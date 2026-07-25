7 Best Men’s Underwear Brands (Because it’s Time to Ditch the Cheap Multipack)

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Table of contents
- Key Takeaways
- Best Men’s Underwear Overview
- 1. Best Innovation: Vanta Bamboo Series
- 2. Best Horizontal Fly: Debriefs Boxer Briefs
- 3. Best for Longevity: Calvin Klein Low Rise Trunks
- 4. Best Comfort: Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer Brief
- 5. Best for Chafing: Step One Boxer Brief
- 6. Best Budget: Uniqlo AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs
- 7. Best for the Gym: Under Armour Performance Tech Boxerjock
- What to Look for in Men’s Underwear
- Men’s Underwear FAQs
Readtime: 10 min
The Lowdown:
Still buying your undies from the supermarket? It’s time for an upgrade, fellas. Here are our picks of the best men’s underwear on the market.
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Key Takeaways
- Pouch technology is the new standard, eliminating chafing and the need to adjust yourself in public.
- Calvin Klein is still the longevity king. Many men report their CK briefs outlasting five years of daily wear without losing shape or support.
- Modal and bamboo viscose are replacing cotton as the go-to everyday fabric; they’re softer, more breathable, and significantly better at managing sweat.
- Uniqlo is the undisputed budget champion. Reliable cotton boxer briefs for a fraction of the cost of premium brands.
Your underwear is the one piece of clothing that touches the most intimate parts of your body every single day. It’s also the first thing you put on and the last thing you take off, and yet for some reason, most guys grab whatever multipack is on sale at Kmart. If you’re still rotating through the same sad collection you bought three years ago, it’s time for an upgrade. Thankfully, your options have never been better. Here are some of our favourite men’s underwear brands you can buy right now.
Best Men’s Underwear Overview
- Best for Innovation & Pouch Tech: Vanta Bamboo Series
- Best for Horizontal Fly: Debriefs Boxer Briefs
- Best for Longevity: Calvin Klein Trunks
- Best for Comfort: Lululemon Always in Motion
- Best for Chafing: Step One Boxer Brief
- Best on a Budget: Uniqlo AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs
- Best for Gym & Heavy Sweating: Under Armour Performance Tech Boxerjock
1. Best Innovation: Vanta Bamboo Series
The biggest change in men’s underwear over the last few years is pouch tech, and Vanta is leading the way. Their “Kanga Pouch Tech” acts like a low-profile hammock to keep everything front and centre, completely separating your package from your thighs. That means no skin-on-skin friction (AKA the primary cause of chafing). It’s designed to keep you comfortable and secure without feeling compressed, putting a hard stop to the classic mid-street readjustment. The Bamboo Series (Long) is the standout: soft, breathable, and extra leg length so they never creep up your thighs.
Vanta Bamboo Series Key Specs
- Standout Product: Bamboo Series (Long)
- Price: $36 per pair (Bundle and save available)
- Available Cuts: Brief, Short, Long
- Colours: Black, Navy, Grey, Olive, Burgundy, Prints + More
- Sizes: XS to 4XL
- Fabric: 93% Bamboo / 7% Elastane
2. Best Horizontal Fly: Debriefs Boxer Briefs
Debriefs are another great option in the pouch space, using an ultra-soft MicroModal fabric (which is a semi-synthetic, ultra-fine cellulose fabric made from beechwood pulp). But the real genius in these men’s undies is the horizontal fly. Instead of wrestling with a tight vertical slit when nature calls, the top-loading fly gives you easy access without loosening the waistband. Go for the Boxer Briefs if you’ve got thicker thighs, or grab the Trunks if you prefer a lower profile under shorts.
Debriefs Boxer Briefs Key Specs
- Standout Product: Boxer Briefs
- Price: $36 per pair (Bundle and save available)
- Available Cuts: Trunks (Short Leg), Boxer Briefs (Long Leg)
- Colours: Black, Forest Green, Midnight Blue, Grey, Red, Blue, Deep Purple
- Sizes: S to XXL
- Fabric: 94% MicroModal, 6% Elastane
3. Best for Longevity: Calvin Klein Low Rise Trunks
Modern men’s underwear brands love flooding your social media feed with high-tech claims, but Calvin Klein keeps dominating the space for one simple reason: they refuse to die. Underwear is CK’s bread and butter, built with a level of structural integrity that easily pushes through years of weekly washes. Their classic icon cotton stretch low-rise trunks are made with super soft cotton blended with stretch for a flexible fit and feel.
If you’re looking for something else, they’ve got a few other standout options too. Their Micro Low Rise Trunks use a slick microfibre blend that won’t bunch up under tight pants. If you tend to run hot, the Air FX line uses breathable mesh panels to keep you cool. And if you just want something loose for lounging, their Classic Woven Boxers give you traditional 100% cotton comfort with plenty of breathing room.
Calvin Klein Low Rise Trunks Key Specs
- Standout Product: Low Rise Trunks
- Price: $99.95 for a 3-pack
- Available Cuts: Low Rise Trunks, Trunks
- Colours: Black, White, Beige + Coloured Options
- Sizes: S to XL
- Fabric: 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane
4. Best Comfort: Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer Brief
Lululemon made its name on leggings, but their men’s underwear is low-key their best product. Made from a soft, lightweight modal blend, the Always In Motion boxers are the top pick for comfortable undies. They’re definitely on the pricier end of the spectrum, but the upgrade over standard cotton is evident as soon as you feel them. The 5-inch inseam is the goldilocks length for most men, offering enough coverage to keep your thighs from rubbing without feeling like cycling shorts.
Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer Brief Key Specs
- Standout Product: Always In Motion Boxer Brief 5″
- Price: $39 per pair
- Available Cuts: Brief, Boxer (3″ and 5″ inseam)
- Colours: Black, Neutral, Blue, Navy, Grey, Green, Printed
- Sizes: XS to XXL
- Fabric: Modal Blend
5. Best for Chafing: Step One Boxer Brief
Step One aggressively marketed their way into every Australian man’s radar, and thankfully, the product is worth the hype. Their bamboo fabric is naturally cool to the touch, and dumps heat quickly when humidity hits. The secret sauce, though, is the friction-free “UltraGlide” panels sewn between the thighs. If you’ve got thicker legs, work on your feet, or suffer through brutal summer heatwaves, these panels completely stop inner-thigh burn. Stick to their flagship 6-inch Boxer Brief for maximum anti-chafe insurance.
Step One Boxer Brief Key Specs
- Standout Product: Boxer Brief (6″ Inseam)
- Price: Mid-tier premium
- Available Cuts: Brief, Trunk (4″), Boxer Brief (6″), Boxer Brief Fly, Sport (8″)
- Colours: Black, Navy, Grey, Fun Prints
- Sizes: S to 3XL
- Fabric: Bamboo Viscose (95% viscose made from bamboo and 5% spandex)
6. Best Budget: Uniqlo AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs
If you refuse to pay $35+ for a single pair of undies on principle, Uniqlo is still the king of high-value basics. Skip their standard woven boxers and go straight for the AIRism Seamless series. They weigh practically nothing, have almost no visible seams, and breathe much better than any supermarket multipack you’ll ever find. Word of caution: Japanese sizing runs small. If you’re normally a solid Medium or a 32-inch waist, for example, go ahead and size up. Better a bit roomy than overly snug!
Uniqlo AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs Key Specs
- Standout Product: AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs
- Price: $14.90 per pair
- Available Cuts: Boxer Briefs
- Colours: Grey, Black, Dark Green, Navy
- Sizes: S to XXL
- Fabric: AIRism (Recycled Materials), Cotton
7. Best for the Gym: Under Armour Performance Tech Boxerjock
Heavy gym sessions or any manual labour jobs call for pure synthetic performance (cotton has no business being anywhere near a heavy squat session). Under Armour’s Performance Tech Boxerjock is built specifically to handle sweat and stay locked in place.
While they might sacrifice a bit of that silky lounge comfort for better utility, the benefit is they pull sweat away from your skin instantly so you don’t end up in a damp pair of shorts for the rest of the day. Plus, the compression-style fit keeps everything secure no matter how hard you move. And, at $60 for a 3-pack, they’re a lot more budget-friendly than a lot of the other options out there.
Under Armour Performance Tech Boxerjock Key Specs
- Standout Product: Performance Tech 6″ Boxerjock
- Price: $60.00 for a 3-pack
- Available Cuts: Boxerjock (3″ and 6″ inseam)
- Colours: Black, Grey
- Sizes: SM to 3XL
- Fabric: 90% Polyester / 10% Elastane
What to Look for in Men’s Underwear
Fabric (Don’t Get Fooled by the Label)
Fabric is perhaps the most important thing to look at when buying men’s underwear. Choosing the wrong material is an easy way to end up sweating through your undies or adjusting yourself every ten minutes.
|Fabric
|Best For
|Pros
|Cons
|100% Cotton
|Everyday basics, sensitive skin
|Classic feel, hypoallergenic
|Holds onto sweat, slow to dry
|Modal / MicroModal
|All-day comfort, desk jobs
|Ridiculously soft, holds shape
|Can wear out faster under heavy friction
|Bamboo Viscose
|Hot days, heavy humidity
|Cool to touch, highly breathable
|Thicker knits can trap a bit of heat
|Synthetic Blends
|Gym, sports, active work
|Wicks sweat instantly, dries fast
|Feels less “luxurious” for couch lounging
|Cotton-Elastane
|Budget daily wear
|Accessible, cheap, decent stretch
|Lacks technical performance features
Style and Cut: Picking the Right Armour for Your Legs
The cut determines how fabric sits under your clothes. If you pick the wrong style for your leg shape or activity, prepare for bunching, rolling, and general misery.
|Style
|Best For
|Key Feature
|Boxer Brief (5″-6″)
|Everyday driver for most blokes
|Great coverage, balanced support, zero ride-up
|Brief
|Leg day, warm weather
|Zero bulk, maximum freedom of movement
|Trunk (3″-4″)
|Shorter legs, slim trousers
|Modern low profile, sits lower on the thigh
|Boxer (Loose)
|Sleeping, lazy Sundays
|Maximum airflow, zero structural support
|Long Leg (8″+)
|Heavy chafing, intense sport
|Complete thigh protection against rub
A 5-to-6-inch boxer brief is the universal benchmark because it generally works under everything from boardies to tailored suit pants. If inner-thigh rub is your nemesis, step up to a long-leg cut. If you’re wearing slim or tailored trousers, stick to a trunk or brief to keep your shape clean.
Men’s Underwear FAQs
It’s an internal pocket designed to keep your package isolated from your inner thighs. By stopping skin-on-skin contact, it eliminates heat traps, cuts out chafing, and keeps everything naturally supported so you never have to adjust yourself manually.
Bamboo viscose is noticeably softer, moves heat away from your skin much faster, and handles moisture without getting heavy and damp. Cotton is also a good choice for undies with benefits like breathability, softness and less of an irritant on your skin. However, it also has drawbacks like holding onto moisture and losing its shape faster.
There are usually two culprits: you’re wearing a size too small, or the brand cheaped out on elastic. High-end pairs use wider, denser elastic waistbands that resist twisting and stay flat against your waist even when sitting down.
Look at the cost-per-wear. A $35 pair of modal or bamboo trunks that lasts three years without tearing or stretching out is cheaper in the long run than buying a $15 three-pack every six months because the elastics died. Plus, your thighs will thank you.
The general rule of thumb is every 6 to 12 months, but it really comes down to wear and tear over time. If the elastic in the waistband is starting to go, the fabric is thinning out, or the legs have lost their tension and keep riding up your thighs, it’s past time to retire them. Higher-end pairs often easily push past two years of heavy rotation, while cheap supermarket cotton tends to lose its shape and structural integrity after six months.
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