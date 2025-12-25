Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Levi's® vintage clothing menlo cossak jacket
Levi’s Reissues Albert Einstein’s Iconic Menlo Cossack Leather Jacket

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

  • Levi’s reissues Einstein’s 1930s Menlo Cossack jacket as a near-faithful recreation
  • Originally worn daily by Albert Einstein, including on Time magazine’s 1938 cover
  • Made in Italy from full-grain sheep leather, designed to age uniquely
  • Limited to 800 hand-numbered jackets, positioned as a collector’s archive piece
  • Timeless appeal comes from practicality, craftsmanship, and Einstein’s everyday endorsement

Levi’s Vintage Clothing has reissued the Menlo Cossack ‘Einstein’ Jacket (£1,095), which might be the smartest leather jacket the brand has ever made.

Worn by Albert Einstein himself in the mid-1930s, it’s a piece of outerwear that has quietly stood the test of time. He was famously photographed wearing the original shortly after moving to the United States, and he frequently wore it. Throughout the 1930s, the Menlo Cossack became his go-to outer layer as his work gained global attention, and he appeared regularly in it. However, it gained international recognition after Einstein wore it on the cover of Time magazine in 1938.

Princeton colleague Leopold Infeld said the sturdy leather jacket “solved his coat problem for years,” which might be the most practical endorsement a piece of clothing has ever received. Nearly 90 years later, Levi’s has brought it back almost exactly as it was, releasing a limited run that feels closer to a collector’s piece than a trend-led release.

Levi's® vintage clothing menlo cossak jacket feature 2
Levi’s Vintage Clothing Menlo Cossak Jacket | Image: Levi’s

The jacket’s modern legend first took shape in 2016, when Levi Strauss & Co. bought the original at a Christie’s auction. It was praised for its condition and, somewhat famously, for still carrying the faint hint of sweet pipe tobacco the physicist was known to enjoy.

While the new version won’t include the distinctive smell, it closely matches the original. The fit is similarly short and boxy, with a rounded stand collar, clean welt pockets and adjustable side tabs finished with brass buckles. Buttoned cuffs enhance the design’s shape, while the five-button front uses hardware inspired by early 20th-century workwear. It sits neatly at the waist, whether you wear it done up or wide open.

Levi’s has had the jacket made in Italy using full-grain sheep leather, chosen for its natural grain and soft, worn-in look. The leather darkens, creases and develops character the more you wear it, meaning no two jackets will age the same way.

Model is 6'1 185 cm waist 31 79 cm wearing a size m levi's® vintage clothing menlo cossak jacket front
Levi’s Vintage Clothing Menlo Cossak Jacket | Image: Levi’s
Levi's® vintage clothing menlo cossak jacket back end
Levi’s Vintage Clothing Menlo Cossak Jacket | Image: Levi’s
Levi's® vintage clothing menlo cossak jacket buckle
Levi’s Vintage Clothing Menlo Cossak Jacket | Image: Levi’s
Https www levi com gb en gb clothing men outerwear menlo cossak jacket p 392040000
Levi’s Vintage Clothing Menlo Cossak Jacket | Image: Levi’s

When we look inside, things are kept refreshingly simple. Much like Einstein, who kept things relatively straightforward, the jacket reflects this mindset with a sturdy lining, reinforced stitching, and little fuss.

This also isn’t the first time Levi’s has dipped back into the archive. Previously, the jacket was reissued in the original auburn colour, which sold out quickly, reinforcing just how much interest still surrounds the design decades later.

If you’re hoping to wear one yourself this time around, you’re out of luck. With only 800 jackets produced (each hand-numbered), they’re nearly sold out. Those who did secure this iconic jacket will receive a special presentation package, along with a replica of the Christie’s auction paddle. Also included is a photo of Einstein wearing the jacket so that you can compare the gravity of your purchase.

At its core, the Menlo Cossack is simply a well-made leather jacket. The fit works. The details make sense. The materials will age beautifully. What elevates it is the fact that Albert Einstein chose it for everyday life, not as a statement, but because it did the job. Nearly a century later, that same logic still holds up, and that might be the smartest thing about it.

Shop at Levi’s
Shop at Stuart’s London

