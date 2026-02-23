A Band With Bite: How Ambition Fuelled Their Rise from Gritty Clubs to a #1 Album

“At the end of the tour, we were dropping off our van, which we’d also crashed,” chuckles Sam. “And this band pulled their van in next to us. They saw us and were like, ‘Oh, what’s wrong? You look really upset.’”

“It was Liam from Cancer Bats ,” Jameel says. “He told us to stop feeling sorry for ourselves, go home and start a punk-rock band. So we did. That’s how we started FANGZ.”

Woody picks up the thread: “That moment was the injection I think we needed to move away from the ‘70s-style vintage rock sound that we had before. We thought, let’s just start a band that makes the music we want to play. This new energy kind of transferred from Liam to us and is still with us to this day. I guess it lit that punk thing that was lying dormant in all of us.”

Before flying home to prepare this new punk phoenix for its debut flight, Sam and Jameel would first have a fortuitous date with inspiration at Download Festival Paris. Standing in the middle of a mosh pit as Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes tore through a blistering set of razor-sharp punk anthems helped crystallise their new musical direction.

“We were just standing there watching a hundred thousand people jump around like lunatics, losing their minds,” Sam remembers. “And you’ve got this angry little ginger dude covered in tattoos just being awesome. And we looked at each other and were like…”

“We need to do this!” Jameel jumps in. “This is what I want to do. I’m so over doing what we’re doing.”

Taking their name from the very song Frank Carter was playing during that moment of clarity, “Fangs”, the trio reconvened in Sydney. Within weeks, they’d laid down demo recordings that cemented their new mould.