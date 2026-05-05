Josh Giddey’s First Bulls Colourway, the PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2, is Inspired by the Aussie Outback

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 5 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Josh Giddey’s first player-edition colourway with PUMA following his move to the Chicago Bulls

Bright “Lemon Meringue” yellow with “Magic Rose” pink, inspired by Australian wildflowers

Built on the All-Pro NITRO 2 with dual-density NITRO SQD cushioning

PWRTAPE SQD upper delivers lightweight support and lockdown

PUMAGRIP outsole designed for traction on indoor courts

Priced at $240 AUD

Josh Giddey has never been the loudest player on the court. He doesn’t rely on pure speed or vertical leaps. It’s his timing, vision, and that slightly awkward pace that throws defenders off.

So it’s interesting that the PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY goes the other way entirely.

Marking Giddey’s first proper player-edition colourway with PUMA since his move to the Chicago Bulls, it arrives at a time when his role in the NBA is evolving. After starting his career as a young playmaker in Oklahoma City, he’s now stepping into a more defined role at Chicago, with greater responsibility.

All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY | Image: PUMA

Lemon Meringue yellow engulfs the entire shoe, with Magic Rose pink, inspired by Australian wildflowers like wattle and waratah, running through the upper. It’s a clear nod to home, a reminder of where it started.

But beyond the outback colours is a shoe built for guards, designed around the kind of control and pace Giddey plays with.

The dual-density NITRO SQD foam keeps things soft underfoot but firms up around the edges, so you’re not losing control when you change direction. The PWRTAPE SQD upper adds structure without making the shoe feel stiff, locking your foot in without restricting movement.

Then there’s the PUMAGRIP outsole, which is designed for even more traction on indoor courts. You could take it outside, but you’ll wear it down quicker on concrete.

PUMA’s setup lines up exactly with how Giddey plays. Less about explosive bursts, more about control, positioning, and making the right read at the right time.

Loud, bright and impossible to miss, it’s a statement shoe that makes sure Giddey’s seen at a time when more eyes are on him.

All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY | Image: PUMA

Key Specs

Model: PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY

PUMA All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY Upper: Engineered mesh with PWRTAPE SQD reinforcement

Engineered mesh with PWRTAPE SQD reinforcement Midsole: Dual-density NITRO SQD foam

Dual-density NITRO SQD foam Outsole: PUMAGRIP rubber

PUMAGRIP rubber Fit: Regular

Regular Use: Indoor basketball

Indoor basketball Colourway: Lemon Meringue / Magic Rose

Lemon Meringue / Magic Rose Price: $240 AUD

The PUMA x Josh Giddey All-Pro NITRO 2 is available now via PUMA.

All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY | Image: PUMA

All-Pro NITRO 2 GIDDEY | Image: PUMA