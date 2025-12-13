Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Cillian Murphy as 'Tommy Shelby' in 'The Immortal Man'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’: Release Date, Cast, and More

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Four years after Tommy Shelby rode off into the fog, Cillian Murphy is back in the cap. Netflix has confirmed that Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is launching in cinemas on 6 March, 2026 with series creator Steven Knight returning to script a new era for Birmingham’s most stubborn family.

It’s not the only new bit of Peaky Blinders on the way, either, with a sequel series also in development at Netflix—set 20 years after the finale of the series, and naturally also after The Immortal Man. While that series will follow a ‘new generation of Shelbys’, this film takes us well and truly back to the Tommy Shelby we know and love.

With first-look images out, a stacked cast list, and the release date locked in, here’s what to expect from the Shelbys’ big screen arrival.

What is ‘The Immortal Man’ About?

The film picks up in 1940 as Britain braces for the Second World War. Tommy Shelby, fresh from a self-imposed exile that never quite stuck, is dragged back into a world he can’t outrun. With the country and his family under threat, he’s forced to confront an old enemy, take on new powers, and face the ghosts he’s spent years trying to bury. It’s a story about legacy, loyalty and the kind of lavish violence the Shelbys call tradition, so Netflix says.

“The country is at war, and so, of course, are our Peaky Blinders,” creator Steven Knight told Netflix. He describes the story as “explosive” and “full-on Peaky Blinders at war.” Murphy agrees, saying the character wasn’t done with him yet and calling the film “one for the fans.”

Confirmed Cast for ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’

The film brings back familiar faces and drops a few heavy hitters into the fray. The confirmed cast includes:

  • Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby
  • Rebecca Ferguson
  • Tim Roth
  • Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne
  • Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong
  • Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Agnes Shelby
  • Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs
  • Ian Peck as Curly
  • Jay Lycurgo
  • Barry Keoghan
  • Stephen Graham as Hayden Staff
  • Sam Baker-Jones as Jake

It’s a mix of returning loyalties and new forces capable of rattling a few Shelbys.

Where the Film Fits in the Peaky Blinders Timeline

The Immortal Man follows the events of the series finale, which left Tommy alive, isolated and stripped of the empire he’d spent decades building. After walking away from his family, burning his possessions and planning to face his fate, he discovered he’d been manipulated into believing he was dying. The final moments of the series showed him riding into the horizon with nothing but a fresh sense of purpose.

The film picks up from that open-ended departure. The year is 1940. Britain is at war. And Tommy, stripped back to something closer to the man he once was, must “face his most destructive reckoning yet.”

‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ Release Date

The Shelbys march back into cinemas on 6 March 2026, with the film hitting Netflix shortly after on 20 March 2026—two weeks to let the smoke settle before the streaming crowd catches up.

By order of the Peaky Blinders.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a journalist and content producer from Sydney with over five years’ experience in the digital media space. He holds a Bachelor of Communications (Media Arts & Production) from the University of Technology Sydney and a Diploma of ...

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Glashütte Original Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date "Swimming Pool" and "Watermelon" Editions | Image: Glashütte Original
WATCHES

The Wind Up – Watch News #293

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Australia's highest paid ceos
CULTURE

10 Highest-Paid CEOs in Australia Revealed for 2025

TAG Heuer Carrera Australian Limited Edition
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Launches Australia-Exclusive Limited-Edition Carrera Chronograph

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Dell monitor review
TECH

Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3225QE) Could Be the Ultimate WFH Upgrade

Toyota gr gt feature
CARS

Toyota’s Twin-Turbo V8 GR GT Supercar Has Been Revealed

Apple's 2026
TECH

What Does Apple Have in Store for 2026?

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Cyber monday
CULTURE

100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2025

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Seiko 5 sports srpm07k pink panther limited edition
WATCHES

Tickled Pink: This Limited-Edition Seiko Pays Tribute to an Emblem of ’60s Cool

Gretsch Limited Edition Abbey Road RS201 Studiomatic
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—7 December, 2025

2026 toyota hilux rogue front three quarter
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux Review: Enough to Be Australia’s Best Selling Vehicle?

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Bmw m3 cs touring front three quarter 2
CARS

2026 BMW M3 CS Touring Review

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained