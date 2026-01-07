15 Best Selling Luxury Cars of 2025 Revealed

The Land Rover Defender is the best-selling luxury car in Australia for 2025. With 3,854 sales (+20.1%) on the year, it beat popular SUVs like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and Lexus GX for the crown alongside its own internal rival, the Range Rover Sport.

Overall, it was a positive year for luxury car sales in Australia, with brands, including those at the super high-end, such as Rolls-Royce (64 sales, +24.1%), experiencing sales increases. However, it was also a reset year for many luxury brands whose customers were simply not interested in their electrified vehicles. Bentley suffered a decline in sales (150 units, -18.0%), alongside the Mercedes-Benz EQ line-up, which has since been entirely axed. However, no downfall was more notable than Porsche’s (5,133 sales, -27.0%). The brand discontinued the petrol Macan in favour of an all-electric replacement, and sales of the new model dropped to 2,194 (-34.0%) year-over-year. This was compounded by those of the Taycan (176 sales, -37.6%), demonstrating how even the best manufacturers are susceptible to market forces.

We have compiled the list below by examining five categories, using data from brands that report their sales in the national VFACTS report on a monthly basis. Large > $70K, Upper Large > $100K, Sports > $200K, SUV Large > $80K, and SUV Upper Large > $120K. We selected the three top-selling cars from each category and ranked them in a list of 15, as featured below.

2026 Defender OCTA | Image: Supplied / Defender

1. Land Rover Defender, 3,854 Sales (+20.1%)

Category: SUV Large > $80K

We were just as surprised as you are to find out that the top-selling luxury car in Australia is the Land Rover Defender (from $98,400 before on-road costs). If you had told us that the brand would sell more Defenders than BMW X5s, we’d have thought you were crazy, but with a 20.1% sales increase, they’ve done it. It optimises the idea of a luxury off-roader, and while it’s essentially taken all of the Land Rover Discovery sales in the process, it’s an excellent vehicle that Land Rover will incrementally update over the next few years to keep it competitive. We’ve already seen technology upgrades for MY26 models, the introduction of a V8 in the mid-tier models, and PHEV alternatives for those who value efficiency.

BMW X5 | Image: Supplied

2. BMW X5, 3,673 Sales (+16.3%)

Category: SUV Large > $80K

Right behind the Land Rover Defender is the BMW X5 (from $146,900 before on-road costs), which has applied a similar strategy of incremental updates through the years. Options like BMW Individual Merino leather seat trim and Luxury front seats ($4,000) keep the interiors premium alongside the plethora of technology updates that have helped the X5 increase sales by more than 16 per cent on the year.

Range Rover Sport SV | Image: Range Rover

3. Range Rover Sport, 2,306 Sales (+4.5%)

Category: SUV Large > $80K

The Range Rover Sport moved upmarket to give the Defender space, and despite the price increase across the lineup, it has remained a sales magnet. With 2,306 on the year, it beats the Mercedes-Benz GLE Wagon (2,084), Audi Q7 (1,283) and Audi Q8 (514) combined. Having spent plenty of time behind the wheel of the new model, it’s proven itself to be more than a “Baby” full-size Range Rover with plenty of the same character traits in the way it rides, the quality of the materials in the cabin, and the presence that it has on the road.

2025 Lexus GX550 Overtrail | Image: Supplied / Lexus Australia

4. Lexus GX, 1,197 Sales (+37.9%)

Category: SUV Upper Large > $120K

With a big sales increase for the year, the Toyota Prado-based Lexus GX (from $116,000 before on-road costs) has proven itself a sales force to be reckoned with in the category. Of course, it sits right at that cut-off point for price, and we wouldn’t expect much crossover between it and the customers of the BMW X7, which sits in second place. However, there’s no denying its appeal as a more powerful and premium alternative to the already great Toyota Prado. However, having spent time behind the wheel, don’t expect this ladder-frame off-roader to be the most comfortable way to take the kids to school drop-off.

BMW X7 | Image: Supplied

5. BMW X7, 1,125 Sales (-0.9%)

Category: SUV Upper Large > $120K

One of our favourite large SUVS, the BMW X7, had another solid year with 1,125 sales (-0.9%). The model was last updated in 2022, where it introduced a fantastic X7 xDrive40d model that has a driving range exceeding 1,000km per tank of diesel. Measuring 5,181 mm in length and 2,000 mm in width, it’s a suitably large bus for school drop-offs or trips to the snow, and with a starting price of $172,500 before on-road costs, that’s exactly how we expect owners to use it.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Coupé | Image: Supplied / Porsche Australia

6. Porsche 911, 724 Sales (-7.5%)

Category: Sports > $200K

It’s no surprise that the best sports car that money can buy tops out the list of top-selling sports cars over $200,000, and by a considerable margin at that. The Porsche 911 (from $296,700 before on-road costs) sold more than four times the number of Ferraris and Mercedes-Benz GTs. This is the most desirable marque on the planet at this price point, and it proved itself again. To think that Porsche sold more 911s than Mercedes-Benz did E-Class or twice the number of BMW 5 Series really starts to put this feat into perspective. If there’s anything to poke a hole in, it’s the fact that sales have dipped slightly, but remained strong in December as deliveries came in (+196.4% over the same month in the previous year).

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class | Image: Supplied

7. Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, 685 Sales (+45.1%)

Category: SUV Upper Large > $120K

Like the BMW X7 with which it competes, the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class has undergone minimal changes since its latest generation was introduced. Sales figures suggest that’s not important, as these incremental updates have helped the GLS-Class increase sales by nearly 50 per cent in the calendar year. With a starting price of more than AUD$200,000 drive-away, that’s no small feat. The brand’s E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL makes this one of the most comfortable new cars that money can buy in Australia.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Image: Supplied

8. Mercedes-Benz E-Class, 519 Sales (+36.2%)

Category: Large > $70K

What a year it’s been for the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (from $117,900 before on-road costs), with a 36.2% increase in sales. It’s the most affordable large sedan in the brand’s line-up, and it carries the torch of the S-Class with an opulent interior filled with leather, wood, and technology, courtesy of a 14.4-inch main touch-screen in the entry-level E200. If you want more power, the top-of-the-range Mercedes-AMG E53 features a 3.0L turbocharged inline-six engine and electric motor that’s capable of delivering 450kW (604 hp) with Race Start mode switched on for a 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.8 seconds.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

9. BMW i5, 484 Sales (+238.5%)

Category: Large > $70K

We drove the top-of-the-range BMW i5 M60 xDrive at its launch, and it impressed with its ‘M’ driving characteristics, straight-line speed, and tech-filled interior. It was our first taste of BMW’s new 12.3-inch Information Display and a 14.9-inch Control Display, featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it proved itself as the best in this segment. What tempted buyers here, however, is the entry-level BMW i5 eDrive40 (from $155,900 before on-road costs), which offers a range of 582 km (WLTP). With a 250 kW single electric motor at the rear wheels, it’s no slouch either.

BMW 5 Series | Image: BMW

10. BMW 5 Series, 315 Sales (-33.1%)

Category: Large > $70K

The BMW 5 Series (from $116,900 before on-road costs) outperformed key rivals like the Audi A6 (159 sales), Porsche Taycan (176 sales), and Genesis G80 (41 sales) to position itself third in the category, with 315 Sales. What would concern BMW is the 33 per cent loss in sales over the previous year, but this could be due to the vehicle’s freshness, having been launched in 2024. Still, there’s some light at the end of the tunnel as the segment was up overall for the year, with a 6.2% increase across all marques, proving that while sales aren’t what they once were, sedans aren’t going anywhere (yet).

Ferrari Roma Spider | Image: Ferrari

11. Ferrari Coupe/Convertible, 164 Sales (-11.4%)

Category: Sports > $200K

Ferrari is a little cheeky with its reporting, as the sales figure above encompasses all of its cars, except for the Purosangue SUV. Despite a slower-than-expected year, where sales dipped more than 10 per cent, the brand will bounce back in 2026 with a new model line-up highlighted by the new Amalfi and 849 Testarossa supercar. Currently, the Ferrari Roma Spider (from $520,300 before on-road costs) and 296 GTB and 296 GTS remain our picks of the bunch.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance | Image: Supplied

12. Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe/Convertible, 142 Sales (+999%)

Category: Sports > $200K

It’s great to see the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe/Convertible (from $249,900 before on-road costs) make a triumphant return to the sales charts after a hiatus. This is our number one choice of sports car outside of a Porsche 911 and Aston Martin Vantage, and it returns with an updated model with 620kW of power and 1,400Nm of torque in the top-of-the-range GT 63 S E Performance model.

2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid | Image: Supplied / Porsche Cars Australia

13. Porsche Panamera, 82 Sales (+24.2%)

Category: Upper Large > $100K

With the best suspension system in any new car on sale, the Porsche Panamera (from $246,700 before on-road costs) leads its category in sales this year, with 82 units sold. We had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the new model earlier in the year, and the Porsche Active Ride suspension was nothing short of mind-blowing, so much so that we dedicated an entire section explaining what it is in our review. Sales-wise, this is what Porsche should expect from the Panamera moving forward, unless current 911 owners decide that an all-electric Cayenne isn’t what they’re looking for in a family SUV.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class | Image: Supplied / Mercedes-Benz

14. Mercedes-Benz S-Class, 80 Sales (+86%)

Category: Upper Large > $100K

There are three variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class (from $251,600 before on-road costs) available in Australia: a standard-wheelbase model (S450), a long-wheelbase model (S580), and a Mercedes-Maybach model that features a 6.0-litre biturbo V12 under the bonnet. Despite the limited choice, it has attracted significant sales in 2025, with 80 units sold, representing an 86% increase in sales. This might have something to do with the fact that the Audi S8 is discontinued, but the BMW 7 Series has only managed half the sales (38), so Mercedes-Benz has clearly got something right with the S-Class.

BMW i7 | Image: Supplied / BMW

15. BMW i7, 70 Sales (+94.4%)

Category: Upper Large > $100K

The only electric option in the category, the BMW i7 (from $306,900 before on-road costs), achieved 70 sales on the year and solidified its position as a true alternative to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, with a 94.4% increase over the previous year.