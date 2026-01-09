10 Best Entertainment Stories of 2025

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 10 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min The Lowdown: 2026 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Are you not entertained?!!! We certainly were in 2025, a pretty solid year as far as new releases were concerned. Not only that, but one can always delve into the past to discover – or rediscover – a wealth of classic movies, series, songs, books, and more. In that regard, every year is slightly more entertaining than the one before it (when you really think about it). Consider it the silver lining against the rising tide of AI slop and formulaic content. One needs a map just to navigate it all, and that’s where our leading coverage comes in. From comprehensive movie guides to streaming schedules to the Urban Dictionary’s funniest words, here are Man of Many’s best entertainment stories of 2025.

2026 Australian Open Prize Money Revealed

Nothing puts the butts in the seats quite like professional sports, especially when there’s huge prize money on the line. At next year’s Australian Open, that prize money will top out at a whopping AUD$111.5 million, representing a 16% increase over 2025. Both the men’s and women’s singles winners will walk home with $4,150,000, respectively, which leaves plenty of money on the table for other competitors. Tennis, anyone?

21 Books Every Man Should Read, According to Our Editors

They say no one reads anymore, but our dedicated team of bookworms beg to differ. They partnered up to assemble a list of 21 books that every man should read, including both popular classics and a few lesser-known titles. Casting a wide net, the list encompasses everything from hard sci-fi (such as Dune) to timeless literature (like To Kill a Mockingbird). Check out the list in full and don’t skip a single title; your brain will thank you.

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

The Urban Dictionary is always good for a laugh of the NSFW variety, and that was as true in 2025 as ever before. Brush up on the downright nasty definitions of words like “charizarding” or “gobby” by reading our hilarious round-up. Use these words to entertain your friends to avoid being a “Steven Glansberg.” Then again, you don’t want to be a “ham” either. And if you’re scratching your head right now in confusion, click the link below, and all will be revealed.

New on Prime Video

Each new month brings its own slate of fresh content into your home, including studio tentpoles, direct-to-streaming originals, stand-up specials, series debuts, live sports, and more. Our dedicated coverage keeps you in the know with full streaming schedules plus highlights. Click below to see what landed on Prime Video in December of 2025, because odds are you missed something.

What’s Coming to Netflix

Are the streaming wars over yet? If so, it’s probably safe to crown Netflix as the clear victor. The ubiquitous platform kept the faucet flowing in 2025, releasing more movies, series, and specials than we can possibly recount. Everyone knows all about the Stranger Things finale, but that was just one among a number of exciting releases in December alone. Click below and catch up accordingly.

Our Entire Entertainment Category

We take entertainment quite seriously here at Man of Many, with the coverage to prove it. If you’re the type of reader who likes to bounce around from one article to the next – taking in all the content your personal bandwidth will allow – then our entertainment section makes for the perfect launchpad. There are over 1600 stories currently available, so get browsing!

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Have you heard about ‘The Science of Scare’ study? Currently in its 6th year, the study tracks audience heart rates to determine which movies are truly the scariest of them all. We can spoil a few titles by saying that Sinister yielded the highest spikes in beats per minute (BPM), followed by Host. The cult movie Skinamarink came in at #3, which already has us questioning the study’s credibility. Read the list for yourself to see if you agree or disagree with the “science.” Either way, you’re bound to find some scary good movies.

Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’: Release Date, Cast, and More

The smash series Peaky Blinders centres on rival clans and powerful gangsters in post-World War I London. After six epic seasons, fans are finally getting a full-blown movie from creator Steven Knight (with Tom Harper directing). It’s scheduled to arrive in March 2026, and is reportedly set 20 years after the events of the series finale. Click below to learn everything we know so far.

9. New on Binge Australia

Netflix may be the global champion of streaming, but Australians keep Binge near and dear to their hearts. The local streamer underwent significant changes in 2025 – as HBO Max landed on native soil (thereby reclaiming many of its licensed properties) – but continued to deliver quality content. If you’re looking for schedules and highlights, we have you covered.

50 Best Action Movies Of All Time, Ranked

It’s tough to hash out the best movies of any particular genre, but that didn’t stop us from trying. Rather than resort to pure opinion, we turned to the data instead, culling ratings from the major film databases and ranking titles based on averages. Fire up the list for yourself because nothing is more entertaining than a well-executed action flick!

