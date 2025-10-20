9 Best Running Shoes for Men: ASICS, adidas, Nike and More

One of the most common questions new runners ask is, “What’s the best running shoe?” The short answer: it depends. Whether you’re training for a half-marathon, aiming to get faster, or simply looking for a solid pair of shoes to kick off your running routine, there’s no one-size-fits-all option.

For men in particular, you’re already starting from a good place. Most running shoes are designed with a male foot shape in mind (broader through the heel, wider in the collar). Basically, the right running shoe is out there – you just need to match it to how, where, and why you run. So, we’ve done the hard work (and the long runs) to bring you our guide to the best running shoes for men in 2025 and heading into 2026.

Looking for more men’s sneaker options? We have a whole page dedicated to all things sneakers, including reviews and round-ups.

RELATED: Our Guide on the Best Sneakers for Men to Help You Find Your Favourite Style