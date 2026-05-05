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SNEAKERS & SHOES

Josh Giddey’s First Bulls Colourway, the PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2, is Inspired by the Aussie Outback

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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  • Josh Giddey’s first player-edition colourway with PUMA following his move to the Chicago Bulls
  • Bright “Lemon Meringue” yellow with “Magic Rose” pink, inspired by Australian wildflowers
  • Built on the All-Pro NITRO 2 with dual-density NITRO SQD cushioning
  • PWRTAPE SQD upper delivers lightweight support and lockdown
  • PUMAGRIP outsole designed for traction on indoor courts
  • Priced at $240 AUD

Josh Giddey has never been the loudest player on the court. He doesn’t rely on pure speed or vertical leaps. It’s his timing, vision, and that slightly awkward pace that throws defenders off.

So it’s interesting that the PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY goes the other way entirely.

Marking Giddey’s first proper player-edition colourway with PUMA since his move to the Chicago Bulls, it arrives at a time when his role in the NBA is evolving. After starting his career as a young playmaker in Oklahoma City, he’s now stepping into a more defined role at Chicago, with greater responsibility.

Josh giddey - puma all pro nitro 2 giddey 5
All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY | Image: PUMA

Lemon Meringue yellow engulfs the entire shoe, with Magic Rose pink, inspired by Australian wildflowers like wattle and waratah, running through the upper. It’s a clear nod to home, a reminder of where it started.

But beyond the outback colours is a shoe built for guards, designed around the kind of control and pace Giddey plays with.

The dual-density NITRO SQD foam keeps things soft underfoot but firms up around the edges, so you’re not losing control when you change direction. The PWRTAPE SQD upper adds structure without making the shoe feel stiff, locking your foot in without restricting movement.

Then there’s the PUMAGRIP outsole, which is designed for even more traction on indoor courts. You could take it outside, but you’ll wear it down quicker on concrete.

PUMA’s setup lines up exactly with how Giddey plays. Less about explosive bursts, more about control, positioning, and making the right read at the right time.

Loud, bright and impossible to miss, it’s a statement shoe that makes sure Giddey’s seen at a time when more eyes are on him.

Josh giddey - puma all pro nitro 2 giddey 3
All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY | Image: PUMA

Key Specs

  • Model: PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY
  • Upper: Engineered mesh with PWRTAPE SQD reinforcement
  • Midsole: Dual-density NITRO SQD foam
  • Outsole: PUMAGRIP rubber
  • Fit: Regular
  • Use: Indoor basketball
  • Colourway: Lemon Meringue / Magic Rose
  • Price: $240 AUD

The PUMA x Josh Giddey All-Pro NITRO 2 is available now via PUMA.

Buy From PUMA (AU)
Josh giddey - puma all pro nitro 2 giddey 4
All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY | Image: PUMA
Josh giddey - puma all pro nitro 2 giddey 6
All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY | Image: PUMA
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All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY | Image: PUMA

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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