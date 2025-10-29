House of Suntory Partners With Artist Hiroshi Senju For Two Ultra-Rare Hibiki Whiskies

By Jacob Osborn - Sponsored Published: 29 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

How do you make something rare and exquisite even more extraordinary? If the brand-new partnership between the House of Suntory and Japanese painter Hiroshi Senju is anything to go by, the answer is presentation. A true meeting of masters, the mixed-medium expression combines Hibiki 21 Years Old and 30 Years Old Blended Whisky, respectively, with keepsake case designs that wouldn’t look out of place in the nearest museum.

To celebrate the global release of these premium expressions, the House of Suntory will host a VIP dinner event at Neil Perry's Margaret restaurant on 20 November.

In the meantime, here’s everything to know about the House of Suntory’s latest masterpieces.

Hibiki 30 Years Old Whisky | Image: Suntory

A Legacy of Distinction

Hailing from the House of Suntory, blended whisky maker Hibiki emerged in 1989 as a bona fide master of its domain. The label’s ultra-aged statements, including the mega-rare 40 Years Old, consistently stun us into submission. Both the 21 Years Old and 30 Years Old are powerhouse expressions that have already garnered massive acclaim among discerning whisky drinkers. Hence, the new presentation boxes are like signature icing on an already superlative cake.

In terms of flavour, Hibiki 21 Years Old is equal parts elegant and complex. It rounds out notes of honeycomb, sandalwood, and dried apricot with the subtle influence of Mizunara oak maturation, before trailing out on a delicate finish. Hibiki 30 Years Old, meanwhile, unfolds like a great novel over the palate, revealing rich layers of brown sugar, dried fig, gingerbread, and apricot jam, along with warm blasts of cinnamon at the finish.

The Artistic Element

It’s no secret that Suntory’s distilleries – the same from which Hibiki sources its blends – are located in sweeping surroundings. As a result, each one retains an elevated appreciation of nature, harmony, and balance. Japanese painter Hiroshi Senju drew upon these very themes for the new collaboration, resulting in the monumental painting “Waterfall on Colours ‘Hibiki.’”

Senju’s creative process is worth its own sidebar. In lieu of traditional painting, he filled canvas panels with water and a natural marble powder known as hokaimatsu. The free-flowing interaction between these elements created a waterfall of 10 unique purple hues. We’re not being hyperbolic when we say that the visual effect is nothing short of astounding.

The same waterfall imagery is transposed onto the label and the presentation box for the Hibiki 21 Years Old to an utterly hypnotic effect. As for the 30 Years Old, it goes a step further by incorporating a byōbu-style, multi-panel display with a reflective base for the box. Look to the crystal bottle to notice a waterfall wrap at the neck, a subtle yet brilliant detail. Terrific whisky harmonises various elements and influences, and so too do these breathtaking presentations.

Hibiki 30 Years Old Whisky | Image: Suntory

Dinner and Tasting at Margaret Restaurant on 20 November

The House of Suntory will celebrate the release of its latest expressions with a once-in-a-lifetime dinner and tasting event at Margaret restaurant. Fifth-generation chief blender Shinji Fukuyo will be in attendance to take guests on a Hibiki whisky tasting journey. Owner and Chef Neil Perry will be on culinary duty with a four-course menu that combines Australian and Japanese flavours. Each course will also be paired with an exclusive Hibiki cocktail, courtesy of award-winning bartender (and House of Suntory ambassador) Natalie Ng.

Tickets to this immersive experience cost $1,200 AUD. Click here to purchase and prepare yourself for a night of unforgettable indulgence.

Both Hibiki 21 Years Old and 30 Years Old are bottled at 43% alcohol by volume. They are available in limited quantities exclusively from Kent Street Cellars at AUD$1,799.99 and AUD$13,999.99, respectively.