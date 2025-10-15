4,154 Piece LEGO Tropical Aquarium is the Perfect Fishy Shelf Exhibition

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 15 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

4,154-piece tropical aquarium with moving fish and coral.

Features hidden cranks and levers to animate lifelike underwater scenes.

Includes four tropical fish, sea plants, a treasure chest, and a playful crab.

You could probably buy a small tropical aquarium and some cheap fish for the price of this 4,154-piece LEGO Tropical Aquarium set (AUD$699.99). Still, you won’t have to explain to your kids why Dory had to be flushed down the toilet after she was seen floating on the surface. We’ve all been there, haven’t we?!

The soon-to-be-released exclusive is set to arrive on November 16th, 2025, and those who sign up to the brand’s LEGO Insiders program will get early access in the days leading up to the release.

With more than 4,000 pieces, the set is suitable for people over the age of 18—this isn’t a kids’ toy. It’s an exhibit that showcases tropical fish, vibrant water plants and even a few surprises, such as hidden levers that move fish and plants like real sea creatures. Of course, all the LEGO details, such as treasure chests, make this brick-built underwater paradise the perfect home or office decoration.

LEGO Tropical Aquarium (#10366) Specifications

Dimensions : H: 36 cm (14 inches) W: 52 cm (20.5 inches) D: 28 cm (11 inches)

: Pieces : 4,154

: 4,154 Creatures: Four fish and a variety of coral, water plants and creatures

With a width of more than 52 cms, it’s not a small LEGO Tropical Aquarium. However, in the real world, aquariums like this are only suitable for small, beginner-friendly fish. Think small schools of tetras, livebearers (guppies, platies), and bottom feeders like Corydoras catfish or Kuhli loaches.

Your choices here are limited by what LEGO provides in the set (four fish, plus coral and accessories), but the array of creatures is not insignificant.

Turn the stone element and the sea crab moves, swirl the coral by rotating the grey knob, open the treasure chest with the crank, and animate the brickfish with a side crank that makes it swim. LEGO designers have also included rainbowfish, angelfish varieties and a special striped brickfish.

While it’s not currently available, the brand’s website lists a Fish Tank Filter & Fish Food accessory (#5009823), which would be a great scale inclusion. It attaches to the side of the aquarium and includes a sneaky, hidden stray fish that has wandered inside the filter box alongside a box of fish food.

This would be an excellent gift for your dads, brothers, sisters, mothers, and cousins. From November 16th, 2025, you can shop at the brand’s website, listed below.

