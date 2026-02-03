778 x 150
BTS is Back! First Concert in Three Years is Coming to Netflix Live

  • BTS returns for their first live concert in three years on March 21, 2026.
  • The “ARIRANG” concert will stream live globally on Netflix from Seoul.
  • The event kicks off a massive world tour featuring 82 shows across 34 regions.
  • A new studio album, ARIRANG, will be released on March 20, 2026.
  • The documentary BTS: THE RETURN premieres on Netflix on March 27, 2026.

The Bulletproof Boy Scouts are back together, with BTS, the South Korean boy band, returning for a Netflix live concert “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG” on the 21st of March 2026.

This will be the band’s first concert on the new ARIRANG World Tour, which will span 34 regions and feature 82 shows worldwide. It will be streamed live on Netflix (included in all plans) from Gwanghwamun, the main gate of the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. More details about the livestream will be shared by Netflix closer to the event, including how to get tickets to the BTS live concert, the set list, and how to watch it on Netflix.

BTS famously disbanded in December 2022 after the members enlisted for up to 18 months of mandatory military service.

Netflix bts
BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG | Image: Netflix

It’s been just six months since SUGA was discharged (June 21, 2025) from the military as the last member of the band to complete his service. Now, the band is officially back together.

The group has spent the last few months filming a feature-length documentary titled BTS: THE RETURN that’s set to go live after the concert on the 27th of March 2026. It follows the band as the seven members return to LA to make music together and “contemplate what the future of BTS will look and sound like.”

With the help of director Bao Nguyen (The Stringer, The Greatest Night in Pop) and renowned producers This Machine (Martha, Karol G) and HYBE, the group figures out what the band’s future will look and sound like. It’s a rare and unprecedented BTS look at one of the biggest boy bands of all time, one with tens of millions of YouTube subscribers and that generates billions of dollars for the Korean economy (0.3% of GDP). They also boast the most dedicated fan base in all of music (ARMY), who will surely be awaiting the livestream and feature documentary when they land in March 2026.

More information about BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG will be revealed closer to the date at Netflix Tudum, linked below.

Bts in military
J-Hope in military | Image: Reuters

