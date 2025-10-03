“Hell of a Ride”: Everything We Know About ‘Peaky Blinders’ Sequel Series

By Dean Blake - News Published: 3 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A sequel series to Peaky Blinders is now in production

It’ll be based 20 years after the end of season six, and follow the upcoming film

after the end of season six, and follow the upcoming film It’ll follow a new generation of the Shelby family, as they attempt to own the reconstruction efforts to Birmingham following the end of World War 2

Fans of Steven Knight’s fantastic historical crime drama Peaky Blinders were already eating good, with the original six season show becoming a modern classic, and leading into an upcoming film—set to be called The Immortal Man—launching in the coming years.

Well, they’re about to eat even better, as Knight has revealed a sequel series will be launching on Netflix following the movie’s release.

The series will return for at least two seasons, will be led by Knight as writer and creator, and will be produced by a combination of the BBC and Netflix.

“There are few modern storytellers to match Steven Knight, and we will be on the edge of our seats as he returns to the streets of Birmingham and to the next generation of the Shelby family,” Netflix’s Mona Qureshi said.

Cillian Murphy as ‘Tommy Shelby’ in ‘Peaky Blinders’ | Image: Caryn Mandabach Productions

What Do We Know About The ‘Peaky Blinders’ Sequel?

Firstly, the new series has been confirmed for two seasons already—with both seasons coming in at six hour-long episodes each. We actually got hints of the existence of this show in 2023, but didn’t know much about what to expect.

The original Birmingham-based series followed the Peaky Blinders crime gang, most notably its cunning leader, Tommy Shelby, who is played masterfully by Cillian Murphy. Murphy is already attached to the upcoming film, but the sequel series won’t necessarily feature the leading man.

Instead, the series will pick up after the events of The Immortal Man, and will follow a “new generation of Shelbys” some 20 years after the end of season six.

According to Knight, the series will once again “be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz”—which refers to the utter devastation of Birmingham by Nazi Germany’s aerial bombing from 1940 to 1943.

“It’ll be a hell of a ride,” he said.

Image: BBC

The show itself will be set in 1953, and focus on the race to own and benefit from the reconstruction efforts underway by crime families: the Shelby’s included, of course. Birmingham was levelled during the war, and with a razed city comes many chances to get yourself ahead.

“This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart,” Netflix added.

While Murphy has played the lead role in the series up until now, it’s not clear if he’ll take up the role of Tommy here. He is attached as an executive producer, however, so Murphy will have some level of involvement regardless of whether that’s onscreen or off.

No, not release date quite yet. With the series set to launch after the movie, and that movie still not having a release date, it’s likely to be quite some time before more of this project sees the light of day.

In the meantime, you can watch the entirety of Peaky Blinders on Netflix.