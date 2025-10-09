Could 15 Minutes of Daily Activity Be the Key to Reducing Stress?

By Nick Hall - News Published: 9 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A new study commissioned by global sports apparel and footwear brand ASICS has revealed that daily movement could be a more accessible and effective alternative to wellness holidays.

According to the ‘Everyday Escape’ trial, participants who took a simple daily 15-minute movement break reported a 21% greater uplift in their overall mental state compared to their wellness holiday.

Further, 71% said daily exercise was more effective at reducing stress than their wellness holiday, while 65% found it more mood-enhancing.

It is an irrefutable fact; almost half of all Australians will experience mental health problems in their lifetime. With rising cost-of-living pressures, economic instability and a challenging political landscape all taking a significant toll on our collective psyches, it’s little wonder so many Aussies are packing their bags and heading abroad.

Natasha Rothwell, ASICS’ Everyday Escape ambassador | Image: ASICS

The Rise of Wellness Travel

According to recent data on the Australian wellness tourism market, demand for health-conscious holidays is rapidly increasing. Spurred by a surge in popularity for nature-based healing, eco-tourism, growth in indigenous cultural wellness experiences, and increasing mental health awareness, wellness travel is fast becoming the nation’s most desirable getaway experience. But it does come at a cost.

Further research from global footwear and apparel company ASICS found that Australians travel an average of 2,378km and spend an average of $2,161 on their wellness retreats. Shockingly, over two-thirds (71%) said their wellness holiday failed to meet all expectations, and more than eight out of ten (81%) reported that any wellness benefits faded as soon as they left the retreat or shortly after returning home. Those who did go on a health retreat said it took close to three days on average to feel a mental uplift, and for some, the cost and long travel distances proved to be stress-inducing factors all of their own.

Thankfully, not all wellness travel has to be quite so complex. To mark World Mental Health Day this Friday, 10 October, ASICS has teamed up with wellbeing ambassador, Natasha Rothwell, to encourage Aussies to take an ‘Everyday Escape’. The new campaign operates under the philosophy that a simple 15-minute movement break can deliver more lasting benefits than a week at a wellness retreat.

Natasha Rothwell, ASICS’ Everyday Escape ambassador | Image: ASICS

ASICS Everyday Escape

For the study, 11,000 people were surveyed across 16 markets, including the UK, the US, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, France, Germany, the UAE, Italy, Brazil, the Netherlands, China, Japan, Indonesia, Spain, and Sweden. Each market was nationally representative by age and gender, uncovering key trends involving the experiences and perceptions of wellness travel.

A further trial executed by Dr Brendon Stubbs of King’s College London found that just 15 minutes and 9 seconds of exercise can trigger a measurable mental uplift. According to Dr Stubbs, participants who took a simple daily 15-minute movement break reported a 21% greater uplift in their overall mental state compared to their wellness holiday.

“It’s incredible to see the impact 15 minutes of movement can have on mental wellbeing,” Dr Stubbs said. “The Everyday Escape trial shows that small movement breaks can boost mood and reduce stress more effectively than a wellness holiday. All the participants said they’d be continuing to take movement breaks moving forward and 81% said they’re now prioritising movement for their wellbeing over attending another retreat. A week away may give a short-term boost, but exercise delivers long-term benefits.”

Post-Race Recovery is Critical for Beginner Runners | Image: Venti Views

Mental Health Benefits of Exercise

The results of the Everyday Escape Trial compound previous studies that linked exercise and movement to positive mental health outcomes. A 2023 study from the University of South Australia published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed exercise to be an effective way to treat mental health issues and, in some rare cases, proved to be even more effective than medication or counselling.

In that report, researcher Ben Singh noted that while medication and therapy are integral components of a balanced mental health regime, exercise does offer some additional benefits, such as reduced cost, fewer side effects, improved cardiovascular and bone health, and cognitive benefits.

The latest ASICS data continues this trend, with 71% of respondents reporting that daily movement was more effective at reducing stress. Similarly, 65% found it more mood-enhancing, and 73% experienced longer-lasting mental well-being benefits than after their recent wellness holiday.

Natasha Rothwell, ASICS’ Everyday Escape ambassador | Image: ASICS

Getting Out

In response to the results, ASICS has enlisted wellness advocate Natasha Rothwell as its Everyday Escape Concierge. According to the brand, the actor and writer will share inspiration to help people weave small but meaningful moments of movement into their daily routines, making wellness accessible and affordable for all.

“I truly believe in the power of movement, not just for our bodies, but for our minds. Sure, you can spend thousands of dollars or fly halfway across the world to feel better, or you can just step outside and move your body,” Rothwell said. “Your Everyday Escape could be a walk, a stretch, a dance in your kitchen. It’s free, it’s simple, and it’s yours. Wellness shouldn’t be a luxury. It should be something we can all access, every day. When we move, we feel better. And that’s the kind of escape everyone deserves.”

Visit the official website below for more information on the ASICS Everyday Escape campaign or to get involved in the program.