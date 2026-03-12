RIP to the YouTube Walkthrough? Meet Xbox’s AI Gaming Copilot

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 12 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you haven’t already tossed your controller across the room, getting stuck in a video game usually sends you straight to YouTube. Search the boss fight, watch someone else beat it, then try to copy the moves yourself.

Xbox reckons AI can do it better. Its Gaming Copilot wants to put the walkthrough directly inside the game.

Gaming Copilot is designed to work across Xbox consoles, Windows PCs and handheld gaming devices. | Image: Xbox

For decades, figuring out how to beat a game was part of the ritual. You tried everything yourself first, even when games were brutally difficult. If that failed, help came from Nintendo Power, strategy guide magazines and tip lines, before the internet turned sites like GameFAQs into the next stop.

Suddenly, players were printing out pages of walkthroughs or looking up cheat codes for games like Grand Theft Auto (RB, RT, LB, RT, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN… sound familiar?).

Later, YouTube and Twitch changed the formula again. Instead of reading how to beat a level, you could watch someone else do it and copy the strategy move for move.

With Gaming Copilot, that entire loop can happen without ever leaving the game.

AI helper session interface showing a suggested save point after completing a section of gameplay. | Image: Microsoft Patent Filing

How does X-Box’s Gaming Copilot Work?

Gaming Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that can sit alongside your game and offer real-time help. Ask how to beat a boss, where to find crafting materials, or what you missed in your last session, and the assistant can respond based on your gameplay, achievements and history.

The idea goes further than simple advice. A recently published Microsoft patent describes “help sessions” where a friend, or even an AI helper, can temporarily take control of your game to demonstrate how to clear a tricky section. Once the sequence is complete, control returns to the player.

Patent illustration showing a helper demonstrating a movement path while the player watches in-game. | Image: Microsoft Patent Filing

Of course, how well an AI assistant actually plays video games remains to be seen. IBM famously built a computer that could beat a world chess champion, but that’s one game with fixed rules. Modern games are chaotic systems filled with unpredictable players, physics and edge cases.

Plus, anyone who has used an AI chatbot also knows they occasionally make things up, misunderstand instructions, or confidently head in the completely wrong direction.

In other words, instead of watching a walkthrough video online, you could watch your own character perform the solution inside your game. Or wander aimlessly off a cliff.

Gaming Copilot integrated into Windows 11 Game Bar for real-time in-game assistance. | Image: Xbox

That raises an obvious question for gaming culture: Did you really beat the level if Copilot did it for you?

Then again, that debate existed long before AI. Anyone who followed a guide, watched a YouTube strategy video, or handed the controller to an older sibling has technically received help along the way.

Where Copilot might genuinely change the equation is accessibility. Players who struggle with difficult mechanics, younger gamers still learning the basics, or anyone without the patience to grind through a punishing boss fight could benefit from a system that explains how the game actually works.

Used well, Copilot could function less like an autopilot and more like a demonstration tool: here’s how the game expects you to play this section, now give it another go yourself.

So what do you think? If an AI helper clears a boss fight or solves a puzzle, who earns the achievement?

Gaming Copilot is currently being tested in beta and is available through the Xbox mobile app, Windows 11’s Game Bar and select handheld devices like the ROG Xbox Ally. Microsoft says the system can analyse gameplay context, including screenshots, to provide relevant help without forcing players to leave the game to search online.

Gaming Copilot assistant interface running on a handheld gaming device. | Image: Xbox

