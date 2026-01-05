Home/Culture/Drinks
Best Whisky Storie 2025
10 Best Whisky Stories of 2025

House of Suntory Partners With Artist Hiroshi Senju For Two Ultra-Rare Hibiki Whiskies

Pull up a seat, whisky lovers, because Man of Many is pouring the good stuff today. While the whisky industry may have suffered a few setbacks in 2025, we remained as dedicated to this category as ever. From comprehensive guides to in-depth reviews to sweeping event coverage, we kept the content flowing for all proverbial palates. Before we dive into 2026, let’s take a look back on the best whisky articles of 2025. Welcome to Man of Many’s choice!

Hibiki Product Family | Image: Suntory
House of Suntory Partners With Artist Hiroshi Senju For Two Ultra-Rare Hibiki Whiskies

1. House of Suntory Partners With Artist Hiroshi Senju For Two Ultra-Rare Hibiki Whiskies

Publish date: 2025-10-30

House of Suntory joined forces with Japanese painter Hiroshi Senju to deliver masterpieces on multiple fronts. As if Hibiki 21 Years Old and 30 Years Old Blended whiskies weren’t already rewarding enough, each respective release came housed in a keepsake case design of eye-popping proportions. An exclusive dinner and tasting event at Sydney’s acclaimed Margaret Restaurant helped introduce both expressions onto Australian soil. Our senses are on overdrive just reading about it!

Read House of Suntory Partners With Artist Hiroshi Senju For Two Ultra-Rare Hibiki Whiskies
Sydney Whisky Month 2025 Updated
Full Program Revealed! Sydney Whisky Month 2025 Officially Returns

2. Full Program Revealed! Sydney Whisky Month 2025 Officially Returns

Publish date: 2025-04-17

Sydney Whisky Month was a great thing that kept getting greater as it entered its fifth year. Co-hosted by Man of Many and The Whisky List, the citywide event showcased a legendary host of brands, expressions, cocktails, and venues in 2025. All the special engagements were sold out, which only goes to show that Australia’s demand for delicious food and whisky is stronger than ever. And if you missed the action this year, don’t worry because Sydney Whisky Month will be back and even bigger in 2026.

Read Sydney Whisky Month 2025 Officially Returns
SWM Golden Ticket Giveaway
WIN! This Golden Ticket Unlocks All the Magic of Sydney Whisky Month

3. WIN! This Golden Ticket Unlocks All the Magic of Sydney Whisky Month

Publish date: 2025-04-22

One of the perks of co-hosting Sydney Whisky Month? We could dole out a golden ticket to one of our loyal readers! With the said ticket in hand, the lucky winner gained full access to top-shelf tastings, masterclasses, epicurean pairings, exclusive events, and more. Think of it as a skeleton key that unlocked a slew of unforgettable experiences across multiple locations. You’re freaking welcome!

Read WIN! This Golden Ticket Unlocks All the Magic of Sydney Whisky Month
Copper A - Sim Canetty Clarke | Image: Ardbeg
Win a Life-Changing Peaty Pilgrimage with Ardbeg Whisky!

4. Win a Life-Changing Peaty Pilgrimage with Ardbeg Whisky!

Publish date: 2025-09-26

We teamed up with long-running Islay distillery Ardbeg for another one of 2025’s best giveaways. It doubled as a 25th anniversary celebration of the Ardbeg Committee, the brand’s ever-growing community of diehards. Entrants were required to upload a photo or a short video demonstrating their love of Ardbeg, which was then judged and awarded. The prize package included a three-night stay at Ardbeg House, the distillery’s newly opened boutique hotel, along with various whisky and hospitality experiences. Yes, please.

Read Win a Life-Changing Peaty Pilgrimage with Ardbeg Whisky!
Best scotch whisky cocktails
5 Best Scotch Whisky Cocktails to Sip Right Now

5. 5 Best Scotch Whisky Cocktails to Sip Right Now

Publish date: 2025-04-05

You’ve tasted your fair share of bourbon-based concoctions, but what about Scotch whisky cocktails? As it turns out, there are a number of tasty examples, each one capitalising on the robust flavours of your favourite single malt or blended Scotch. Expert Christoper Osburn rounded up five classics for your consideration, including lip-smackers like the Penicillin and the Rob Roy. Read the list in full and prepare your palate accordingly.

Read the 5 Best Scotch Whisky Cocktails to Sip Right Now
Loch lomond whisky
“It’s How Much?”: Loch Lomond 18YO Named World’s Best Single Malt Scotch

6. “It’s How Much?”: Loch Lomond 18YO Named World’s Best Single Malt Scotch

Publish date: 2025-09-12

This year’s IWSC Spirits Awards doled out trophies to a number of top distilleries from around the world, spanning every spirit category in the process. As veritable Scotch lovers, our attention was immediately drawn to Loch Lomond Distillery’s 18 YO Single Malt, winner of the best Single Malt Scotch Whisky Under 20 YO. We grew even more excited after scoping the whisky’s relatively affordable price tag of AUD$130, and then immediately headed out to buy a bottle. Purchase links are provided in the article, should you want to do so yourself.

Read Loch Lomond 18YO Named World’s Best Single Malt Scotch
Whisky & Alement, Melbourne, Vic
A Complete Guide to Whisky for Beginners

7. A Complete Guide to Whisky for Beginners

Publish date: 2025-06-23

Former editor-in-chief Nick Hall is a true Man of Many, which was exactly why we hired him for the role. Not only a brilliant writer, but he’s also a certified barber and a consummate spirits expert (among other things). Who better to guide beginners through the many nuances of whisky? Put yourself in his hands to learn all – and we mean all – the basics, including definitions, pointers, prices, and so much more.

Read A Complete Guide to Whisky for Beginners
Close up of a man’s hand holding a glass of whisky
How to Taste Whisky Like a Pro

8. How to Taste Whisky Like a Pro

Publish date: 2025-09-02

Hopefully, you checked out the complete beginner’s guide above, meaning you’re now ready to taste whisky like a pro. Christopher Osburn walks you through the process, which is more involved than you may think. Grab your favourite bottle and a Glencairn whisky glass and let Mr Osburn take it from there!

Read How to Taste Whisky Like a Pro
Lark Distilling Co. Master Distiller Chris Thomson Interview
For Lark’s Chris Thomson, Whisky-Making is All About the ‘Intangibles’

9. For Lark’s Chris Thomson, Whisky-Making is All About the ‘Intangibles’

Publish date: 2025-06-27

Tasmania’s whisky industry has exploded over the last few decades, thanks to pioneers like Lark Distilling. Nick Hall sat down with Lark master distiller Chris Thomson for a look behind the curtain, revealing a distillery with plenty of milestones left up its sleeve. The interview highlighted some of Lark’s most recent releases – namely Dark Lark and Kurio – but also explored the brand’s growing legacy and its vision for the future. If you love Australian whisky, then this is a must-read.

Read For Lark’s Chris Thomson, Whisky-Making is All About the ‘Intangibles’
Feel good friday 0808
Feel-Good Friday: Free Brekkie, Fun Runs, and Amphora Whisky

10. Feel-Good Friday: Free Brekkie, Fun Runs, and Amphora Whisky

Publish date: 2025-08-07

Our Feel-Good Friday series doesn’t just end the week on a high note, but offers a fun-packed preview of the weekend ahead. This particular instalment featured Callington Mill, a Tassie distillery that resurrected a 4,000-year-old maturation technique. The process involves ageing whisky in a 350-litre clay amphora (a type of vase) in lieu of traditional wooden casks. Select ballot winners were able to purchase the release, which was priced at a respectable AUD$199. If you were one of them, send us a note and share your impressions because curious palates want to know!

Read Feel-Good Friday: Free Brekkie, Fun Runs, and Amphora Whisky

Want to see the whole highlight reel? Head over to our dedicated Best of 2025 hub to see every top article, standout, and must-have product from the year that was. If you want to drill down into the specifics, from the ultimate travel destinations to the cars that stole the show, check out our curated collection or articles below:

