9 Best Running Shoes for Men: ASICS, adidas, Nike and More
Table of contents
- Best Running Shoes for Men at a Glance
- Best Running Shoes Overall – adidas Adizero Evo SL
- Best Budget Running Shoes – adidas Questar 3
- Best Everyday Running Shoes – ASICS Novablast 5
- Best Trail Running Shoes for Men – New Balance Hierro V9
- Best Road Running Shoes for Men – Saucony Endorphin Speed 5
- Best Nike Running Shoes for Men – Nike Vomero Plus
- Best ASICS Running Shoes for Men – ASICS Superblast 2
- Best Running Shoes for Heavy Runners – Brooks Glycerin Max
- Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet – ASICS Gel-Kayano 32
- How We Made This List
- What to Look For in the Best Running Shoes for Men
- How to Find Your Perfect Running Shoe
- Alternatives to the Best Running Shoes
- Best Running Shoes for Men FAQs
One of the most common questions new runners ask is, “What’s the best running shoe?” The short answer: it depends. Whether you’re training for a half-marathon, aiming to get faster, or simply looking for a solid pair of shoes to kick off your running routine, there’s no one-size-fits-all option.
For men in particular, you’re already starting from a good place. Most running shoes are designed with a male foot shape in mind (broader through the heel, wider in the collar). Basically, the right running shoe is out there – you just need to match it to how, where, and why you run. So, we’ve done the hard work (and the long runs) to bring you our guide to the best running shoes for men in 2025 and heading into 2026.
Best Running Shoes for Men at a Glance
When it comes to men’s running shoes, the best shoe for you depends on where and how you run. After a standout all-rounder? The adidas Adizero Evo SL is a top pick among the pros – light, responsive, and ready for anything from tempo runs to marathons. Need something reliable without splashing out? The adidas Questar 3 delivers solid performance for everyday training at a great price. For daily comfort, the ASICS Novablast 5 brings that soft, springy feel that many runners love, while the ASICS Gel-Kayano 32 is a go-to if you need more stability underfoot. And if your runs take you off the beaten track, the New Balance Hierro V9 is built to handle rough terrain without sacrificing comfort.
- Best running shoes for men Australia: adidas Adizero Evo SL
- Best budget running shoes: adidas Questar 3
- Best everyday running shoes for men: ASICS Novablast 5
- Best trail running shoes for men: New Balance Hierro V9
- Best road running shoes for men: Saucony Endorphin Speed 5
- Best Nike running shoes for men: Nike Vomero Plus
- Best ASICS running shoes for men: ASICS Superblast 2
- Best running shoes for heavy men: Brooks Glycerin Max
- Best running shoes for flat feet men: ASICS Gel-Kayano 32
Best Running Shoes Overall – adidas Adizero Evo SL
|Spec
|Detail
|Weight
|~220 g (Men’s US 9)
|Type
|Neutral road daily trainer
|Drop
|6.5 mm
Lightweight, punchy, and built for distance, the adidas Adizero Evo SL is one of 2025’s best all-rounders. It swaps carbon plates for a more natural ride, thanks to a forefoot rocker and full-length Lightstrike Pro foam that delivers impressive bounce. Clocking in at just over 200g, it’s ideal for runners chasing pace over long distances, from steady tempo runs to race day efforts. The only trade-off? A softer heel that might feel a little unstable during slower recovery runs.
Pros:
- Responsive and versatile cushioning with marathon-ready protection
- Extremely lightweight for high-mileage runs
Cons:
Best Budget Running Shoes – adidas Questar 3
|Spec
|Value
|Weight
|~300 g (Men’s US 9)
|Type
|Neutral road daily trainer
|Drop
|10 mm
If you’re after value without compromise, the adidas Questar 3 is tough to beat. Sitting comfortably at the $130 mark, it delivers dependable cushioning, solid durability, and a smooth ride. EVA midsole isn’t built for speed, but for walking, jogging, and casual mid-distance training, it’s more than capable. The breathable upper and hard-wearing outsole also make it a strong pick for everyday wear.
Pros:
- Breathable and stable upper
- Smooth, cushioned ride suitable for walking and jogging
Cons:
- Forgoes responsive bounce; feels firm at higher speeds
Alternate pick: adidas Adizero SL2 – excellent mid-range performance at under AU$170.
Best Everyday Running Shoes – ASICS Novablast 5
|Spec
|Detail
|Weight
|~255 g (Men’s US 9)
|Type
|Neutral road daily trainer
|Drop
|8 mm
Big on comfort, big on bounce, the ASICS Novablast 5 nails that sweet spot between plush cushioning and a responsive ride. With a softer FF Blast+ ECO midsole and a more stable base, it’s made for cruisy long runs but still has enough pep for a pickup. The rocker shape helps with smooth transitions, though some runners may find the upper a touch warm or fiddly. Still, for an all-purpose trainer that feels lively underfoot, it’s hard to beat.
Pros:
- Exceptionally plush ride with improved energy return
- Softer, lighter midsole than previous versions
Cons:
- Not ideal for all-out speed work or threshold sessions
Alternate pick: Brooks Ghost 17 – consistent all-rounder popular with neutral runners.
Best Trail Running Shoes for Men – New Balance Hierro V9
|Spec
|Detail
|Weight
|~293 g (Men’s US 9)
|Type
|Trail running shoe
|Drop
|4 mm
Trail runners, this one’s built for you. The New Balance Hierro V9 is a rugged workhorse designed for tough Aussie conditions (gravel, bush tracks, uneven terrain). Its Vibram outsole grips just about anything, while the thick Fresh Foam X midsole keeps things comfy over the long haul. It’s a little on the heavier side, but that bulk brings protection and durability. Bonus: a roomier fit that’s perfect for wider feet or thicker socks on cooler days.
Pros:
- Ample foam, plush ride, and rugged Vibram outsole
- Superior durability and reliable toe protection for trails
Cons:
- Heavy, less nimble feel; may get warm in hotter conditions
- Moderate breathability with thick mesh construction
Alternate picks: Salomon S/Lab Genesis v2 Courtney Edition (technical trails) or On Cloudultra Pro (long-distance comfort).
Best Road Running Shoes for Men – Saucony Endorphin Speed 5
|Spec
|Detail
|Weight
|237 g (Men’s US 9)
|Type
|Neutral, plated trainer
|Drop
|8 mm
The Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 earns its place as one of 2025’s best plated trainers: fast, responsive, and surprisingly versatile. It refines the already-loved formula from previous models with better stability, smoother transitions, and a touch more durability. The combination of lively PWRRUN PB foam and a flexible nylon plate delivers serious energy return without the stiffness of a full carbon setup, making it ideal for runners who want speed with comfort.
Pros:
- Snappy, responsive feel with excellent energy return
- Stable ride with smoother transitions and SPEEDROLL rocker
- Flexible plate is comfortable enough for daily miles
Cons:
- Trades a bit of agility for added stability
- Can feel bulky for runners who prefer a minimalist ride
Alternate picks: HOKA Mach 6, New Balance FuelCell Rebel v5, and Brooks Ghost 17.
Best Nike Running Shoes for Men – Nike Vomero Plus
|Spec
|Detail
|Weight
|~292 g (Men’s US 9)
|Type
|Neutral road running
|Drop
|10 mm
If your runs focus on stacking up long, easy kilometres, the Nike Vomero Plus is your recovery-day hero. It’s one of Nike’s softest options, thanks to a full ZoomX midsole that glides you from step to step. With a high stack height and cushy fit, it’s made for comfort above all, which is perfect for runners who like a plush feel without losing too much responsiveness.
Pros:
- Ultra-plush cushioning and wider fit
- Great for long and recovery runs with excellent heel support
Cons:
- Mutes ground feel (less agility)
- Tall stack may feel unstable for some
Alternate picks: Nike Pegasus 41 (versatile, great value for all-round use) or a racing option Nike Alphafly 3 (elite carbon-plated marathon shoe).
Best ASICS Running Shoes for Men – ASICS Superblast 2
|Spec
|Detail
|Weight
|250 g (Men’s US 9)
|Type
|Neutral road / max cushion
|Drop
|8 mm
The Superblast 2 from ASICS is the definition of a high-stack shoe made right. It’s big on cushioning with heaps of FF Blast+ foam but still manages to feel lively underfoot. The improved rocker geometry helps with smooth rolling strides, making it a great option for long runs, steady sessions, or even faster days when you don’t feel like switching shoes. Slightly heavier than its predecessor, but the added stability and durability are worth it.
Pros:
- Maximal cushioning, excellent durability, bouncy ride
- Versatile for daily training, long runs, and workouts
Cons:
- Better for slow/long runs rather than all-out speed
Alternate picks: ASICS Gel-Kayano 32 (best stability option) or the ASICS Metaspeed Sky Tokyo for elite racing performance.
Best Running Shoes for Heavy Runners – Brooks Glycerin Max
|Spec
|Detail
|Weight
|~309 g (Men’s US 9)
|Type
|Neutral max-cushion road
|Drop
|6 mm
If you’re pushing 90kg or more, the Brooks Glycerin Max is built to handle the load. With nitrogen-infused DNA Loft v3 foam and a maxed-out midsole, this is Brooks’ most cushioned shoe to date. It’s made for comfort, not speed, which is perfect for recovery runs and long, easy sessions when protection matters most. Just don’t expect much snap; this one’s all about soft landings and smooth cruising.
Pros:
- Excellent shock absorption and plush ride
- High stability and comfort for heavier runners
- Durable outsole and supportive midfoot structure
Cons:
- Heavier and less energetic than other trainers
- Low energy return; not suited to speed work
Alternate picks: ASICS Dynablast 5 – excellent durability and shock absorption.
Best Running Shoes for Flat Feet – ASICS Gel-Kayano 32
|Spec
|Detail
|Weight
|304g (Men’s US 9)
|Type
|Stability road trainer
|Drop
|8 mm
If you have flat feet and need structure and support, the ASICS Gel-Kayano 32 is one of the best stability shoes around. Updated with a 4D Guidance System and softer FF Blast+ Eco foam, it smooths out overpronation without feeling clunky. It’s built for comfort on long runs, with excellent arch support and a cushy yet controlled ride. It’s on the heavier side, but that comes with serious support.
Pros:
- Market‑leading stability for flat or overpronating feet
- Softer, eco‑based foam offers a smoother ride
- Excellent durability and upper comfort
Cons:
- Heavy feeling underfoot compared to neutral trainers
Alternate picks: Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 and HOKA Arahi 7
How We Made This List
This guide pulls together personal testing, insights from reputable review sites, and feedback from everyday runners on Reddit and forums. We’ve prioritised shoes that consistently deliver on comfort, performance, and value, whether you’re chasing PBs or just hitting the pavement a few times a week. You can read more about our editorial policy here.
What to Look For in the Best Running Shoes for Men
- Weight – If you’re chasing speed, lighter shoes can help you move quicker and save energy. But they usually come with less cushioning. Heavier shoes might slow you down a little, but they’re comfier for longer runs.
- Cushioning – A good midsole can make all the difference. The more cushioning, the more impact it absorbs, which is especially helpful if you’re pounding the pavement or clocking serious kilometres.
- Support & Drop – Support keeps your stride on track and reduces your risk of injury. Most shoes have a “drop” (how much your heel sits above your toes) between 8–12mm, which works for most runners. Lower drops feel more natural, but they’re harder on your calves if you’re not used to them.
- How You’ll Use Them – Going long? You’ll want comfort and durability. Just starting out? Go for something versatile and easy on the feet. Looking to shave seconds off your 5K? Lightweight and responsive is the way to go.
Road Running Shoes vs Trail Running Shoes for Men
Not all running shoes are built for the same terrain. Here’s how to tell road runners from trail-ready gear:
- Rock plates – Found in trail shoes, these stiff inserts protect your feet from sharp rocks and uneven ground.
- Trail outsoles – Look for chunky, grippy rubber designed to help you stay stable on loose or slippery surfaces.
- Weather-resistant uppers – Some trail shoes have water-resistant fabrics and higher collars to keep out mud, water, and small debris.
Not sure what you’re looking at? If the shoe looks aggressive and rugged, it’s probably built for the trails. Sleek and smooth? Likely a road runner.
How to Find Your Perfect Running Shoe
You’ve nailed down what you’re looking for and now it’s time to try some on. Whether you’re eyeing a pair of Nikes, ASICS, or Brooks, the right fit is essential. You might end up walking out of the store with a different brand than you thought you’d get, but when it comes to running, a proper fit is more important than the shoe logo. The great news is that most adidas running shoes, ASICS running shoes, Brooks running shoes, and Nike running shoes for men will be able to cater to your needs.
Get a Gait Test
Any good running store will offer this for free. You’ll jump on a treadmill for 20 seconds or so in a neutral shoe, and they’ll analyse how your feet move, spotting any alignment issues or pronation quirks. It’s quick, and it helps make sure you get the support you actually need.
Try Before You Buy
Sounds obvious, but don’t just grab a box and hope for the best. Walk around the store. Ask about return policies. Some shoes feel great at first, but not after 10k. Know your options for returns before you commit.
Best Running Shoes for Men FAQs
Neutral shoes are designed for runners with a natural gait, while stability shoes offer extra support for those who overpronate (roll their feet inward).
Most running shoes last between 500–800km. If you’re running regularly, that could mean replacing them every 6–12 months.
Yes, many running shoes offer enough cushioning and support for walking or light training, but for lifting or HIIT, look for cross-trainers with more lateral stability.
Higher-end models often feature better materials, cushioning, and tech, which is especially noticeable in long runs or races. But great budget options like the Nike Pegasus 39 still perform well for everyday use.
If you’re racing or chasing performance gains, yes. Carbon plates improve propulsion and efficiency, though they’re less versatile for casual runs or slower paces.
