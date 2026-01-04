Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra Leica Edition Smartphone Has a Physical Zoom Ring

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 5 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For years, phone cameras have been trying to get out of the way. Tap once. Pinch a bit. Let the software take it from there. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition does the opposite. It adds friction on purpose, with a proper physical zoom and focus ring built straight into the camera bump. You turn it; the camera responds, as it should.

While most flagships are doubling down on AI tricks and invisible controls, Xiaomi is leaning into the idea that photography is better when you can actually feel what you’re doing. The Leica Camera Ring is knurled, mechanically damped, and designed to be used the same way you’d adjust a real camera lens. Xiaomi says it uses 20 ball bearings for smooth rotation and an optical sensor sensitive enough to register tiny movements, all sealed to maintain IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance.

Beyond what should be a buttery smooth shooting experience, there’s some serious camera hardware inside that bump. The smartphone features a 23mm 1-inch Leica main sensor at the centre, paired with a 200MP telephoto covering a genuinely useful 75–100mm optical range, plus an ultra-wide for everyday shooting.

The telephoto is particularly impressive, thanks to moving lens groups and a prism system, so it can zoom without relying on digital enhancements. Leica APO optics are also in the mix, helping control colour fringing, while Xiaomi’s optical design focuses on reducing ghosting and maintaining consistent results in challenging lighting conditions.

Xiaomi says this is its thinnest Ultra phone yet at 8.29mm, but rather than cop the typical camera bump, the addition of the focus ring makes its existence actually useful for once.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Key Specs

Display: 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM with 512GB or 1TB storage

Rear cameras: 23mm 1-inch Leica main sensor (Light Fusion 1050L, LOFIC HDR), 75–100mm 200MP Leica APO telephoto with optical zoom, 14mm ultra-wide

Camera features: Physical Leica Camera Ring with ball-bearing mechanism, Leica UltraPure optics, APO lens design, optical zoom without digital cropping

Battery: 6,800mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless, 90W PD PPS

Build: Aluminium frame, dual-tone back with leather finish (Leica Edition)

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69 water and dust resistance

Software: Xiaomi HyperOS 3

Connectivity: 5G, UWB, dual-satellite support (region-dependent)

Its dual-tone back, textured leather finish, engraved frame details, and unmistakable Leica red dot make it clear who this is for. It feels more Leica than smartphone.

As with most Leica-branded gear, it’s aimed at people who actually enjoy taking photos, who miss physical controls, and who like the idea of their phone feeling like a tool rather than a black box. Leica fans and smartphone power users will get it immediately. If you live in auto mode or just want your camera to quietly do its thing, it’ll probably feel like overkill.

But it doesn’t come cheap. Pricing in China starts at RMB 6,999 for the standard Xiaomi 17 Ultra, which converts to roughly AUD $1,450, while the Leica Edition starts at RMB 7,999, or about AUD $1,650 at current exchange rates. The top-tier 1TB Leica Edition pushes closer to AUD $1,860. Sales begin December 27, with Xiaomi yet to confirm local pricing, though multiple reports suggest a global release is planned.

Whether it lands in Australia or not, Xiaomi is showing some much-needed creativity in a market that seems content churning out slabs of glass instead of genuine experiences.

