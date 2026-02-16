11 Must Play Video Games Releasing in 2026

As another year begins, the video games that once seemed so far out of reach are almost upon us. Between the Game Awards 2025 and various Xbox Showcases, PlayStation State of Play’s and Nintendo Direct events, we’ve already got a stacked line up of video games coming this year.

While everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of GTA 6, that’s not to say there aren’t plenty of other fantastic video games set to drop in 2026. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the most exciting video games set to release in 2026, arranged in order of release (with those yet to be confirmed at the bottom).

11. Resident Evil Requiem, February

Is there a more iconic video game horror franchise than Resident Evil? With over 30 console games and multiple movie adaptations to boot, Developer Capcom has created a truly famous video game series. Resident Evil Requiem marks the first new entry in the franchise since Resident Evil Village (May 2021) and is the ninth title for the mainline Resident Evil series.

Requim centres on FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft. The new entry begins with Grace investigating the unusual deaths that took place at a Midwest hotel where her mother, Resident Evil: Outbreak survivor Alyssa Ashcroft, died.

While uncovering the secrets of the Racoon City incident, Grace will team up with Leon Kennedy, arguably one of the most iconic Resident Evil heroes of all time. With a new bioterror threat emerging, the two will be tasked with surviving the horrors of Racoon City. Naturally, expect plenty of frights, lots of fights and lots of gore.

10. Saros, April

After the huge success that was the 2021 third-person shooter Returnal, developer Housemarque quickly cemented itself as a much-watch gaming studio. Therefore it’s no surprise that when the 2024 Game Awards closed out their show with a proper reveal of Saros, the devs’ next project, gamers were instantly excited.

Details revealed via a PlayStation Blog post tease that Saros will be a “haunting story” about a lost off-world colony called Carcosa. The colony is shadowed by an “ominous eclipse” that will likely be pivotal to the game’s story. Players will take control of Arjun Devraj (Rahul Kohli), a “powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for.”

While much remains unknown about the game and the bigger story it will tell, the footage we have seen promises massive, beautiful science-fiction gameplay. Any Dune fans, this game is definitely one to keep your eye on!

Saros will release exclusively on PlayStation 5. At the time of writing, there is no mention of it coming to Nintendo Switch 2 or Xbox consoles.

9. Forza Horizon 6, May

One of the most iconic racing franchises is making a return this year. Created by Playground Games, the Forza Horizon series pairs realistic graphics with arcade-style racing gameplay. Forza Horizon 6 will largely be an open-world experience, featuring unique challenges and creative modes such as EventLab.

With plenty of huge and highly detailed maps, there’s no denying that Forza Horizon 6 will excite racing game fans. As for the setting, this new entry will be set in Japan. Players will be able to drive around some iconic landmarks and points of interest, including Tokyo City. In an interview with GamesRadar, art director Don Arceta broke down how the dev team captured the scenery and spirit of Japan

“We never set out to make a location one-to-one,” Arceta said. “It’s always capturing the spirit of the location, and trying to do that in an authentic way and obviously a respectful way. We use a lot of real-life data as much as we can to build our world.”

Forza Horizon 6 will initially drop exclusively on Xbox Series S/X and PC. A PlayStation 5 release is coming at a later date, we just don’t know exactly when yet.

8. 007 First Light, May

While video game movie tie-ins and adaptations were extremely popular throughout the 2000s, it’s rare to see one these days. Thanks to the success of the 2024 hit Indiana and the Great Circle, we may now begin to see a dramatic rise in these types of games.

Speaking of which, gamers can expect to see the origin story of James Bond brought to life in the upcoming video game, 007 First Light. Inspired by the novels and short stories by Ian Fleming, developer IO Interactive’s new action-adventure title has all the makings of a fantastic game. Infiltration and espionage are just two of many spycraft skills you can learn as you take on the role of James Bond in his youth.

Expect 007 First Light to be very similar to IO Interactive’s beloved series Hitman, with open-ended levels allowing for massive versatility when it comes to completing missions and navigating different objectives using stealth, direct combat and much more.

7. GTA 6, November

I was honestly hesitant to even put GTA 6 on this list, given how many times it has been delayed. However, developer Rockstar Games seems confident the game will drop in 2026, and boy, will it take over the gaming world when it does. Prepare your money everyone, GTA is also reportedly set to be the most expensive video game of all time.

GTA 6 is set in the state of Leonida, a fictionalised version of Florida, and will mark the return of Vice City, a wildly popular location of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Gamers will take control of Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a rough-around-the-edges couple whose relationship will no doubt be tested as they navigate the dangerous criminal landscape of Leonida.

While much is still unknown when it comes to GTA 6, and we are yet to get a second trailer or any new footage since December 2023, this game is guaranteed to include a massive open-world to explore, over-the-top characters, missions and of course, a killer soundtrack.

GTA 6 will release exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, with a PC release planned for a later date. At the time of writing, there has been no mention of whether the game will be available, or even possible to play, on the Nintendo Switch 2.

6. Marvel’s Wolverine, Spring

Developer Insomniac Games was a household name throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, creating one of the most iconic Mascot characters of all time in Spyro the Dragon.

Fast forward to the present day, and they’ve completely rebranded and revitalised their reputation, in large part due to the massive success that has been Marvel’s Spider-Man series, exclusive to PlayStation consoles. In 2026, the devs will be taking on their biggest challenge yet with their upcoming Wolverine title. In keeping with the tradition that an Australian actor plays Wolverine, Liam McIntyre is taking on the role of Logan.

Insomniac dropped the first gameplay trailer in September last year. This footage showcasing the ability to leap and dive across buildings, ride a motorcycle and of course, hack and slash your way through enemies. The same trailer also teased some familiar faces and the possible inclusion of other X-Men, with Mystique briefly shown.

Marvel’s Wolverine will release exclusively for PlayStation 5.

5. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, TBC

Lara Croft is undoubtedly the most recognisable female video game character of all time. Even if you’ve never picked up a Tomb Raider game, it’s likely you know exactly who Lara Croft is. After all, her booty shorts and dual-wield pistols are truly iconic.

As well as the upcoming Tomb Raider TV series starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Lara Croft will be returning to the world of video games once more in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

Actress Alix Wilton Regan will be taking over the role of Lara Croft from Grey’s Anatomy’s Camilla Luddington. This marks a new face and fresh start for one of gaming’s most iconic female heroes.

4. Fable, Spring

The upcoming Fable reboot has the opportunity to really shake things up this year. It could all crash and burn, but I do hope that developer Playground Games delivers. In an era where massive open games are serious, dramatic and dark, Fable promises to be the exact opposite.

From what we’ve seen already, the series’s classic British, fairytale humour is back and better than ever. The office-style camera work is a fantastic touch, as is the inclusion of some well-known British icons like Richard Ayoade and Stephen Fry.

This remake will double down on role-playing elements. An enhanced reputation-driven narrative will be vital to unique player storylines and experiences. Set in the world of Albion, the game looks visually stunning. Here’s hoping that when it does release, it lives up to its name and delivers.

Fable will release on Xbox Series S/X, PC and PlayStation 5.

3. Control Resonant, TBC

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit, Control Resonant is no doubt going to be a wild ride filled. One likely filled with plenty of mind-boggling visuals and twists. Developer Remedy Entertainment, best known for Alan Wake and Max Payne, confirmed at the Game Awards 2025 that Control Resonant will be dropping in 2026.

Control Resonant will let gamers play as Dylan Faden. While you play as sister Jesse Faden in the original Resonant game, the sequel will switch things up in a big way. Without giving away any spoilers, it’s exciting that we will now have the chance to play as Dylan and to see how the story progresses following the climax of the first entry.

Supernatural abilities will once again be a mainstay of the combat. However, Dylan relies much more on close-quarters melee combat compared to sister Jesse’s gun-focused approach. And while Control was an action-adventure title, Resonant will have a greater emphasis on role-playing and open-endedness.

2. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

If you had told me that one of the most anticipated video games of 2026 would be a LEGO Batman game, I would have totally believed you. While some LEGO games have missed the mark, there are some truly fantastic entries. From the Star Wars LEGO titles to Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, there is something for everyone when it comes to the LEGO games.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has all the makings of another fantastic LEGO game. Developed by TT Games, Legacy of the Dark Knight is a story-led, open-world action-adventure title. The gameplay, heavily inspired by the Arkham series, looks fun, fast-paced, and beautifully chaotic.

Like any and all Batman LEGO games, there will be plenty of familiar characters and pacing popping up. What’s more, there will be 100 different suits for playable characters to bring plenty of customisation to the game.

1. The Blood of Dawnwalker, TBC

In January 2026, a 16-minute gameplay video gave gamers their best look yet at what to expect. While Blood of Dawnwalker is the first game for the newly formed studio Rebel Wolves, the core dev team are all ex-staff of CD Projekt Red. For the uninitiated, these are the minds behind the brilliant The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

Straight off the bat, The Blood of Dawnwalker is reminiscent of The Witcher. Both take place in a medieval fantasy-inspired world, feature heavy action an of course, are RPGs. However, Blood of Dawnwalker will place Vampires at the core of its story of gameplay.

Protagonist Coen is a human by day and a vampire by night. These two forms offering unique combat styles that gamers will use to hunt down enemies and avenge Coen’s family.