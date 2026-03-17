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Data Reveals Just How Popular Guinness Has Become in Australia

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

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Readtime: 3 min

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  • Guinness consumption in Australia will reach 41 million pints this year.
  • Gen Z and women are driving the surge in popularity.
  • Nearly one million new women tried Guinness in the past year.
  • Victoria leads the nation, consuming 5.1 million litres annually.

It’s not like we needed another poor excuse to drink a pint of Guinness, but with St Patrick’s Day celebrations here, the brand has revealed the insane popularity of the dry stout.

You wouldn’t read about it a few years ago, lads and ladettes down at the local establishment with not a pint of piss in their hand, but a dark, ruby-red coloured stout with roasted malt flavour, and thick, creamy head. It looks closer to an espresso martini than it does something you would feel comfortable drinking with the footy team. However, with a little help from a fun drinking game, “Split the G,” the beer has become one of the most popular in the country.

More than 41 million pints (23.5 million litres) of Guinness are expected to be enjoyed in Australia this year, up 7 million from last year. It’s not the old farts with developed palates that are pushing the trend either. No, it’s the young folks who are embracing Guinness like never before, with nearly one-in-three (30%) 18-34-year-olds now choosing the iconic brew. More importantly, nearly 1 million new women have tried Guinness in the past 12 months, marking the strongest year-on-year increase in this demographic.

Amy hiscock brand director at lion
Amy Hiscock, Brand Director at LION – Craft & Premium Beer | Image: Supplied
StateLitres ConsumedPints Consumed
Victoria5.1 million8.9 million
New South Wales4.9 million8.6 million
Queensland3.4 million6.0 million
South Australia1.3 million2.3 million
Tasmania0.5 million0.9 million
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Guinness consumption in Australia

These numbers truly jump off the page, and Amy Hiscock, Brand Director at LION – Craft & Premium Beer, echoes this.

“Guinness has always had a loyal following, but right now it’s reaching more Australians than ever, Gen Z and women driving a lot of its extraordinary momentum,” said Hiscock. “The Guinness love is building year after year, and St Patrick’s Day is the ultimate celebration of that.”

While we’ve been trying our best to put a dent in their lead, the state that consumes the most Guinness is Victoria, with 5.1 million litres (8.9 million pints) enjoyed last year. New South Wales follows closely with over 4.9 million litres (8.6 million pints) enjoyed over the past year, and we reckon at least 10,000 of those litres have been enjoyed by the team here at Man of Many.

Guinness cheers
Guinness | Image: Supplied

Western Australia needs to pick up their game somewhat, but one in every five pints poured across the country enjoyed out west is a valiant effort. Finally, it’s the XXXX Gold-loving Queenslanders that clocked 3.4 million litres (6.0 million pints) over the past year, and only South Australia, which sold 1.3 million litres (2.3 million pints) and Tasmania, 0.5 million litres (0.9 million pints), struggled and fell behind. Frankly, with the state of their whiskey industry, we don’t blame them for falling a little behind.

If you want to have a laugh, check out the Man of Many team’s attempt at splitting the G above, and if you think you can do better, head down to your local and have a crack on St Patrick’s Day 2026.

Learn more at Guinness
Guinness in glass
Guinness | Image: Supplied

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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