10 Best Life Advice Articles of 2025

There’s a paradox at the heart of modern culture, whereby the more connected we are on the Internet, the more alienated we seem to be in the real world. As a result, a little extra guidance or solidarity can go a very long way. Keeping this in mind, Man of Many has gone to great lengths to establish itself as a platform where readers can find advice on a range of topics, including finance, mental health, productivity, creativity, and more. We stayed true to that vision in 2025, with several popular articles to show for it. Here are 10 of the best.

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

1. Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Publish date: 2025-03-20

The Australian Bureau of Statistics crunched the numbers to discover that the average Australian salary is $1,975.80 per week, or $102,741.60 annually (representing an increase of 4.6% over the previous year). Bear in mind that there’s a difference between average salary and median salary, the latter of which was $1,577 for males ($82,004 annually), and $1,200 for females ($62,400 annually) in 2025. Ben McKimm reports.

45 Best Tattoo Ideas for Men

2. 45 Best Tattoo Ideas for Men

Publish date: 2025-11-19

Walking into a tattoo parlour these days is a bit like shuffling through a Spotify playlist, in that sometimes it can seem as though you have too many options. We helped streamline the process by compiling a list of 45 solid tattoo ideas for your consideration. Whether you’re looking for different sizes, styles, illustrations, or designs, we have you covered – pun intended!

10 Richest Australians for 2025 Revealed

3. 10 Richest Australians for 2025 Revealed

Publish date: 2025-03-31

It still pays to mine in Australia, and we’re not talking about bitcoin. So goes the list of the 10 richest Australians for 2025, with mining magnate Gina Rinehart coming out at the very top. Rinehart’s net worth actually went down from previous years, but what’s a few billion when your net worth is still $38.11 billion overall? The youngest name on the list is Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO of online graphic design platform Canva. Who else made serious bank in 2025? Read the list to find out.

10 Most Deadly Spiders in Australia

4. 10 Most Deadly Spiders in Australia

Publish date: 2025-09-17

Sometimes, the best tips are the ones that keep you literally safe from harm. Here in Australia, that means brushing up on your knowledge of creepy crawlers. Read our list of the nation’s 10 deadliest spiders, but be forewarned: the pictures alone might keep you up at night.

How to Make Goals You’ll Actually Stick to This Year, According to a Psychologist

5. How to Make Goals You’ll Actually Stick to This Year, According to a Psychologist

Publish date: 2025-01-01

The new year has arrived, and many of you have begun working on your resolutions. Sticking to those resolutions, however, is another story. In fact, studies have shown that up to 71 per cent of Australians will ditch their New Year’s goals by the end of January. To keep your eyes on the prize, PhD habit researcher and dietitian Dr Gina Cleo lays out some expert pointers in our adjoining article. Sure, we can copy/paste her advice here, but we would rather have you take some initiative. Get clicking, mate!

10 Highest Paying Jobs in Australia

6. 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Australia

Publish date: 2025-03-21

What’s the highest-paying job in Australia? The answer is a no-brainer when you think about it, which is our cheeky way of saying that neurosurgeons take home the nation’s best salaries. As for the highest paying job sector, that honour goes to mining. You’ll find these revelations and plenty more in Nick Hall’s write-up.

5 Ways to Commemorate ANZAC Day at Home

7. 5 Ways to Commemorate ANZAC Day at Home

Publish date: 2025-03-21

ANZAC Day landed on Friday 25 April 2025, and the major in-person events proceeded as planned. If you found yourself at home, we offered 5 ways in which you could still commemorate the important day of remembrance. From livestreaming the National Dawn Service to joining the Last Post Project, there are all kinds of ways to be a part of something bigger than yourself.

The Art of Making Friends as an Adult

8. The Art of Making Friends as an Adult

Publish date: 2025-09-18

The weakening of traditional social bonds may very well emerge as the most important cultural shift in our lifetimes. Not only that, but established friendship groups tend to close ranks when their members reach adulthood. As mental health therapist (and BARE Therapy founder) Tammi Miller explains in her write-up: “Gone are the days of starting friendships by walking up to a group playing basketball in the quadrangle and asking them to ‘pass it to me’.” She goes on to examine modern social behaviour before dispensing advice on the art of making friends. You are not alone.

How Will AI Impact the Australian Job Market

9. How Will AI Impact the Australian Job Market

Publish date: 2025-10-17

Pretty much every professional is wondering whether their job can be replaced by AI. In Australia, the outlook is generally optimistic, at least in terms of economic impact and increased opportunities. The government calls it “job augmentation,” and you can learn more about it in our write-up.

The 2025 ‘Adolescent Man Box’ Report: Investigating the Pressures on Young Australian Men

10. The 2025 ‘Adolescent Man Box’ Report: Investigating the Pressures on Young Australian Men

Publish date: 2025-11-14

What’s it like to be a growing young man in the modern age? As a men’s lifestyle publication, it’s a topic we keep very close to our hearts. So does the Jesuit Social Services, which conducted a sweeping survey of 1,400 male adolescents aged 14 to 18. The resulting Adolescent Man Box report reveals a younger generation that’s more receptive than ever to gender equality, but also conflicted over the expectations of manhood. Read the article in full because this is an issue that extends well beyond adolescence to affect us all.

