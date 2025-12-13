Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’: Release Date, Cast, and More

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 13 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Four years after Tommy Shelby rode off into the fog, Cillian Murphy is back in the cap. Netflix has confirmed that Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is launching in cinemas on 6 March, 2026 with series creator Steven Knight returning to script a new era for Birmingham’s most stubborn family.

It’s not the only new bit of Peaky Blinders on the way, either, with a sequel series also in development at Netflix—set 20 years after the finale of the series, and naturally also after The Immortal Man. While that series will follow a ‘new generation of Shelbys’, this film takes us well and truly back to the Tommy Shelby we know and love.

With first-look images out, a stacked cast list, and the release date locked in, here’s what to expect from the Shelbys’ big screen arrival.

What is ‘The Immortal Man’ About?

The film picks up in 1940 as Britain braces for the Second World War. Tommy Shelby, fresh from a self-imposed exile that never quite stuck, is dragged back into a world he can’t outrun. With the country and his family under threat, he’s forced to confront an old enemy, take on new powers, and face the ghosts he’s spent years trying to bury. It’s a story about legacy, loyalty and the kind of lavish violence the Shelbys call tradition, so Netflix says.

“The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders,” creator Steven Knight told Netflix. He describes the story as “explosive” and “full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” Murphy agrees, saying the character wasn’t done with him yet and calling the film “one for the fans.”

Confirmed Cast for ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’

The film brings back familiar faces and drops a few heavy hitters into the fray. The confirmed cast includes:

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby

Rebecca Ferguson

Tim Roth

Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne

Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Agnes Shelby

Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs

Ian Peck as Curly

Jay Lycurgo

Barry Keoghan

Stephen Graham as Hayden Staff

Sam Baker-Jones as Jake

It’s a mix of returning loyalties and new forces capable of rattling a few Shelbys.

Where the Film Fits in the Peaky Blinders Timeline

The Immortal Man follows the events of the series finale, which left Tommy alive, isolated and stripped of the empire he’d spent decades building. After walking away from his family, burning his possessions and planning to face his fate, he discovered he’d been manipulated into believing he was dying. The final moments of the series showed him riding into the horizon with nothing but a fresh sense of purpose.

The film picks up from that open-ended departure. The year is 1940. Britain is at war. And Tommy, stripped back to something closer to the man he once was, must “face his most destructive reckoning yet.”

The Shelbys march back into cinemas on 6 March 2026, with the film hitting Netflix shortly after on 20 March 2026—two weeks to let the smoke settle before the streaming crowd catches up.

By order of the Peaky Blinders.