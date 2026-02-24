Home/Entertainment/Sport
Mayweather vs pacquiao ii netflix 2
SPORT

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II Confirmed for Netflix. And They’re Doing Inside The Sphere

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you thought we’d never see this headline again, think again. Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are officially running it back, eleven years after the Fight of the Century first broke boxing’s revenue records.

The rematch is locked in for Saturday, 19 September, streaming live globally on Netflix from the Sphere in Las Vegas. Yes, that Sphere.

The bout will be the first-ever boxing match held at the venue. Sphere has already hosted massive residencies and immersive shows from the likes of U2, Dead & Company and Phish, turning the 20,000-seat arena into a 360-degree visual spectacle. It was built for sensory overload, not split decisions.

For Netflix, it’s another major live sports play staged on one of the most technologically advanced entertainment platforms in the world. For boxing, it’s a second chapter to one of the richest fights the sport has ever seen. And it’s all going down inside a venue designed to make everything feel larger than life.

Unlike their 2015 meeting, there’s no pay-per-view fee. The fight is included in all Netflix plans.

The first bout generated more than US$600 million and ended in a unanimous decision for Mayweather, who moved to 48-0 that night before later closing his professional career at 50-0. Since then, their paths have split.

Pacquiao fought on after 2015, picking up more wins and even reclaiming a version of the welterweight title before stepping away from the sport in 2021. Outside the ring, he shifted into politics as a senator in the Philippines, while maintaining his profile as a global sporting figure.

Mayweather officially retired in 2017 after stopping Conor McGregor, preserving his unbeaten record. Since then, he’s leaned into high-profile exhibition bouts around the world, turning his name into a travelling event rather than a championship campaign.

Now they meet again without belts on the line, but with something else on the line: Pride.

“I already fought and beat Manny once,” Mayweather said in the official announcement. “This time will be the same result.”

Pacquiao called it unfinished business, saying fans “deserve this rematch,” and made it clear he believes the rivalry still has one more chapter.

From a pure sporting perspective, this won’t carry the same competitive weight as 2015, when both men were still shaping the welterweight division. This rematch is driven more by legacy and scale than title implications, and that mirrors Netflix’s broader approach to combat sport.

Across its current slate, the focus is recognisable names over active championship contention. Tyson Fury is the only established, active heavyweight champion in the mix. Jake Paul is a licensed professional boxer, but his rise has been built on crossover events rather than traditional title runs. Ronda Rousey’s return similarly leans on profile and history.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao fits that model. Two global icons headlining a platform that values audience size more than sanctioning relevance.

Netflix has already seen what scale looks like. Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson reportedly drew 108 million live viewers on the service last year. That’s the benchmark.

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, 19 September
  • Venue: Sphere, Las Vegas
  • Streaming: Live globally on Netflix
  • Cost: FREE for subscribers (Included in all Netflix subscription plans)

Tickets for the 19 September event at Sphere will be announced in the coming weeks.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Fangz feature article 2
CULTURE

A Band With Bite: How Ambition Fuelled Their Rise from Gritty Clubs to a #1 Album

Audemars piguet neo frame jumping hour front on
WATCHES

9 Best Jumping Hour Watches to Get on Your Wrist

How to make a killing 3
CULTURE

Review: Glen Powell’s ‘How to Make a Killing’ Isn’t Exactly Thrilling

Mizuno wave prophecy moc “black”
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The Mizuno Wave Prophecy Moc: When Shoes Go Too Far

Polo ralph lauren motorsport collection
STYLE

Polo Ralph Lauren Elevates Motorsport Style with New Sporting Capsule Collection

House of the dragon season 3 - hbo 1
MOVIES & TV

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser Confirms the War We’ve Been Waiting For

Gym man peptides
HEALTH & FITNESS

From Ozempic to BPC-157: Are Peptides Safe, Legal, and Worth It?

Dyson pencilwash
TECH

Dyson PencilWash is the Brand’s Most Affordable (and Desirable) Product in Years

Tim tam choc mint
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 22 February, 2026

Sullivans cove 23 year old
DRINKS

Sullivans Cove Completes Unbroken Lineage of Australia’s Oldest Whiskies with 23-Year-Old Ex-Bourbon Cask

2026 audi rs 5 avant feature
CARS

How the 2026 Audi RS 5 Beats Physics With Smart Tech

Cillian Murphy as 'Tommy Shelby' in 'The Immortal Man'
MOVIES & TV

New Trailer and Everything Else We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’

Rolls royce phantom arabesque 2
CARS

Check Out Rolls-Royce’s First Ever Laser-Engraved Phantom Bonnet

Life really is getting more expensive unsplash
CULTURE

It’s Not Just You, Life Really Is Getting More Expensive

Netflix ronda rousey vs gina carano
CULTURE

Netflix to Host its First-Ever MMA Event: Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano

Red bull pit lane x five by flynn melbourne grand prix 17
STYLE

New Capsule Collection Proves Melbourne Grand Prix isn’t Just About Cars

Capsule wardrobe
STYLE

10 Pieces Every Stylish Man Needs in His Capsule Wardrobe

Assc x g shock collaboration 10
WATCHES

Anti Social Social Club x Casio G-SHOCK Return With Second Limited Capsule

Shark StainForce™ | Image: Shark
APPLIANCES & TVS

Shark StainForce is the Ultimate Weapon in the War on Stains