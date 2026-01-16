Home/Tech/Gear
Leica safari camera in hand
Leica Launches Four Ultra-Exclusive Safari M-lenses With Spicy Price Tags

  • Leica launches four new M-Lens variants in Safari and glossy black.
  • Three Safari lenses feature a durable, matte olive-green finish and a scale pattern.
  • The glossy black Summilux-M 50 develops a unique patina with use.
  • These editions maintain the high performance and craftsmanship of standard models.
  • Most are available now, with the 28mm Safari arriving in February 2026.

When you’re the most recognisable camera brand on the planet, you get a fair bit of creative latitude. If that means taking some of your best Leica lenses, coating them in a sensational-looking olive green, calling it a “Safari,” and then putting an AUD$10,990 price tag on it, who are we to judge?

We can be just as frank as Leica is in its press material, four Leica M-lenses are back as part of what the brand calls “coveted product variants”. These aren’t new lenses, they just look better, and production will be limited to between 500 and 900 units per lens, and that’s okay.

Safari editions have been part of the brand’s catalogue for a long time. It’s a name that captures more than just the matte olive-green finish. It’s a practical colour, the kind that’s meant to pick up wear and tear rather than avoid it. Details such as the silver-chrome brass focus tabs, red foot markings, and white metre scales give the lenses a slightly utilitarian feel. Put one on a Leica M11-P Safari (AUD$16,390), and it all comes together without much explanation.

Leica safari camera

If you’re familiar with the M system, the lineup will feel immediately comfortable. The Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH remains the easy recommendation, the sort of lens that works for street, travel, and most things in between. The Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH leans into control and simplicity, offering speed without pushing the look too hard. Meanwhile, the Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH keeps things wide and predictable, which is usually what you want when you’re working close and moving quickly.

The only real visual outlier is the glossy black Summilux-M 50 f/1.4. Part of Leica’s Classic line, it leans into a more traditional finish that similarly shows wear as it’s used, with brass slowly coming through the paint. It ships with a matching round lens hood and feels like the option for someone who wants their gear to look a bit lived-in. Same lens, different vibe; more history.

None of this is subtle when it comes to price. As with any bit of Leica kit, you’re paying for materials, finish, and the idea of long-term ownership. Sure, the spec sheet is impressive, but this range is all about looks. That said, Safari finishes will show marks sooner than standard black anodised lenses, which some people prefer, while others will be furiously protecting their gear.

Leica lenses on table

As with Leica M glass, everything here is manual. That’s part of the appeal, but it’s also the commitment.

If you’re buying here in Australia, pricing lands exactly where you’d expect, listed below:

  • LEICA Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 Safari is priced at AUD$10,990
  • LEICA Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Safari at AUD$8,990
  • LEICA Summicron-M 28mm f/2 Safari at AUD$9,690

These are all available now through Leica Australia and authorised dealers linked below. However, note that the Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 glossy black hasn’t arrived locally (yet). In the US, it’s priced at USD $4,595, with Australian timing still to come.

Leica Summilux M Safari Edition Key Specs

Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. Safari

Focal length: 35mm
Maximum aperture: f/1.4
Best for: Street, travel, everyday shooting
Pricing: $10,990

Shop at Leica

Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 ASPH. Safari

Focal length: 50mm
Maximum aperture: f/1.4
Best for: Portraits, low-light work, controlled compositions
Pricing: $8,99

Shop at Leica

Summilux-M 28mm f/2 ASPH. Safari

Focal length: 28mm
Maximum aperture: f/2
Best for: Street, documentary, working up close
Pricing: $9,690

Shop at Leica

Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Glossy Black (Classic line)

Focal length: 50mm
Maximum aperture: f/1.4
Finish: Glossy black paint over brass
Pricing: USD $4,595 (Australian pricing TBC)

Shop at Leica

