Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein Collab is Already Sold Out (But You Can Still Grab Stock Here)

By Ally Burnie - News Updated: 21 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min The Lowdown: Jung Kook's debut fashion collaboration with Calvin Klein sold out on the Australian site within 24 hours – but here's where you may still be able to find stock. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

It’s a blink-and-you-miss-it moment with Jung Kook for Calvin Klein; the BTS star’s debut fashion collaboration dropped yesterday and sold out globally on CK websites within a day (in under 30 minutes in some countries).

The limited-edition 20-piece capsule hit calvinklein.com on May 20, and most pieces were gone before most people had finished scrolling. The CK Australia site is already sold out, but there is limited Australian stock still available through David Jones if you move fast.

The collab apparently crashed the US website and sold out in several countries within 30 minutes of dropping

Who Is Jung Kook?

Born Jeon Jung-kook in Busan in 1997, he’s the youngest member of BTS – the South Korean boy band that, depending on your point of view, either saved or ruined pop music. Either way, the numbers are undeniable: multiple Grammy nominations, a dedicated fanbase (the ARMY) that’s been known to crash ticket servers, and a solo career that’s been building since the group announced a hiatus in 2022.

He’s been a Calvin Klein ambassador since 2023, and this capsule marks the first time he’s crossed from face of the brand to actual co-designer.

What’s in Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein Capsule?

The 20-piece men’s and women’s capsule blends Calvin Klein classics with biker gear, drawing on Kook’s personal passion for motorcycles. The range is rooted in underwear and denim, anchored around the brand’s 90s trucker jacket and straight-leg and low-rise baggy styles, with graphic tees, sweatshirts, and a racer jacket rounding it out.

“As my first fashion collaboration, I wanted to fully immerse myself in the process, leveraging Calvin Klein’s design expertise to leave my mark on every piece. This capsule feels authentic to my style and my love of riding and is a meaningful way to shape something lasting through design and storytelling,” said Kook.

Kook personally selected the denim washes and worked directly with Calvin Klein to customise fits and incorporate special touches, including his signature embroidered in hidden locations across the pieces. The standard CK logo is replaced throughout with a co-branded CKJK mark, and Jung Kook-inspired graphics and custom packaging add to the collectability. Pieces in the capsule start from $29 and run all the way up to $699.

The Campaign

Shot by British photographer Alasdair McLellan, the campaign leans into the motorcycle concept with dynamic portraits of Kook, and a series of short films. It’s a deliberate image play: rebellious energy, open-road freedom, and a man who happens to have 21 million Instagram followers.

Where to Find CKJK Stock

The Calvin Klein Australia site has sold out, but the collection is still available at davidjones.com and through the David Jones pop-ups at the Elizabeth Street and Bourke Street flagships. Calvin Klein stores at Melbourne Central, Chadstone, Sydney World Square, and Sydney Westfield may still have physical stock, but you’d better call ahead and check. Collectible campaign posters are available as a gift with purchase at the pop-ups while stocks last.

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