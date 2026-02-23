Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
House of the dragon season 3
House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser Confirms the War We’ve Been Waiting For

Elliot Nash
If the first two seasons of House of the Dragon were about pride, prophecy and political ego, Season 3 is about consequences.

HBO has dropped the first official teaser, and it wastes no time pretending this is salvageable. The realm is split. The dragons are airborne. And the Targaryens have officially decided they’d rather burn the kingdom than lose it. Sound familiar?

This is the Dance of the Dragons in full swing.

“A New Line of Unsullied Kings”

The trailer opens with Aemond Targaryen laying down the law: “The king has abdicated the throne. A new line is coming. A new line of unsullied kings.”

Season 3 picks up after the civil war formally ignited, triggered by the death of Prince Lucerys Velaryon. The time for diplomacy is over. This is open warfare.

Rhaenyra looks resolute. Alicent looks cornered. Aemond looks frighteningly comfortable.

The Battle of the Gullet Finally Arrives

Book readers have been waiting for the Battle of the Gullet, one of the most brutal set-pieces in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. It was originally intended for Season 2, but when the episode count was reduced from ten to eight, it was pushed back.

Now it appears to be a centrepiece of Season 3.

The teaser hints at naval warfare, multiple dragons in combat and large-scale destruction. Fleets collide. Fire rains from the sky. Entire coastlines look vulnerable.

Up until now, dragons have largely operated as deterrents. Season 3 looks like the point where they’re fully deployed.

House of the dragon season 3 - hbo 3
Image: HBO

New Faces in the Fight

The war widens this season, and so does the cast. What started as a dispute over succession now pulls the entire realm into it.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Cast

  • Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen
  • Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen
  • Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower
  • Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen
  • Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen
  • Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole
  • Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower
  • James Norton as Ormund Hightower
  • Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong
  • Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon
  • Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria
  • Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen
  • Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon
  • Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull
  • Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull
  • Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen
  • Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen
  • Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer
  • Jefferson Hall as Jason and Tyland Lannister
  • Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers
  • Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower
  • Tom Bennett as Ulf White
  • Simon Russell Beale as Simon Strong
  • Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin
  • Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly

It’s a crowded battlefield, and that’s before the dragons enter the frame.

Behind the camera, Ryan Condal returns as showrunner and co-creator alongside George R.R. Martin, with Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh and Loni Peristere directing.

When Does Season 3 Premiere?

House of the Dragon Season 3 is slated to premiere in June 2026 on HBO and Max.

The teaser makes one thing clear. This isn’t a war of whispers anymore. It’s fire in the sky, fleets at sea and a family that has decided ruling the ashes is preferable to losing the throne.

Targaryens have always said they are closer to gods than men.

Season 3 looks ready to test how mortal they really are.

House of the dragon season 3 - hbo 2

