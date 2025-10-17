Seiko’s New Prospex Timepiece Joins the Fight to Save Australia’s Sea Turtles

More than simply a maker of outstanding watches, Seiko is a brand with a deep connection to the extraordinary beauty of the Australian landscape. For the master watchmaker, this beauty has acted as a potent source of inspiration over the years, with 2023’s Prospex Australasian Exclusive (SPB429J) launched in tribute to the Whitsundays’ Whitehaven Beach, and 2024’s Prospex Alpinist Australasian Limited Edition (SPB489J1) providing an ode to the incomparable red heart of the Australian continent.

Now, the Japanese firm has unveiled the stunning new Prospex Diver’s Australasian Limited Edition (SRPM04K), a release limited to 1,000 pieces that celebrates the tropical splendour of Fitzroy Island and the surrounding waters of the Great Barrier Reef. Simultaneously, the launch helps showcase Seiko’s global Save the Ocean initiative, a program designed to help protect the world’s oceans for future generations, through a close partnership with the remarkable team at the Cairns Turtle Rehabilitation Centre (CTRC).

Vibrant and wild, the latest Seiko timepiece is as much an ode to the Great Barrier Reef’s most majestic inhabitants as it is to the subtle art of great watch design.