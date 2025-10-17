Seiko’s New Prospex Timepiece Joins the Fight to Save Australia’s Sea Turtles

Published:
More than simply a maker of outstanding watches, Seiko is a brand with a deep connection to the extraordinary beauty of the Australian landscape. For the master watchmaker, this beauty has acted as a potent source of inspiration over the years, with 2023’s Prospex Australasian Exclusive (SPB429J) launched in tribute to the Whitsundays’ Whitehaven Beach, and 2024’s Prospex Alpinist Australasian Limited Edition (SPB489J1) providing an ode to the incomparable red heart of the Australian continent.
Now, the Japanese firm has unveiled the stunning new Prospex Diver’s Australasian Limited Edition (SRPM04K), a release limited to 1,000 pieces that celebrates the tropical splendour of Fitzroy Island and the surrounding waters of the Great Barrier Reef. Simultaneously, the launch helps showcase Seiko’s global Save the Ocean initiative, a program designed to help protect the world’s oceans for future generations, through a close partnership with the remarkable team at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre (CTRC).
Vibrant and wild, the latest Seiko timepiece is as much an ode to the Great Barrier Reef’s most majestic inhabitants as it is to the subtle art of great watch design.
Turtle by Design
Adopting Seiko’s iconic fan-named “Turtle” case and pairing it with a gradient dial consisting of deep emerald and vibrant blue, the Prospex Diver’s Australasian Limited Edition captures a refined sense of place.
A fitting tribute to Fitzroy Island and the inhabitants of its aquatic surrounds, the dial design reflects the unique way the ocean’s hues shift from soft turquoise to deep emerald and vibrant blue. Additionally, the contrast gold bezel mirrors the radiant hues of a turtle’s shell in the sunlight.
The watch is equipped with Seiko’s Automatic Calibre 4R36, delivering outstanding precision and durability, while boasting 200-metre water resistance. It is paired with a stainless-steel bracelet and also comes with an additional silicone strap, providing versatility and maximum comfort, from the surf to the boardwalk and everywhere in between.
With Seiko’s vibrant design and robust build, the new Prospex, Seiko has once again demonstrated its dedication to exploration, craftsmanship, and environmental stewardship. It is a remarkable design thoughtfully created to serve a critical purpose, and through the corresponding partnership with CTRC, Seiko is making waves.
A Helping Hand
The CTRC’s mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured sea turtles back into the wild, and with turtles facing serious hurdles when it comes to their long-term survival, the team’s work has never been more crucial.
According to Jennie Gilbert, the CTRC’s co-founder and a marine biologist who’s been rehabilitating turtles for 25 years, these gentle creatures are more than an essential part of the ocean’s ecosystem, they’re a barometer for ocean health.
Unfortunately, turtles currently face their greatest challenge yet, with man-made threats presenting a danger above and beyond anything they’ve faced before.
“Turtles have gone through the dinosaur age, that’s 150 million years. The sad part is their population’s declining worldwide, and it’s all due to human interaction,” explains Gilbert. “The increased plastics in the water, increased shipping, nets, all of these things contribute to the decline of turtle populations, which is going to cause a problem in the future.”
Fortunately, the CTRC is working tirelessly to give our shelled friends a better chance at survival. Now Seiko has partnered with the team to adopt a turtle named Kame (Japanese for turtle), whose recovery journey will be shared with audiences across Seiko Australia’s social media platforms, highlighting the important efforts of Gilbert and her team.
What’s more, a portion of every Prospex Diver’s Australasian Limited Edition sold will be donated directly to the CTRC, further supporting their vital work in protecting Australia’s marine life and ecosystems.
Ocean Rescue Initiatives
Through the Save the Ocean initiative, Seiko has engaged with conservation efforts all over the world, from environmental research in the polar regions to reducing marine debris via the PADI Marine Debris Program. For Brett Neill, head of Seiko Australia, it was clear that, like those other ventures, Seiko should be supporting the CTRC’s invaluable work.
“When we first visited Fitzroy Island, there was a passion and dedication of the team here at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre that really resonated with the Seiko Save the Ocean campaign,” Neill says. “It’s a project that seeks to protect marine environments across the globe, and supporting the CTRC was a natural fit for Seiko as marine conservation is something we take seriously.”
A Paradisiacal Partnership
As Neill explains, “This watch is directly inspired by Fitzroy Island and its turtles, and it’s also helping to bring attention to the broader importance of ocean conservation, which is at the heart of what Prospex stands for.”
As for Gilbert and her team, the Seiko partnership presents an exciting opportunity to help not just Kame, but countless other turtles in need.
“For Seiko to step forward and actually look at helping the turtles is very humbling,” Gilbert reveals. “I can’t tell you how overjoyed I was when I heard about it. This is an incredible sponsorship, an incredible partnership.”
The Seiko Prospex Diver’s Australasian Limited Edition (SRPM04K) is available now with an RRP of AUD$995. Discover more via the link below.
Seiko Prospex Diver’s Australasian Limited Edition (SRPM04K) Technical Specifications
- Brand: Seiko
- Model: Prospex Diver’s Australasian Limited Edition
- Reference: Ref. SRPM04K
- Diameter: 45mm
- Thickness: 13.4mm
- Case Material: Stainless Steel
- Movement: Calibre 4R36 Automatic
- Power Reserve: 41 hours
- Water-Resistance: 200 metres
- Availability: 1,000 pieces
- Price: AUD$995
