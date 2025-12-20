Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Ferrari Purosangue
Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—20 December, 2025

Welcome to the last instalment of Man of Many‘s Staff Favourites for 2025: a series where we showcase items, services, and experiences that have caught our eye throughout the week. We get the opportunity to try much of the cool, novel, and chic at Man of Many, but these don’t always end up as full reviews on the site.

Instead, we pull them together here in the hope we can help you find something new and exciting. Please enjoy the final Staff Favourites of the year. See you in 2026!

Ferrari Purosangue | Image: Scott Purcell / Man of Many
Driving a Ferrari Purosangue to Avoca

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

If you told me I’d see a Ferrari SUV in my lifetime, let alone drive one up to Avoca, I wouldn’t have believed you, but the Purosangue is a reality that defies expectations. This specific build was specced to the absolute limit with massage functions in the chairs, a large passenger-side screen, and bucket seats where every contour is independently adjustable.

While it is a shockingly easy and comfortable cruiser on the open road, I’ll admit that parking was a sweat-inducing ordeal simply due to the terrifying price tag attached. While it would do the job, it feels too nice for after-school pickups, but it’s perfect for long drives along Australia’s highways.

A massive thank you to Ferrari for the experience.

Check Out the Purosangue Here

Favourite Article this Week: Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3225QE) Review

Favourite Video this Week: From Rock Bottom to the Top of the Charts

Moana (2016) | Image: Disney
Moana and its stellar OST

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

Moana and its fantastic soundtrack are both on high rotation in my house, my car, and even at a recent Friendsmas. For good reason, the movie is a vibrant, feel-good adventure that blends easy-on-the-eye animation with a heartfelt story about courage, identity, and finding your place in the world. It’s uplifting without being preachy and is anchored by a strong, inspiring heroine (Moana) who’s easy to root for. It’s also not another ‘man rescues woman’ story, which is a positive.

The soundtrack is just as memorable, packed with soaring anthems and joyful island rhythms that perfectly match the film’s spirit. Songs like “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome” are instantly catchy but still emotional, giving the movie a sense of momentum and magic that lingers long after it ends. Do I know most of the words of every song? Yes. Yes, I do.

Favourite Article this Week: Eureka’s Floorshine 880 is a Masterclass of Cleaning Multi-Functionality

Favourite Video this Week: Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Terminator 2D: No Fate
Terminator 2D: No Fate

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

I haven’t had the chance to play it yet, but Terminator 2D: No Fate looks absolutely incredible. It’s the kind of side-scrolling, two-dimensional arcade game I grew up on, bringing with it all the pixelated glory of the early ‘90s. You get to play as Sarah Connor and the T-800, experiencing all the unforgettable moments from James Cameron’s 1991 cinematic blockbuster, but with a twist. As the game’s title suggests, the way you approach the game can alter the story’s outcome as it introduces original scenarios and multiple endings. In the words of Sarah Connor, “There is no fate but what we make for ourselves.”

Favourite Article this Week: TAG Heuer Launches Australia-Exclusive Limited-Edition Carrera Chronograph

Favourite Video this Week: Refusing to Settle: How FANGZ Stormed the Charts

