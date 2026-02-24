Mayweather vs Pacquiao II Confirmed for Netflix. And They’re Doing Inside The Sphere

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 24 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you thought we’d never see this headline again, think again. Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are officially running it back, eleven years after the Fight of the Century first broke boxing’s revenue records.

The rematch is locked in for Saturday, 19 September, streaming live globally on Netflix from the Sphere in Las Vegas. Yes, that Sphere.

The bout will be the first-ever boxing match held at the venue. Sphere has already hosted massive residencies and immersive shows from the likes of U2, Dead & Company and Phish, turning the 20,000-seat arena into a 360-degree visual spectacle. It was built for sensory overload, not split decisions.

For Netflix, it’s another major live sports play staged on one of the most technologically advanced entertainment platforms in the world. For boxing, it’s a second chapter to one of the richest fights the sport has ever seen. And it’s all going down inside a venue designed to make everything feel larger than life.

Unlike their 2015 meeting, there’s no pay-per-view fee. The fight is included in all Netflix plans.

The first bout generated more than US$600 million and ended in a unanimous decision for Mayweather, who moved to 48-0 that night before later closing his professional career at 50-0. Since then, their paths have split.

Pacquiao fought on after 2015, picking up more wins and even reclaiming a version of the welterweight title before stepping away from the sport in 2021. Outside the ring, he shifted into politics as a senator in the Philippines, while maintaining his profile as a global sporting figure.

Mayweather officially retired in 2017 after stopping Conor McGregor, preserving his unbeaten record. Since then, he’s leaned into high-profile exhibition bouts around the world, turning his name into a travelling event rather than a championship campaign.

Now they meet again without belts on the line, but with something else on the line: Pride.

“I already fought and beat Manny once,” Mayweather said in the official announcement. “This time will be the same result.”

Pacquiao called it unfinished business, saying fans “deserve this rematch,” and made it clear he believes the rivalry still has one more chapter.

From a pure sporting perspective, this won’t carry the same competitive weight as 2015, when both men were still shaping the welterweight division. This rematch is driven more by legacy and scale than title implications, and that mirrors Netflix’s broader approach to combat sport.

Across its current slate, the focus is recognisable names over active championship contention. Tyson Fury is the only established, active heavyweight champion in the mix. Jake Paul is a licensed professional boxer, but his rise has been built on crossover events rather than traditional title runs. Ronda Rousey’s return similarly leans on profile and history.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao fits that model. Two global icons headlining a platform that values audience size more than sanctioning relevance.

Netflix has already seen what scale looks like. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson reportedly drew 108 million live viewers on the service last year. That’s the benchmark.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II Event Details

Date: Saturday, 19 September

Saturday, 19 September Venue: Sphere, Las Vegas

Sphere, Las Vegas Streaming: Live globally on Netflix

Live globally on Netflix Cost: FREE for subscribers (Included in all Netflix subscription plans)

Tickets for the 19 September event at Sphere will be announced in the coming weeks.