prioritised effortlessness over outright aggression. It frequently serves as a daily driver for owners who enjoy gaining range via regenerative braking on the downhill run to their garages. With the Series II, the focus shifts slightly toward driving engagement and a massively expanded bespoke canvas.

Specification Details Engine Dual-Motor Electric Power Output 442kW (Standard) / 500kW (Black Badge) Transmission Single-Speed Automatic Suspension / 0-100km/h Planar Suspension System / Not Disclosed Starting Price TBC (Expected ~ $770,000 AUD) Scroll horizontally to view full table

1/ 7 Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

What’s New for the Spectre Series II?

Re-engineered battery cells deliver an 18 per cent increase to range, 628km on the WLTP cycle.

Charging times are reduced by 14 per cent across the entire lineup.

Standard Spectre model delivers 442kW and 1,015 Nm of torque.

Black Badge unlocks 500kW via Infinity Mode and 1100Nm in Spirited Mode.

Iced Black exterior package applies a specially developed matte clear coat to brightwork.

The interior introduces Duality Twill, a bamboo-based rayon fabric that takes 25 hours to construct.

The most significant upgrades to the Series II lie largely under the skin, where re-engineered battery cells deliver an 18 per cent increase in range, achieving 628km on the WLTP cycle. Charging times have also been cut by 14 per cent across the lineup.

Output for the standard model climbs to 442kW and 1,015Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Black Badge variant unlocks 500kW via Infinity Mode and summons a massive 1100Nm in Spirited Mode. Visually, a new Iced Black exterior detailing package applies a specially developed matte clear coat to the vehicle’s brightwork. Inside the cabin, the Series II introduces Duality Twill, a bamboo-based rayon fabric that requires up to 25 hours to construct.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Expanding the Bespoke Canvas

Demand for custom “Bespoke” commissions on the Spectre is exceeded only by that for the Phantom. Some clients request more than 20 individual bespoke elements per vehicle.

The Series II responds to this with flash material options, including the new Duality Twill. This textile is inspired by the bamboo grove near Sir Henry Royce’s former winter home on the French Riviera. The fabric can incorporate up to 2.6 million stitches and 10 miles of thread. The embroidery features an artistic Duality graphic with an abstract interpretation of the founders’ interlinked initials and subtly references nautical rope lines found on sailing yachts. The fabric is available in Lilac, Chocolate, Black, and a new Sage green. Buyers can select from more than 50 different thread colours.

1/ 12 Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Placed Perforation leather also debuts on the Series II. Designers created a pattern inspired by shifting silhouettes cast by clouds in moonlight. The design spans the shoulder and headrest areas of the seats and comprises 78,138 individual perforations across three different sizes: 0.8mm, 1.0mm, and 1.2mm. When extended to the illuminated door option, the pattern disperses near light sources. This creates an “atmospheric effect resembling starlight in a shifting night sky.”

It wouldn’t be a new Rolls-Royce without some wood, though. Goodwood introduces a high-gloss Brindled Walnut veneer, a finish that combines walnut sourced from non-fruiting trees with residual eucalyptus fibres from fine paper production. It forms a layered tiger-stripe pattern. The resulting compressed veneer sheets are sealed with a lacquer infused with glass flake powder before a clearcoat is applied. It’s said that the process creates a sense of suspended depth and movement within the cabin, but we just think that it looks shmick.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Design and Street Presence

The original fastback profile, clean surfacing, and split headlamp signature remain untouched for the Spectre Series II. To accentuate this form, the brand developed a new solid exterior finish named Ethereal Blue. Standard models feature a 23-inch forged alloy wheel with a highly faceted multi-spoke treatment. The wheels are forged with sharp 2.5mm radii, allowing them to retain diamond-like definition after up to 6 hours of hand polishing.

The Black Badge version receives a unique open-spoke wheel design. This emphasises the powerful braking hardware, framed by a polished outer ring pushed to the edge. The wheel introduces a subtle sparkle effect via fine glass flakes embedded within the finish. It’s also available for the first time on a Black Badge model in a specialised high-temperature Iced Matte Black finish.

Additionally, the Iced Black exterior detailing transforms almost all the Black Badge motor car’s brightwork with a satin-like matte finish. This dark treatment is applied to the grille surround, sideframe finishers, bumper inserts, ‘Double R’ side surround badges, door handles, and the Spirit of Ecstasy. The Pantheon Grille vanes deliberately remain polished to preserve the vehicle’s identity.

When we look inside the cabin, the Interior Panel and Clock Gallery span the entire width of the fascia. They’re joined by a new Illuminated Fascia artwork. This directional wave pattern is composed of 8,108 pixel-like illuminations inspired by mist settling over the South Downs woodlands. Finally, a new timepiece sits alongside it, drawing on precision aviation instruments with strong legibility, cast-metal hands, and a pared-back graphic treatment. The clock is housed within a vitrine that showcases an up-lit Spirit of Ecstasy figurine crafted from solid stainless steel. So, not much has changed.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Reality of Spectre Ownership

The company closely tracked how buyers interact with the previous generation of their electric coupes and found that they’re mostly serving as the second vehicle in a seven-car garage. The Spectre averages around 4,000 miles (6,500km) annually, and this matches the consistent usage of previous two-door models like the Wraith, Dawn, and Phantom Coupé.

When it comes time to charge, the Spectre is increasingly charged at home and driven solo. However, some owners push the limits far beyond the average. Rolls-Royce says that one European client travelled more than 30,000 miles (50,000km) in two years. Through 2025, the Spectre remained the brand’s second-best-selling model globally.

Clients treat the car as a highly personal emotional asset, and we’ve covered a number of ways that owners have customised their commission through Bespoke. Unique commissions have ranged from a bespoke starlight headliner that matches the constellations from the day a couple first met to exquisite marquetry celebrating a family dog named Bailey. Other vehicles have directly mirrored the hues and textures of the owner’s living space. One Korean client even created a dedicated gallery space within their residence simply to display their Spectre as a work of art.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II | Image: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Price and Availability

Pricing for the Australian market has not been officially confirmed. The outgoing 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre currently starts at roughly AUD$770,000 before on-road costs. Just like the recently updated Cullinan Series II, buyers can expect the Series II upgrades, including the extended battery range and enhanced charging architecture, to push base figures higher when local order books open.

Expected the Black Badge Spectre Series II to sit comfortably above the AUD$900,000 mark. Buyers commissioning the 25-hour Duality Twill interior, or exploring the outer limits of the expanded bespoke palette, will easily push invoices well past the million-dollar mark.

The fact is that the ultra-luxury sector operates in a vacuum where sensible consumer logic rarely applies. Buyers at this level aren’t cross-shopping based on battery chemistry or drag coefficients. The Spectre Series II proves that the heavy, expensive transition to electricity doesn’t inherently destroy prestige, and we’re here for it.