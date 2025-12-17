Eureka’s Floorshine 880 is a Masterclass of Cleaning Multi-Functionality

By Jacob Osborn - Sponsored Published: 17 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For absolute cleanliness with zero spots missed, appliance master Eureka has you covered. The brand’s new Floorshine 880 puts everything you want from a vacuum cleaner in one place. Wait, did we say vacuum cleaner? We also meant a self-cleaning smart mop. And did we mention it was cordless? Or that it features all kinds of innovative technology, such as automatic dirt detection and industry-exclusive odour removal? Get 27 per cent off from 24 to 30 December 2025 for no missed spots; just an effortless clean!

Eureka is a long-running player in the appliance game, and the Floorshine 880 could very well be the brand’s masterpiece. Offering both wet and dry functions, it caters to those who leave nothing to chance and know all too well that robot vacuums can only do so much. Meanwhile, the clunky vacuums of yore are likewise limited in terms of performance. The Floorshine 880 strikes the perfect balance, combining top-tier innovation with flexible features and a lightweight design.

With its best-in-class performance, the Floorshine 880 typically retails for AUD$1099. However, with the aforementioned generous discount, the price drops to a very tempting AUD$799. Here’s a rundown of the advanced features you get in return.

Eureka Floorshine 880 | Image: Eureka

Brand New (and Industry-Exclusive) Odour Removal Technology

If you’ve ever used a mop, then you’re familiar with the smell of dirty water. The Floorshine 880 makes that a thing of the past with its built-in deodorisation module, which targets and neutralises odours to retain a consistently fresh smell. The module’s active ingredient is composed of a micro-polymer that can be replaced as needed.

Eureka Floorshine 880 | Image: Eureka

Innovative Machine Design for Effortless Cleaning

The Floorshine 880 is cord-free and impressively versatile, with a 180-degree lie-flat reach design that enables it to fit under furniture. It’s further bolstered by powerful features such as 24,000Pa suction, an advanced brush roll that prevents hair wrap, and a repositioned water tank that reduces hand weight while boosting pressure.

Eureka Floorshine 880 | Image: Eureka

Triple-Side Edge Cleaning

Whereas traditional vacuum cleaners keep their focus on the floor, this one delivers simultaneous edge cleaning around the front, left, and right sides. It also features a patented bendable motor, which can adapt to higher ground contact for improved dirt or stain removal.

Eureka Floorshine 880 | Image: Eureka

Smart DualDrive for Effortless Movement

Thanks to Smart DualDrive, the Floorshine 880 detects pushing and pulling forces during operation to automatically assist with torque, speed, and maneuvering. Talk about a smooth ride!

Eureka Floorshine 880 | Image: Eureka

One-Step Self-Cleaning & Hot-Air Drying

Use your foot to press down on an exclusive pedal to activate self-cleaning and hot-air drying mode, keeping the Floorshine 880 in top condition. Inside the appliance, high temperatures combine with a soaking and scrubbing process to sterilise or eliminate unwanted residues, including bacteria, viruses, oily stains, and dirt.

Eureka Floorshine 880 | Image: Eureka

Smart Dirt Detection for Efficiency

With its smart dirt detection system, the Floorshine 880 can automatically switch cleaning modes based on the level of dirt, thereby reducing water and energy use while increasing efficiency.

Eureka Floorshine 880 | Image: Eureka

Save 27 Per Cent from 24 to 30 December

You’ve already purchased gifts for your loved ones this holiday – now it’s time to get something for yourself. Combining both wet and dry suction with a cordless design, advanced sensors, odour removal, self-cleaning, and other intelligent features, the Floorshine 880 delivers spotless performance… literally. Order one between 24 and 30 December for 27 per cent off the retail price.

Here’s to effortless cleaning!