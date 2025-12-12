Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Tickled Pink: This Limited-Edition Seiko Pays Tribute to an Emblem of ’60s Cool

Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Seiko has just unveiled a fun new addition to its 5 Sports SKX series, and if you’ve been looking to add a bold splash of pink to your watch collection, this could be just the ticket.

For those who couldn’t justify the AUD$9k+ outlay required to secure the Tudor Black Bay Chrono “Pink”, Seiko’s 5 Sports SRPM07K Pink Panther Limited Edition model might scratch the itch for a mere fraction of the price. Limited to 9,999 pieces and with an asking price of AUD$695, this new watch adopts the livery of the ’60s icon and has personality to spare, with a bright pink dial, pink markers on the rotating bezel, a pink seconds hand, and a pink take on the display caseback. So, if you’ve been looking to add some pink to your palette, get your pre-order in now. 

Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition 4
Seiko 5 Sports SRPM07K Pink Panther Limited Edition | Image: Supplied

Seiko 5 Sports SKX series Pink Panther 

  • Reference: SRPM07
  • Case Diameter: 38 mm
  • Case Material: Stainless steel
  • Caseback: Exhibition caseback with Pink Panther detailing
  • Crystal: Hardlex
  • Strap: Interchangeable steel bracelet and nylon strap
  • Clasp: Three-fold clasp with push-button release
  • Movement: Calibre 4R36
  • Functions: Stop second-hand function, Day/Date display
  • Power Reserve: 41 hours
  • Water Resistance: 100 metres
  • Dial: Pink with panther footprints
  • Edition: Limited to 9,999 pieces
  • Price: AUD$695
Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition 5
Seiko 5 Sports SRPM07K Pink Panther Limited Edition | Image: Supplied

A Flaming in a Flock of Pigeons

The Pink Panther has been around since 1963. Initially serving as the mascot for a series of films based around the character of Inspector Jacques Clouseau, the character would ultimately go on to lead his own children’s animated TV series in the ‘90s. 

Throughout the character’s existence, he’s embodied a mischievous sense of charm, whether when appearing in the opening credits of those Peter Sellers-starring ‘60s classics or as the subject of his own series. According to Seiko, this new watch takes its primary inspiration from the 1964 animated short The Pink Phink, in which the Panther engages in hijinks that include repainting some poor fellow’s house. As such, the watch and its accompanying accoutrements are designed to capture something of this outing and its main character’s air of playfulness and cool. 

From the striking hue that sits at the core of this watch to the panther footprints that stalk their way across its dial, the Japanese watchmaker certainly seems to have done an admirable job of integrating the character into one of its signature designs.

Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition caseback
Seiko 5 Sports SRPM07K Pink Panther Limited Edition caseback | Image: Supplied

Case and Dial

Anyone familiar with Seiko’s 5 Sports SKX series will find little to be surprised about here. At 38 mm, this stainless steel case is on the smaller side of the 5 Sports offerings, opening it up to accommodate a broader range of wrist sizes.

Turning our attention to the dial, its bright shade certainly makes it stand out within the Seiko lineup, and upon closer inspection, you’ll notice the aforementioned footprints making their way from the 6 o’clock position up to 11 o’clock. Elsewhere, all is as you would expect, with the 5 Sports’ signature hands and indexes present and coated in the customary LumiBrite for enhanced legibility, while the day and date window remains present at the 3 o’clock position. 

Turning the watch over, the display caseback has also received the Pink Panther treatment. It recreates one of The Pink Phink’s most memorable moments in which the fuchsia feline blends in with his background while hiding against a pink wall. Alongside this, the edge of the caseback is engraved with “Limited Edition” and “xxxx/9999”.

Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition 1
Seiko 5 Sports SRPM07K Pink Panther Limited Edition | Image: Supplied

Movement and Bracelet

Inside the case, Seiko’s reliable 4R36 movement takes care of business across the hour, minute, and seconds hands, along with the day and date functionality. It also delivers a 41-hour power reserve. 

More unique to this timepiece is the way it attaches to your wrist: either via a standard stainless steel bracelet, equipped with a three-fold clasp with push-button release, or, more interestingly, an interchangeable nylon strap, featuring the Pink Panther’s footprints. In a nice finishing touch, the strap’s tip is also printed with the phrase “WET PAINT”, lifted from the original animation. In a nice yet subtle finishing touch, the font used here is also mirrored on the bezel’s numerals.

Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition 2
Seiko 5 Sports SRPM07K Pink Panther Limited Edition | Image: Supplied

Price and Availability

Seiko’s Pink Pantherised 5 Sports SKX is now available for pre-order for AUD$695, with its release scheduled for January 2026. The watch comes packaged in an original box inspired by The Pink Phink, and the house that receives a new paint job by the end of the animated short. 

To add this particular splash of pink to your own wrist, pre-order yours via the link below. 

Pre-Order the Seiko 5 Sports SRPM07K Pink Panther Limited Edition

