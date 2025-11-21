20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

By Jacob Osborn - Sponsored Published: 21 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 24 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Watch lovers tend to know what they want and purchase it as soon as they can afford it. Between that and the outrageous price points of certain world-renowned timepieces, we know better than to stuff our gift guide full of rare models that no one will buy. Instead, we present a modest selection of affordable watches, along with a wide range of horologically themed gifts, including winders, storage boxes, accessories, books, clocks, and more. Anyone who loves watches will love each one, so make like a sweeping second hand and get moving!

How Man of Many Chose the Best Watch Gift Ideas

With more than 10 years of experience testing, reviewing and reporting on the best timepieces in the business, Man of Many's editors are sticklers for research and certainly know a thing or two about watches. This list of gift ideas was curated based on the personal experiences of experts, combined with extensive online research from watch stores and retailers.

Best Watch Gifts at a Glance:

Tissot PRX Titanium 38mm | Image: Tissot

Tissot PRX Titanium 38mm

Price: AUD$1,435

Tissot’s PRX line has moved from strength to strength over the last few years. It offers some of the very best bang for buck within the world of Swiss watchmaking, thanks to its incredibly stylish and sporty design, impressive range of dial finishes, and excellent automatic and quartz movement options.

Now, Tissot’s latest effort is an ideal gift that harnesses titanium to create a cutting-edge incarnation of this iconic timepiece. This strong, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant material makes for a particularly robust addition to the PRX line, while the updated 38mm sizing places it in the sweet spot for just about every wrist.

This watch opts for a reliable automatic movement with 80 hours of power reserve, while the anthracite dial is wonderfully understated. As you would expect, Tissot’s expertly executed integrated bracelet is also present, finishing off the sporty aesthetic of this modern classic timepiece. Ultimately, this is the kind of gift that special someone will never forget.

Timex Marlin Quartz GMT | Image: Timex

Timex Marlin Quartz GMT

Price: AUD$349.95

Embodying the height of 1960s cool, the Timex Marlin Quartz GMT brings dual-time tracking to the iconic watchmaker’s revered Marlin line, offering the kind of potent mix of functionality, style, and swagger that makes it an absolutely superb gift.

Contained within the polished stainless-steel case, Timex has included a sunray dial with faceted markers, a date window, and a sophisticated tonal GMT index accompanied by a prominent red triangle GMT hand. Fans of the Marlin line will also recognise its vintage-style domed acrylic crystal.

Finishing this sophisticated picture is a sustainable, tanned blue natural leather strap ethically sourced from the Leather Working Group (LWG) that echoes the heightened craftsmanship on offer throughout. It’s a perfect gift for seasoned collectors and newcomers to the watch game alike.

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto | Image: Hamilton

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto

Brand : Hamilton

: Hamilton Model : Khaki Field Auto

: Khaki Field Auto Reference : Ref. H70455133

: Ref. H70455133 Diameter : 38mm

: 38mm Thickness : 11.5mm

: 11.5mm Movement : Calibre H-10

: Calibre H-10 Power Reserve : 80 hours

: 80 hours Water-Resistance : 100 metres

: 100 metres Price: AUD$1,350

Arguably the best value automatic timepiece on the market, the Khaki Field Auto from Hamilton is a true go-anywhere, do-anything watch. Robust by design and sporting a sleek, yet rugged aesthetic, the watch exudes versatility, and at just 38mm in diameter, it lands firmly in the wearability sweet spot.

For watch lovers, Hamilton has long represented the pinnacle of military-inspired design, with its Khaki range among the most coveted. This specific model pairs the rugged durability of the lineup with the contemporary and exclusive H-10 automatic calibre movement. The result is a highly accurate, resilient, and powerful timepiece that boasts 80 hours of power reserve and enhanced resistance to magnetism and pressure under duress. Whatever you are into, the Hamilton Khaki Field Auto is up for the challenge.

Timex Automatic 1983 E Line Reissue | Image: Supplied

Timex Automatic 1983 E Line Reissue

Brand : Timex

: Timex Model : Automatic 1983 E Line Reissue

: Automatic 1983 E Line Reissue Reference : Ref. TW2W70800

: Ref. TW2W70800 Diameter : 34mm

: 34mm Thickness : 12mm

: 12mm Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Movement : Miyota calibre 8215 automatic

: Miyota calibre 8215 automatic Power Reserve : 42 hours

: 42 hours Water-Resistance : 50 metres

: 50 metres Price: AUD$449.95

Timex has long been synonymous with high-quality, stylish watches that won’t break the bank. Moreover, even the most discerning watch lovers have a soft spot for the brand, which is a rarity at the more accessible end of the horological spectrum. With over 170 years of watchmaking heritage, it should come as no surprise that the watchmaker produces great gear, but the Automatic 1983 E Line Reissue remains a true favourite in the Man of Many office.

A compact and automatic affair with a squared design that’s simultaneously retro and timeless, the Timex Automatic 1983 E Line Reissue is a heritage dress watch that looks as if it could have been designed yesterday. It also features a number of finishing touches usually reserved for more expensive watches, from its 21-jewel Japanese automatic movement to the discreet date window seamlessly integrated into the dial at 3 o’clock.

RIMOWA Watch Case | Image: RIMOWA

RIMOWA Watch Case

Price: AUD$3,430

If the special someone in your life is a watch-lover with a penchant for travel, only the latest and greatest from RIMOWA will do. The iconic German luggage brand has created an unmatched travel case for the luxury watch fanatic, complete with removable, padded microfibre cushions and secure snap-in aluminium end caps.

Made and engineered in Germany, the RIMOWA Specialties collection is designed for the utmost in luxury security, with this specific model ideal for watches with a wrist circumference between 16-18 cm. If you are looking to really spoil that special someone, RIMOWA has you covered, albeit for a hefty price.

Tissot Seastar 1000 38mm | Image: Tissot

Tissot Seastar 1000 38mm

Brand : Tissot

: Tissot Model : Seastar 1000 38mm

: Seastar 1000 38mm Reference : Ref. T120.217.33.061.00

: Ref. T120.217.33.061.00 Diameter : 38mm

: 38mm Thickness : 12.95mm

: 12.95mm Case Material : 316L stainless steel case with black PVD coating

: 316L stainless steel case with black PVD coating Movement : Swiss Quartz movement

: Swiss Quartz movement Water-Resistance : 300 metres

: 300 metres Price: AUD$1,020

Tissot is a brand that consistently punches above its considerable weight, and this new 38mm Quartz Chronograph does it again, bringing a dash of monochromatic flair to the maison’s lauded Seastar range. Pairing the accuracy of a Swiss quartz chronograph movement with water resistance up to 300 metres, as well as powerful luminescence across its hands and markers to ensure legibility in low-light conditions, this timepiece is more than equipped to deal with anything you might throw at it.

In addition to its impressive specs, this is also a timepiece that is visually striking, making it incredibly hard to pass by. With its 38mm sizing, this watch is sure to hit the bullseye for a wide range of wrists.

Ulysse Nardin Freak X | Image: The Hour Glass

Ulysse Nardin Freak X

Brand : Ulysse Nardin

: Ulysse Nardin Model : Freak X

: Freak X Reference : Ref. 2305-270LE-3AE-BLUE/1A

: Ref. 2305-270LE-3AE-BLUE/1A Diameter : 43mm

: 43mm Thickness : 13.38mm

: 13.38mm Case Material : Blue PVD Titanium

: Blue PVD Titanium Movement : Calibre UN-230 Self-winding

: Calibre UN-230 Self-winding Power Reserve : 72 hours

: 72 hours Water-Resistance : 50 metres

: 50 metres Price: AUD$86,200

Give a gift that will make them feel truly appreciated with this incredible piece of unmatched Swiss mastery, limited to just 120 pieces. You can always count on Ulysse Nardin to do something very special, and this watch delivers, combining the watchmaker’s flair for unconventional design, pioneering technologies, and extraordinary craftsmanship.

From the enamelling process, which requires the highest levels of patience, precision, and technical skill, to the case constructed using blue PVD titanium, not to mention that stunning guilloché-flinqué rotating disc with its gorgeous sunray pattern, this release is a timely reminder of why the Freak is such an icon.

Cognac Shell Cordovan (Padded) Leather Strap | Image: Artisan Straps

Artisan Straps – Cognac Shell Cordovan (Padded) Leather Strap

Price: AUD$200

If you want to give the gift of choice this holiday period, an interchangeable strap from Artisan Straps might be your best bet. This vegetable-tanned leather option hails all the way from Shinki Hikaku in Japan and is finished by Leder Ogawa. Famously, Shell Cordovan boasts a stunning shine and exceptional crease-resisting properties, thanks to the leather’s high density. This option requires very little maintenance and, over time, develops a beautiful patina. A true watch lover’s gift.

SLGB003 – Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Ice Forest Spring Drive U.F.A. | Image: Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Ice Forest Spring Drive U.F.A. SLGB003

Brand : Grand Seiko

: Grand Seiko Model : Evolution 9 Ice Forest Spring Drive U.F.A.

: Evolution 9 Ice Forest Spring Drive U.F.A. Reference : Ref. SLGB003

: Ref. SLGB003 Diameter : 37mm

: 37mm Thickness : 11.4mm

: 11.4mm Case Material: Titanium

Titanium Movement : Calibre 9RB2

: Calibre 9RB2 Power Reserve : 72 hours

: 72 hours Water-Resistance : 100 metres

: 100 metres Price: AUD$16,300

If you’re unfamiliar with Grand Seiko’s Spring Drive U.F.A. movement, let’s just say it will make the perfect gift for the person to whom accuracy is everything. The pursuit of high accuracy has been a cornerstone of Grand Seiko since its first watch was created in 1960, but with the Spring Drive Calibre 9RB2 movement, the Japanese master watchmaker has reached new heights of precision.

With the new U.F.A. designation—standing for “Ultra Fine Accuracy”—this movement boasts an astounding annual rate of ±20 seconds, making it the most accurate wristwatch movement powered by a mainspring today. The elegance of this mechanism is only matched by the exterior of the compact 37mm case housing it.

Drawing inspiration from the Kirigamine Highlands, located to the west of the studio where the watch was created, the intricately textured “ice forest” dial captures the region’s beauty via innovative finishing techniques that produce a range of subtle yet striking pale blue tones. The immaculate finishing on the high-intensity titanium case and bracelet completes an utterly elegant picture.

WOLF Cub Single Watch Winder with Cover | Image: WOLF

WOLF Cub Single Watch Winder with Cover

Price: AUD$545

If you’re going to invest in a premium watch, you need to make sure you can take care of it and the best way to do that is with a WOLF watch winder. Featuring patented rotation programs using intermittent rotation with pre-programmed pause and sleep phases, bi-directional rotations, and a precise count of their number, where all other winders simply estimate, WOLF is the way to go.

With the brand celebrating its 190th anniversary this year, WOLF has learned more than a thing or two about timepiece care over that period. As such, you really shouldn’t entrust your favourite watch to anyone else.

SEIKO Prospex 1965 Automatic | Image: Seiko

SEIKO Prospex 1965 Automatic

Brand : Seiko

: Seiko Model : 1965 Diver

: 1965 Diver Reference : Ref. SPB453J

: Ref. SPB453J Diameter : 40 mm

: 40 mm Thickness : 13 mm

: 13 mm Movement : Automatic Calibre 6R55

: Automatic Calibre 6R55 Power reserve : 72 hours

: 72 hours Water resistance : 300 metres

: 300 metres Price: AUD$1,995

While it’s not quite a replica of the original timepiece that launched Seiko into the horological stratosphere, the updated Prospex 1965 Automatic deserves its place in history. A refined approach to the traditional dive watch design, this commemorative piece bears many of the same hallmarks, with a few modern additions designed for everyday wear. Most notably, the date window has been moved to the space between four and five o’clock to allow for a more symmetrical design and to allow more Lumibrite in the space for high legibility in dark conditions.

We also love how they’ve slimmed the 40.0mm case down (46.4mm lug-to-lug) to 13.0mm, which is remarkably thin for a diver at this price point and these specs. Even the bracelet links are shorter for comfort, and the clasp has a conformed shape. This watch celebrates 60 years of Seiko divers and next year, the brand will release one of the colourful colourways teased above. You can choose the watch they release through a fan vote that is currently running on the brand’s website.

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph | Image: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Solargraph

Brand : TAG Heuer

: TAG Heuer Model : Formula 1 Solargraph

: Formula 1 Solargraph Reference : Ref. WBY111A.FT8106

: Ref. WBY111A.FT8106 Diameter : 38mm

: 38mm Thickness : 9.9mm

: 9.9mm Movement : Calibre TH50-00 Solar-powered quartz

: Calibre TH50-00 Solar-powered quartz Water-Resistance : 100 metres

: 100 metres Price: AUD$2,700

If the watch lover in your life is also a Formula 1 fan, there is only one timepiece that will suit. The recently revived Formula 1 collection for Swiss luxury brand TAG Heuer is a stunning homage to vintage design, speed and precision. Most notably, in 2025, the maison returned to the original design language, infusing the collection with a familiar attitude of curiosity. The limited edition Ref. WBY111A.FT8106 combines a sleek red-accented dial with black lacquered details to provide a bold and modern reinterpretation of the emblematic Series 1 watch.

Functional by design, the Solargraph calibre TH50-00 movement gives this new timepiece remarkable autonomy without the need for battery replacements. The hands and indexes are applied with Super-LumiNova, while the TH-Polylight bezel adds a modern, forward-thinking touch. Designed to take on the world, the exclusive timepiece blends vibrant colours and cutting-edge solar-powered technology, making it a standout in the TAG Heuer Formula 1 collection.

Travel Watch Case | Image: Case Elegance

Case Elegance Travel Watch Case

Price: AUD$47

Travelling with watches can be a pain. Not only do you worry that they are safe and secure, but the thought of them bouncing around in your suitcase is enough to make any watch lover nervous. This Travel Watch Case from Case Elegance puts an end to those apprehensions, and what’s more, it does so without breaking the bank. Made from a solid plastic mould as opposed to solid cardboard, the travel case is ultra-durable, lightweight and stylish. The ultra-soft watch pillows are designed to fit most watch sizes and styles, including large-faced watches and those with small bands.

Oyster Perpetual Submariner: The Watch That Unlocked the Deep | Image: Amazon

Oyster Perpetual Submariner: The Watch That Unlocked the Deep

Price: AUD$79

This authorised and wide-ranging account of the full history of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner watch is a fascinating read, but it’s beautiful to look at, too. Featuring new and original photography that captures the Submariner in all its glory, this book is a must-have for any Rolex enthusiast or anyone with an interest in the fascinating world of dive watches.

Exploring the entirety of the Submariner’s illustrious 70-year history, with commentary from marine biologist Sylvia Earle, photographer David Doubilet, and aquanaut Dr Joe MacInnis, it’s the kind of tribute this iconic watch deserves.

Longines Legend Diver | Image: Longines

Longines Legend Diver

Brand : Longines

: Longines Model : Legend Diver

: Legend Diver Reference : Ref. L3.764.4.90.9,

: Ref. L3.764.4.90.9, Diameter : 39mm

: 39mm Thickness : 12.7mm

: 12.7mm Movement : Calibre L888 automatic

: Calibre L888 automatic Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Water-Resistance : 300 metres

: 300 metres Price: AUD$5,275

Swiss watchmaker Longines has a truly epic history when it comes to sea and sky alike, and its Legend Diver is a particular standout. Initially designed for underwater exploration, the brilliant piece has been an absolute icon for 65 years and counting. It remains a high-performance stunner to this day and one that looks just as classic on land as it does up to 30 bar below the water’s surface. Legendary, indeed.

As its thriving heritage would suggest, the Legend Diver comes adorned in signature detail with chronometer certification (COSC) to match. Speaking of signature detail, the diver engraved on the caseback is wearing the current Legend Diver on his wrist, complete with symmetrical pushers. Under the skin, in-house calibre L888.6 delivers magnetic resistance that’s 10 times greater than the ISO 764 reference standard, and a power reserve of up to 72 hours. Put it all together and throw in a new micro-adjustment bracelet, and you’re looking at the perfect gift for any passionate collector.

Mido Ocean Star Worldtimer M026.830.16.030.00 | Image: Mido

Mido Ocean Star Worldtimer

Brand : Mido

: Mido Model : Ocean Star Worldtimer

: Ocean Star Worldtimer Reference : Ref. M026.830.16.030.0

: Ref. M026.830.16.030.0 Diameter : 40.5mm

: 40.5mm Thickness : 13.4mm

: 13.4mm Movement : Calibre 80 (ETA C07.621 base)

: Calibre 80 (ETA C07.621 base) Power Reserve : 80 hours

: 80 hours Water-Resistance : 200 metres

: 200 metres Price: AUD$1,625

Mido’s newest take on its classic Ocean Star Worldtimer timepiece, the Ref. M026.830.16.030.00 embodies a familiar level of intricacy and design; however, this time, the influences are decidedly more, shall we say, groovy? Replete with a vibrant red-and-black chequered dial, traditional glassbox-style sapphire crystal design and an unmistakable unidirectional rotating bezel, this iteration is every bit a ’70s icon.

Inside, the Ocean Star Worldtimer M026.830.16.030.00 is powered by the automatic MIDO Calibre 80 movement, which is built on an ETA C07.621 base. Comprising 25 jewels and with a frequency of 21600 bph, the movement has a stellar 80-hour power reserve, which is more than handy for a sub-$2,000 timepiece. Importantly, the calibre 80 is also equipped with a Nivachron balance spring for improved anti-magnetic properties and, despite being concealed by the screw-on case back, is also decorated with Côtes de Genève and engraved with the MIDO logo.

Bell & Ross BR-05 | Image: Bell & Ross

Bell & Ross BR-05

Brand : Bell & Ross

: Bell & Ross Model : BR-05

: BR-05 Reference : Ref. BR05A-S-BL-ST/SST

: Ref. BR05A-S-BL-ST/SST Diameter : 38mm

: 38mm Thickness : 8.5mm

: 8.5mm Movement : Calibre BR-CAL.329. automatic

: Calibre BR-CAL.329. automatic Power Reserve : 54 hours

: 54 hours Water-Resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Price: AUD$6,900

Master of aviation design, Bell & Ross has unveiled a series of BR-05 models that are surprisingly versatile and (unsurprisingly) stunning. The 38mm Ref. BR05A-S-BL-ST/SST is among our favourites, thanks to its ultra-slim design and familiar square case shape. This elegant city watch perfectly walks the line between robust military-inspired timepiece and daily driver, providing a true ‘best of both worlds’ experience. What’s more, Bell & Ross hasn’t skimped out on the inner workings.

The BR-05 model is powered by the Calibre BR-CAL.329 automatic mechanical movement, which is among the brand’s most accurate and reliable additions. Boasting a 54-hour power reserve, the BR-05 36mm has the potential to go anywhere and deliver serious style at the same time. We’re big fans of the glossy black lacquer sunray dial and, of course, the steel case with alternating polished and satin-finished surfaces never goes astray. If you are looking to spoil the watch lover in your life, this could well be the timepiece to do it.

Garmin Venu 4 Smartwatch | Image: Garmin

Garmin Venu 4 Smartwatch

Price: AUD$949

Not all watches have to be luxury. In fact, some of the best and most versatile timepieces on the market come from smartwatch providers like Garmin, which is best known for its active, robust, and technologically advanced options. The Venu 4 Smartwatch is our top pick, with the 41mm option landing in the sweet spot for contemporary smartwatch design.

The Garmin Venu 4 Smartwatch provides 24/7 health monitoring, featuring metrics that encompass stress, energy levels, advanced sleep tracking, heart rate, and skin temperature. There are also more than 80 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps to help the special someone in your life walk, run, and engage in a variety of other activities. If the watch lover in your life is also a fitness fanatic, the Garmin Venu 4 is a top-tier gift.

Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” | Image: Tudor

Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25”

Brand : Tudor

: Tudor Model : Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25”

: Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” Reference : Ref. M79360N-0014

: Ref. M79360N-0014 Diameter : 41mm

: 41mm Thickness: 14.4mm

14.4mm Movement : Calibre MT5813

: Calibre MT5813 Power Reserve: 70 hours

70 hours Water-Resistance: 200 metres

200 metres Price: AUD$9,110

The latest in Tudor’s racing-inspired collection, the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” is a stunning example of the maison’s race-ready chronograph timepieces. Drawing inspiration from the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One team and its extraordinary racing machines, the new timepiece is constructed using carbon fibre, resulting in a far lighter and more robust finish. From the case and the one-piece tachymetric bezel to the end-links that affix the striking hybrid strap, this cutting-edge material is liberally deployed across the watch. Even the chronograph sub-counters are rendered in carbon fibre.

Inside, the Calibre MT5813 accurately powers the hour, minute, second, chronograph, and date functions of the Black Bay Chrono “Carbon 25” and boasts the kind of high-level finishing one expects from Tudor movements. With an openwork rotor featuring satin-brushed with sand-blasted details, and bridges and a mainplate with alternate sand-blasted and polished surfaces with laser decorations, the internal components of this release clearly sacrifice none of Tudor’s elevated watchcraft in the pursuit of sporty performance.

Montblanc M Rollerball Pen | Image: Watch Warehouse

Montblanc M Rollerball Pen

Price: AUD$513

Luxury watch lovers can purchase this creation, crafted by Aussie designer Marc Newson and luxury brand Montblanc, to offer this one-of-a-kind rollerball pen. Whenever you close the pen, it uses a built-in magnet to perfectly align the cap with the Montblanc logo at the base. That’s just one among a slew of superlative details and features lying in wait for lucky owners, at least some of whom will wisely keep the pen as an investment.

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 40mm Gradient | Image: Tissot

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 40mm Gradient

Brand : Tissot

: Tissot Model : PRX Powermatic 80

: PRX Powermatic 80 Reference : Ref. T137.407.11.351.01

: Ref. T137.407.11.351.01 Diameter : 39.5mm

: 39.5mm Thickness : 10.93mm

: 10.93mm Movement : Calibre 11 1/2”’ automatic

: Calibre 11 1/2”’ automatic Power Reserve : 80 hours

: 80 hours Water-Resistance : 100 metres

: 100 metres Price: AUD$1,220

Tissot’s PRX Powermatic 80 is a testament to the enduring appeal of timeless design. This automatic watch series is rich in idiosyncratic detail and lives up to its name with an impressive 80-hour power reserve. It’s now available with a new gradient dial and just in time for the holidays. Behold the exquisite interplay between light and colour, the kind that simply demands attention even as the watch itself retains a minimalist allure.

For horological enthusiasts, Tissot’s PRX Powermatic 80 range is already the stuff of legend. From the slim and tapered case to the meticulous movement, to the integrated bracelet, and the signature waffle dial, each model effortlessly bridges the gap between retro and modern. With a brand-new gradient colour, the one-of-a-kind wristwear takes on fresh life while staying true to its iconic design philosophy. Get one for your favourite collector this year.

Bremont Supermarine 300M Henley Royal Regatta Edition | Image: Bremont

Bremont Supermarine 300M Henley Royal Regatta

Brand: Bremont

Bremont Model: Supermarine 300M Henley Royal Regatta Edition

Supermarine 300M Henley Royal Regatta Edition Diameter: 40mm

40mm Thickness: 12mm

12mm Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Movement: Calibre BE-63AH

Calibre BE-63AH Power Reserve: 56 hours

56 hours Price: £3,500 (Limited to 50 pieces)

English watchmaker Bremont is perhaps best-known for its stellar collection of aviation timepieces, but the brand is no stranger to aquatic adventure. The Supermarine 300M collection is a stunning ode to military diving and sailing races, with the recently released Henley Royal Regatta Edition marking its most revered iteration. Honouring the maison’s timing partnership with Henley Royal Regatta, this take on the simple and streamlined watch features some telling aesthetic changes that help differentiate itself from the main collection.

From the white dial, which features the official Regatta crest and Bremont’s Wayfinder logo, to the blue anodised aluminium bezel, from the 904L stainless steel case to the bullet-style matching bracelet, the Henley Royal Regatta Edition really hits the mark as a super capable, robust and fun diver. Minimalist by design, the timepiece also features a screw-in crown and a screw-down case back, which contribute to its 300-metre water resistance. Limited to just 50 pieces, the timepiece honours one of Britain’s most iconic sporting events with a blend of engineering excellence and sartorial elegance.

Assouline Rolex: The Impossible Collection Hardcover Book | Image: Mr Porter

Assouline Rolex: The Impossible Collection Hardcover Book

Price: AUD$1,822

A must-have for any watch lover’s library, this hardcover book traces the rich and influential history of Rolex. Epic photos and illuminating anecdotes bring the saga to life, touching on some of the world’s most legendary timepieces.

AHW Studio Crown & Stem Cufflinks | Image: AHW

Price: AUD$271

We adore these distinctive cufflinks of sterling silver, and the watch lover in your life will too. Each one features a vintage 1940s mechanical movement at the base along with a handmade toggle in the mould of a watch crown and stem. This is quite literally how one might wear his passion on his sleeve.

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer SSC955P: Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships Limited Edition | Image: Seiko

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Solar Chronograph World Athletics Championship Limited Edition

Brand : Seiko

: Seiko Model : Speedtimer SSC955P: Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships Limited Edition

: Speedtimer SSC955P: Tokyo 2025 World Athletics Championships Limited Edition Reference : Ref. SSC955P

: Ref. SSC955P Diameter : 39mm

: 39mm Thickness : 13.3mm

: 13.3mm Movement : Calibre V192 Solar

: Calibre V192 Solar Power Reserve : Approximately 6 months

: Approximately 6 months Water-Resistance: 100 metres

100 metres Availability : 6,00 pieces worldwide

: 6,00 pieces worldwide Price: AUD$1,200

Announced in the lead-up to the 2025 World Athletics Championship, the Prospex Speedtimer: SSC955P World Athletics Championship Limited Edition is a gift any watch lover would appreciate. The dazzling new utilitarian piece fuses contemporary design elements with functional ergonomics, in keeping with the classic Seiko ethos.

It bears all the hallmarks you’d expect from the much-loved sports-watch range, from the sharp angled lugs to the highly legible Tachymetre function, but the major advantage, as with all Speedtimers, is the integration of the calibre V192 Solar movement. This power source is best characterised by its 60-minute chronograph function, 24-hour sub-dial and a power reserve indicator, which can be displayed at the touch of a button. As one of the brand’s most accurate and versatile movements, the calibre V192 remains a serious selling point for Seiko and the integration of the movement on this release feels entirely fitting.

Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Concrete Jungle | Image: Hublot

Hublot Big Bang Meca-10 Concrete Jungle

Brand: Hublot

Hublot Model: Big Bang Meca-10 Concrete Jungle

Big Bang Meca-10 Concrete Jungle Reference: Ref. 424.XC.5510.NR.NYC25

Ref. 424.XC.5510.NR.NYC25 Diameter: 44mm

44mm Thickness: 15.30mm

15.30mm Material : Concrete

: Concrete Water Resistance: 50 metres

50 metres Movement: Calibre HUB1201

Calibre HUB1201 Power Reserve: 10 days

10 days Price: AUD$50,800

As the name implies, the Big Bang Meca-10 Concrete Jungle is an all-purpose beast. It is an homage to the streets of New York City, arriving complete with a remarkable concrete case and bezel. The industrial component not only reflects the maison’s innovative approach but also the raw brutalism that drives the new era of watchmaking.

While there are numerous highlights to call out, the Big Bang Meca-10 Concrete Jungle’s open-worked dial is perhaps the most impressive of all. The structure houses exposed bridges, wheels, and various indicators, providing a visual feast that feels entirely contemporary, particularly with the dots of red that break up an otherwise monotone look. Of course, the star attraction here is the Big Bang Meca-10 Concrete Jungle’s 10-day power reserve, thanks to the hand-wound HUB1201 movement.

Things to Consider for Watch Gifts

When it comes to watch gift ideas, simply wrapping a bow on a new Rolex isn’t quite enough (although we’d all love that). In fact, if you want to get the special occasion right, there are a few things you need to consider:

Price : Perhaps the most obvious consideration, the price will inevitably play a factor in your purchasing decision. While you may want to splash out for a significant birthday or gifting event, more often than not, you’ll be aiming around the $50-$100 mark for most gifts. In the watch world, however, gifts don’t exactly come cheap. To get the most out of your gift idea, don’t be afraid to shop around for the best price.

: Perhaps the most obvious consideration, the price will inevitably play a factor in your purchasing decision. While you may want to splash out for a significant birthday or gifting event, more often than not, you’ll be aiming around the $50-$100 mark for most gifts. In the watch world, however, gifts don’t exactly come cheap. To get the most out of your gift idea, don’t be afraid to shop around for the best price. Brands: Watch lovers are notoriously brand loyal, so before you set off and buy your special someone a new accessory, make sure it fits their aesthetic. Buy an OMEGA man a TAG Heuer keychain and he may never speak to you again.

Alternatives to Watch Gifts

If you are looking for something a little more specific, we’ve got you covered. Outside of just watch gift ideas, we’ve collated our favourite releases across a number of different categories. So, no matter what that special someone in your life is keen on, you’ll find it here.