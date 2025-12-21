Our 10 Most Read Man of Many Articles of 2025 Revealed

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 22 Dec 2025 |Last Updated: 23 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min The Lowdown: 16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

So…2025 was pretty wild, huh? However, as we look back at the year’s most-read articles, we find ourselves in familiar – dare we say comfortable – terrain. Sure, AI might be taking over the world, but it turns out that people are still interested in relatable lifestyle topics such as fitness, watches, money, books, humour, and grooming. Take a look for yourself to remember that we’re still human beings with human desires, no matter what big tech has to say about it. Here were the 10 most-read articles on Man of Many in 2025. Thank you for your readership!

16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men

1. 16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men

Publish date: 2025-04-10

News flash: smelling good still matters, especially when things get sweaty. That’s what we concluded after crunching the numbers, to discover that our round-up of the best summer fragrances for men was the year’s most-read article. Writer Ben McKimm compiled the list, which helps explain all the fresh scents he kept bringing into the office back in April. Le Sel d’Issey Issey Miyake was his pick for the best overall summer fragrance, while Pour Homme Eau De Parfum by Bvlgari delivered the best olfactory bang for his buck. Explore the list in full to find the signature aroma that’s right for you.

2025 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

2. 2025 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

Publish date: 2025-01-14

It pays to play, baby, and that was certainly the case at this year’s Australian Open. Defending champion Jannik Sinner won the singles tournament and earned a whopping AUD$3.5 million in prize money. Meanwhile, plenty of other tennis pros went home with some hefty chunks of change. The overall purse was AUD$96.5 million, representing an 11.5% increase from the previous year. Score!

Big Rolex Price Increases for 2025 Revealed

3. Big Rolex Price Increases for 2025 Revealed

Publish date: 2025-07-04

If you’ve been saving up for a swanky Rolex, you might have to save just a bit more than expected. While the ‘Great Rolex Shortage’ may or may not be manufactured, the ongoing demand for these luxury watches is all too real. Hence, coveted models such as the Submariner Date, GMT-Master II “Batman” Jubilee, and many others went up in price in 2025. Check out Ben McKimm’s article for a closer look at the trend.

21 Books Every Man Should Read

4. 21 Books Every Man Should Read, According to Our Editors

Publish date: 2025-01-02

Our fourth-most-read article of 2025 proves that reading itself is far from dead. We surveyed our staff of dedicated bookworms to come up with 21 titles that every man should read. You may recognise books like Catch-22, The Stand, and The Road, but what about Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl, or Pour Me: A Life by A. A. Gill? Check out the full list for yourself, as there are sure to be some surprises in store. Long live the written word!

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

5. Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Publish date: 2025-03-21

There can only be one Michael B. Jordan, but don’t let that stop you from picking up the actor’s workout routine for movies like Sinners and Creed. Be prepared for a truly intense fitness regimen that involves cardio, boxing, strength training, and a high-protein diet. What, you thought it would be easy?!

Kentaro Yoshida’s Sub-$700 Seiko 5 Sports is a Limited-Edition Work of Art

6. Kentaro Yoshida’s Sub-$700 Seiko 5 Sports is a Limited-Edition Work of Art

Publish date: 2025-02-03

In 2025, Seiko partnered with Japanese artist Kentaro Yoshida for three stunning watch releases. Yoshida calls Australia his home, and he drew upon our majestic landscapes and locales as sources of thematic inspiration. Each model was limited to 500 pieces and priced at AUD$695, which is a freaking steal for stuff of this calibre. It’s no wonder that readers enjoyed this article – who doesn’t love great horology at a great price?

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

7. 23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Publish date: 2025-07-17

Everyone can use more laughter in their life right about now, and we have just the prescription. Culled from the Urban Dictionary, we present 23 words and terms to tickle your funny bone. This stuff is hard NSFW unless your boss is really, really chill, so proceed with some caution. Soon enough, you’ll be “shexting” your friends about “clutch ovens” and “clam jams!”

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

8. 12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Publish date: 2025-06-13

Former Editor-In-Chief Nick Hall exited Man of Many at the end of November, and we were quite sad to see him go. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy and a wealth of exceptional content, including this guide to short hairstyles for men. Nick himself was once a practising barber, and he brings a truly elevated perspective to this particular domain. From classic side parts to modern pompadours and more, he has you literally and figuratively covered!

Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

9. Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Publish date: 2025-10-03

We have a soft spot for Longines, and it turns out our readers do as well. The luxury Swiss watchmaker punctuated an otherwise quiet year with the release of two new models: the Spirit Pilot and Spirit Pilot Flyback. Both hail from the Spirit Collection and deliver the kind of style and performance we’ve come to expect from the range. Read the full article for details, including specs and price points.

14 Best Middle Part Hairstyles for Men

10. 14 Best Middle Part Hairstyles for Men

Publish date: 2025-07-25

Our readers want the best in style and grooming, and that’s why we love them. Rounding out our list of the year’s most-read articles is writer Aimee O’Keefe’s guide to the best middle part hairstyles for men. These signature cuts are more popular than ever before, and with good reason. Load up the guide on your smartphone for when you visit the barber shop, as no one argues with a visual reference. Here’s to looking sharp in 2025 and beyond.

Stay Connected with Man of Many