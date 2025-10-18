Home/Style
Levi's® blue tab™ men's relaxed tee
STYLE

Did Levi’s Just Create the Perfect White T-Shirt?

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Levi’s launches premium Blue Tab Men’s Relaxed Tee for AUD$99.95.
  • Made from 100% Japanese cotton with expert craftsmanship and structure.
  • Offers a thick, elevated fit—ideal for relaxed summer styling.
  • Part of Levi’s high-end Blue Tab collection, above Red Tab.
  • Strong alternative to Uniqlo, Muji, and Merz b. Schwanen tees.

Uniqlo, Muji, and the infamous Merz b. Schwanen 215 Loopwheeled T-Shirt, famously worn by Jeremy Allen White in The Bear, are among the most popular and best white T-shirts for men that we’ve ever tested. However, Levi’s has thrown its hat back in the ring with the release of the Levi’s® Blue Tab™ Men’s Relaxed Tee (AUD$99.95), now available online in men’s and women’s cuts at the brand’s website.

The tee is part of the brand’s premium Blue Tab collection, which sits above the Red Tab collection and includes higher-end, more limited-release products.

Back in February, we featured the brand’s new AW25 denim collection, in which they worked with Japan’s Kaihara Denim Mill to create elevated pieces that could last a lifetime. The jeans were priced from AUD$329.95, which isn’t a small price, but certainly less than you would pay for any of the best Japanese selvedge denim we’ve tried and tested. It is made from premium Japanese cotton (aka, very soft) and developed with expert craftsmanship, giving it a thick, structured fit that instantly elevates any outfit.

Levi's® blue tab™ men's relaxed tee back
Levi’s® Blue Tab™ Men’s Relaxed Tee | Image: Supplied

Levi’s Blue Tab Men’s Relaxed Tee Key Specifications

  • Price: AUD$99.95
  • Style #: 001LJ0001
  • Colour: White
  • Material: 100% Japanese Cotton

The three main things we look for in a great white t-shirt are here. Expert craftsmanship, attention to detail, and 100% Japanese cotton construction that’s soft to the touch.

With a thick, structured fit, it instantly elevates any outfit, but it’s not particularly suitable for those who like a tighter fit.

We’re heading into summer, and this could be one of the simplest summer essentials to add to your wardrobe. If you’ve had enough of the lower-quality, Uniqlo and Muji options on the market, or you’re looking for a new t-shirt to trial on your way to finding the best white t-shirt on the planet (it will never end, by the way), check out the Levi’s Blue Tab Men’s Relaxed Tee at the brands website, linked below.

Shop Men’s
Shop Women’s
Levi's® blue tab™ men's relaxed tee on body
Levi’s® Blue Tab™ Men’s Relaxed Tee | Image: Supplied
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Oliver cabell gat feature 2
SNEAKERS & SHOES

War to Wardrobe: How German Army Trainers Became a Fashion Staple

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Fender Godzilla Custom Shop
ENTERTAINMENT

Fender’s Godzilla Guitars Celebrate 70 Years of Japan’s Atomic Icon

Ferrari 849 testarossa spider in yellow
CARS

10 Most Expensive New Cars in Australia, Ranked By Price

2026 ferrari 849 testarossa front three quarter
CARS

2026 Ferrari 849 Testarossa Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

Longines Spirit Flyback 2025
WATCHES

Longines Just Unveiled the ‘Pinnacle of Mechanical Watchmaking Excellence’

Mercedes benz vision iconic
CARS

‘Gangster’ Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Revealed

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

2026 aston martin db12 s front three quarter
CARS

2026 Aston Martin DB12 S Revealed as 690HP Super-duper Tourer

Montblanc Collection Star Oud EDP | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—11 October, 2025

TAG Heuer Autavia
WATCHES

The Watches We Love: TAG Heuer Autavia

Longines 2025 Ultra-Chron Classic | Image: Longines
WATCHES

Longines’ Most Underrated Watch Just Received a Restomod Revamp

Mission to earthphase
WATCHES

Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonshine Gold, Ranked

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

iPhone Air
SMARTPHONES

3 Weeks Later: How Does the ‘iPhone Air’ Hold Up?

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Hamilton Khaki Field Auto Call of Duty Special Edition | Image: Hamilton
WATCHES

Hamilton’s Best Field Watch Just Copped a ‘Black Ops’ Upgrade

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

2026 porsche 911 gt3 992 2 review on track 9
CARS

2026 Porsche 911 GT3 (992.2) Review