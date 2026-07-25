7 Best Men’s Underwear Brands (Because it’s Time to Ditch the Cheap Multipack)

Key Takeaways

Pouch technology is the new standard, eliminating chafing and the need to adjust yourself in public.

Calvin Klein is still the longevity king. Many men report their CK briefs outlasting five years of daily wear without losing shape or support.

Modal and bamboo viscose are replacing cotton as the go-to everyday fabric; they’re softer, more breathable, and significantly better at managing sweat.

Uniqlo is the undisputed budget champion. Reliable cotton boxer briefs for a fraction of the cost of premium brands.

Your underwear is the one piece of clothing that touches the most intimate parts of your body every single day. It’s also the first thing you put on and the last thing you take off, and yet for some reason, most guys grab whatever multipack is on sale at Kmart. If you’re still rotating through the same sad collection you bought three years ago, it’s time for an upgrade. Thankfully, your options have never been better. Here are some of our favourite men’s underwear brands you can buy right now.

Best Men’s Underwear Overview

Best for Innovation & Pouch Tech: Vanta Bamboo Series

Vanta Bamboo Series Best for Horizontal Fly: Debriefs Boxer Briefs

Debriefs Boxer Briefs Best for Longevity : Calvin Klein Trunks

: Calvin Klein Trunks Best for Comfort: Lululemon Always in Motion

Lululemon Always in Motion Best for Chafing: Step One Boxer Brief

Step One Boxer Brief Best on a Budget: Uniqlo AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs

Uniqlo AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs Best for Gym & Heavy Sweating: Under Armour Performance Tech Boxerjock

1. Best Innovation: Vanta Bamboo Series

The biggest change in men’s underwear over the last few years is pouch tech, and Vanta is leading the way. Their “Kanga Pouch Tech” acts like a low-profile hammock to keep everything front and centre, completely separating your package from your thighs. That means no skin-on-skin friction (AKA the primary cause of chafing). It’s designed to keep you comfortable and secure without feeling compressed, putting a hard stop to the classic mid-street readjustment. The Bamboo Series (Long) is the standout: soft, breathable, and extra leg length so they never creep up your thighs.

Vanta Bamboo Series Key Specs

Standout Product: Bamboo Series (Long)

Bamboo Series (Long) Price: $36 per pair (Bundle and save available)

$36 per pair (Bundle and save available) Available Cuts: Brief, Short, Long

Brief, Short, Long Colours: Black, Navy, Grey, Olive, Burgundy, Prints + More

Black, Navy, Grey, Olive, Burgundy, Prints + More Sizes: XS to 4XL

XS to 4XL Fabric: 93% Bamboo / 7% Elastane

2. Best Horizontal Fly: Debriefs Boxer Briefs

Debriefs are another great option in the pouch space, using an ultra-soft MicroModal fabric (which is a semi-synthetic, ultra-fine cellulose fabric made from beechwood pulp). But the real genius in these men’s undies is the horizontal fly. Instead of wrestling with a tight vertical slit when nature calls, the top-loading fly gives you easy access without loosening the waistband. Go for the Boxer Briefs if you’ve got thicker thighs, or grab the Trunks if you prefer a lower profile under shorts.

Debriefs Boxer Briefs Key Specs

Standout Product: Boxer Briefs

Boxer Briefs Price: $36 per pair (Bundle and save available)

$36 per pair (Bundle and save available) Available Cuts: Trunks (Short Leg), Boxer Briefs (Long Leg)

Trunks (Short Leg), Boxer Briefs (Long Leg) Colours: Black, Forest Green, Midnight Blue, Grey, Red, Blue, Deep Purple

Black, Forest Green, Midnight Blue, Grey, Red, Blue, Deep Purple Sizes: S to XXL

S to XXL Fabric: 94% MicroModal, 6% Elastane

3. Best for Longevity: Calvin Klein Low Rise Trunks

Modern men’s underwear brands love flooding your social media feed with high-tech claims, but Calvin Klein keeps dominating the space for one simple reason: they refuse to die. Underwear is CK’s bread and butter, built with a level of structural integrity that easily pushes through years of weekly washes. Their classic icon cotton stretch low-rise trunks are made with super soft cotton blended with stretch for a flexible fit and feel.

If you’re looking for something else, they’ve got a few other standout options too. Their Micro Low Rise Trunks use a slick microfibre blend that won’t bunch up under tight pants. If you tend to run hot, the Air FX line uses breathable mesh panels to keep you cool. And if you just want something loose for lounging, their Classic Woven Boxers give you traditional 100% cotton comfort with plenty of breathing room.

Calvin Klein Low Rise Trunks Key Specs

Standout Product: Low Rise Trunks

Low Rise Trunks Price: $99.95 for a 3-pack

$99.95 for a 3-pack Available Cuts: Low Rise Trunks, Trunks

Low Rise Trunks, Trunks Colours: Black, White, Beige + Coloured Options

Black, White, Beige + Coloured Options Sizes: S to XL

S to XL Fabric: 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane

4. Best Comfort: Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer Brief

Lululemon made its name on leggings, but their men’s underwear is low-key their best product. Made from a soft, lightweight modal blend, the Always In Motion boxers are the top pick for comfortable undies. They’re definitely on the pricier end of the spectrum, but the upgrade over standard cotton is evident as soon as you feel them. The 5-inch inseam is the goldilocks length for most men, offering enough coverage to keep your thighs from rubbing without feeling like cycling shorts.

Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer Brief Key Specs

Standout Product: Always In Motion Boxer Brief 5″

Always In Motion Boxer Brief 5″ Price: $39 per pair

$39 per pair Available Cuts: Brief, Boxer (3″ and 5″ inseam)

Brief, Boxer (3″ and 5″ inseam) Colours: Black, Neutral, Blue, Navy, Grey, Green, Printed

Black, Neutral, Blue, Navy, Grey, Green, Printed Sizes: XS to XXL

XS to XXL Fabric: Modal Blend

5. Best for Chafing: Step One Boxer Brief

Step One aggressively marketed their way into every Australian man’s radar, and thankfully, the product is worth the hype. Their bamboo fabric is naturally cool to the touch, and dumps heat quickly when humidity hits. The secret sauce, though, is the friction-free “UltraGlide” panels sewn between the thighs. If you’ve got thicker legs, work on your feet, or suffer through brutal summer heatwaves, these panels completely stop inner-thigh burn. Stick to their flagship 6-inch Boxer Brief for maximum anti-chafe insurance.

Step One Boxer Brief Key Specs

Standout Product: Boxer Brief (6″ Inseam)

Boxer Brief (6″ Inseam) Price: Mid-tier premium

Mid-tier premium Available Cuts: Brief, Trunk (4″), Boxer Brief (6″), Boxer Brief Fly, Sport (8″)

Brief, Trunk (4″), Boxer Brief (6″), Boxer Brief Fly, Sport (8″) Colours: Black, Navy, Grey, Fun Prints

Black, Navy, Grey, Fun Prints Sizes: S to 3XL

S to 3XL Fabric: Bamboo Viscose (95% viscose made from bamboo and 5% spandex)

6. Best Budget: Uniqlo AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs

If you refuse to pay $35+ for a single pair of undies on principle, Uniqlo is still the king of high-value basics. Skip their standard woven boxers and go straight for the AIRism Seamless series. They weigh practically nothing, have almost no visible seams, and breathe much better than any supermarket multipack you’ll ever find. Word of caution: Japanese sizing runs small. If you’re normally a solid Medium or a 32-inch waist, for example, go ahead and size up. Better a bit roomy than overly snug!

Uniqlo AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs Key Specs

Standout Product: AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs

AIRism Seamless Boxer Briefs Price: $14.90 per pair

$14.90 per pair Available Cuts: Boxer Briefs

Boxer Briefs Colours: Grey, Black, Dark Green, Navy

Grey, Black, Dark Green, Navy Sizes: S to XXL

S to XXL Fabric: AIRism (Recycled Materials), Cotton

7. Best for the Gym: Under Armour Performance Tech Boxerjock

Heavy gym sessions or any manual labour jobs call for pure synthetic performance (cotton has no business being anywhere near a heavy squat session). Under Armour’s Performance Tech Boxerjock is built specifically to handle sweat and stay locked in place.

While they might sacrifice a bit of that silky lounge comfort for better utility, the benefit is they pull sweat away from your skin instantly so you don’t end up in a damp pair of shorts for the rest of the day. Plus, the compression-style fit keeps everything secure no matter how hard you move. And, at $60 for a 3-pack, they’re a lot more budget-friendly than a lot of the other options out there.

Under Armour Performance Tech Boxerjock Key Specs

Standout Product: Performance Tech 6″ Boxerjock

Performance Tech 6″ Boxerjock Price: $60.00 for a 3-pack

$60.00 for a 3-pack Available Cuts: Boxerjock (3″ and 6″ inseam)

Boxerjock (3″ and 6″ inseam) Colours: Black, Grey

Black, Grey Sizes: SM to 3XL

SM to 3XL Fabric: 90% Polyester / 10% Elastane

What to Look for in Men’s Underwear

Fabric (Don’t Get Fooled by the Label)

Fabric is perhaps the most important thing to look at when buying men’s underwear. Choosing the wrong material is an easy way to end up sweating through your undies or adjusting yourself every ten minutes.

Fabric Best For Pros Cons 100% Cotton Everyday basics, sensitive skin Classic feel, hypoallergenic Holds onto sweat, slow to dry Modal / MicroModal All-day comfort, desk jobs Ridiculously soft, holds shape Can wear out faster under heavy friction Bamboo Viscose Hot days, heavy humidity Cool to touch, highly breathable Thicker knits can trap a bit of heat Synthetic Blends Gym, sports, active work Wicks sweat instantly, dries fast Feels less “luxurious” for couch lounging Cotton-Elastane Budget daily wear Accessible, cheap, decent stretch Lacks technical performance features Scroll horizontally to view full table

Style and Cut: Picking the Right Armour for Your Legs

The cut determines how fabric sits under your clothes. If you pick the wrong style for your leg shape or activity, prepare for bunching, rolling, and general misery.

Style Best For Key Feature Boxer Brief (5″-6″) Everyday driver for most blokes Great coverage, balanced support, zero ride-up Brief Leg day, warm weather Zero bulk, maximum freedom of movement Trunk (3″-4″) Shorter legs, slim trousers Modern low profile, sits lower on the thigh Boxer (Loose) Sleeping, lazy Sundays Maximum airflow, zero structural support Long Leg (8″+) Heavy chafing, intense sport Complete thigh protection against rub Scroll horizontally to view full table

A 5-to-6-inch boxer brief is the universal benchmark because it generally works under everything from boardies to tailored suit pants. If inner-thigh rub is your nemesis, step up to a long-leg cut. If you’re wearing slim or tailored trousers, stick to a trunk or brief to keep your shape clean.

Men’s Underwear FAQs