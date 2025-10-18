Did Levi’s Just Create the Perfect White T-Shirt?

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 18 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Levi’s launches premium Blue Tab Men’s Relaxed Tee for AUD$99.95.

Made from 100% Japanese cotton with expert craftsmanship and structure.

Offers a thick, elevated fit—ideal for relaxed summer styling.

Part of Levi’s high-end Blue Tab collection, above Red Tab.

Strong alternative to Uniqlo, Muji, and Merz b. Schwanen tees.

Uniqlo, Muji, and the infamous Merz b. Schwanen 215 Loopwheeled T-Shirt, famously worn by Jeremy Allen White in The Bear, are among the most popular and best white T-shirts for men that we’ve ever tested. However, Levi’s has thrown its hat back in the ring with the release of the Levi’s® Blue Tab™ Men’s Relaxed Tee (AUD$99.95), now available online in men’s and women’s cuts at the brand’s website.

The tee is part of the brand’s premium Blue Tab collection, which sits above the Red Tab collection and includes higher-end, more limited-release products.

Back in February, we featured the brand’s new AW25 denim collection, in which they worked with Japan’s Kaihara Denim Mill to create elevated pieces that could last a lifetime. The jeans were priced from AUD$329.95, which isn’t a small price, but certainly less than you would pay for any of the best Japanese selvedge denim we’ve tried and tested. It is made from premium Japanese cotton (aka, very soft) and developed with expert craftsmanship, giving it a thick, structured fit that instantly elevates any outfit.

Levi’s® Blue Tab™ Men’s Relaxed Tee | Image: Supplied

Levi’s Blue Tab Men’s Relaxed Tee Key Specifications

Price : AUD$99.95

: AUD$99.95 Style # : 001LJ0001

: 001LJ0001 Colour : White

: White Material: 100% Japanese Cotton

The three main things we look for in a great white t-shirt are here. Expert craftsmanship, attention to detail, and 100% Japanese cotton construction that’s soft to the touch.

With a thick, structured fit, it instantly elevates any outfit, but it’s not particularly suitable for those who like a tighter fit.

We’re heading into summer, and this could be one of the simplest summer essentials to add to your wardrobe. If you’ve had enough of the lower-quality, Uniqlo and Muji options on the market, or you’re looking for a new t-shirt to trial on your way to finding the best white t-shirt on the planet (it will never end, by the way), check out the Levi’s Blue Tab Men’s Relaxed Tee at the brands website, linked below.