Style Guide: How to Dress Like Harry Styles

In 2010, nobody was putting Harry Styles (floppy-haired, baby-faced, fourth member from the left in a British boyband) anywhere near a best-dressed list. Fast forward to 2026, and he’s arguably the most compelling male celeb dresser in the game. Think custom Prada, Dior by Jonathan Anderson, and head-to-toe Chanel at the BRITs. The man’s got stylist Harry Lambert, a very good eye, and absolutely zero interest in playing it safe.

With the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, Styles has entered what’s being called his most refined era yet – understated luxury, archival fashion house references, and a footwear game built almost entirely around the ballet flat.

If you’re looking to up your style game, take a few more risks, and wear something worth remembering, this is the ultimate guide on how to dress like Harry Styles.

How to Replicate Harry Styles’ Most Iconic Looks of Late

The ‘Aperture’ Music Video: Prada’s Archival Move

When Styles dropped the lead single ‘Aperture’ in January 2026, the fashion world paid as much attention to what he was wearing as to the music. Filmed in the brutalist corridors of the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown LA, the video is a masterclass in geek chic: custom Prada head-to-toe, styled by Harry Lambert.

The centrepiece is a white button-down printed with a red lips motif pulled directly from the Prada archives – specifically Miuccia Prada’s Spring 2000 collection, where it debuted as a pleated skirt before becoming one of the house’s most enduring motifs. Layered under a navy cotton poplin overcoat, with loose wool trousers stacked at the ankle.

The shoes: the Prada Collapse Mixed Media Low Top Sneaker – a slime-green torpedo sneaker that sits somewhere between a ballet flat and a trainer, and retails at a cool $975. Vogue declared Styles had called it for the ‘sneakerina’ trend in 2026. The Collapse very quickly sold out.

Get the look: Navy or charcoal overcoat over a printed button-down and loose-fit wool trousers. Lean into archival fashion house prints (Prada, Miu Miu) for the shirt layer. Finish with torpedo sneakers in a statement colour.

Percival Men’s Overcoat | $700 (SHOP NOW) COS Relaxed Wool Straight Leg Pants | $225 (SHOP NOW)

2026 Grammys: Shirtless, Cropped, Dior

Styles skipped the red carpet at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, presenting Album of the Year to Bad Bunny without the warm-up act. The look, however, was worth the wait.

Dior Bar Jacket in Gray Virgin Wool | Image: Supplied / Dior

Custom Jonathan Anderson for Dior Men: a cropped, double-breasted blazer in matte-finish tweed with silk-satin lapels, worn completely shirtless. The silhouette was sculptural – exaggerated lapels, cinched waist, gender-neutral form – paired with dark blue denim jeans and mint green Dior leather mules with small bow accents. The mules broke the internet. Accessories were basically near-nonexistent: a few rings, nothing else.

Get the look: Look for a structured, cropped double-breasted jacket in a textured fabric – tweed, bouclé, matte wool. Dark straight-leg denim, then a flat shoe in an unexpected colour. Mint green, lime, or soft pastels against dark denim. Keep accessories minimal. Or, you can get a very similiar Dior jacket below.

Dior Bar Jacket in Gray Virgin Wool | Image: Supplied / Dior Dior Bar Jacket in Gray Virgin Wool | Image: Supplied / Dior Dior Bar Jacket in Gray Virgin Wool | Image: Supplied / Dior Dior Bar Jacket in Gray Virgin Wool | Image: Supplied / Dior

Dior Bar Jacket in Gray Virgin Wool | Image: Supplied / Dior

The BRIT Awards: Full Chanel, Ballet Flats & the Return of the Tie

If the Grammys signalled a new direction, the BRITs confirmed it. Styles arrived at the Grammys in a custom Chanel double-breasted suit: black-and-white bouclé pinstripe, wide-leg trousers, oversized jacket, pale mint pinstripe shirt, striped tie, and Chanel bow-trimmed black-and-white spat-effect ballet flats. Head to toe Chanel.

It was a significant statement. A$AP Rocky had done considerable work establishing Chanel as a viable option for men on major red carpets; Styles picked up that thread and ran with it. The Times subsequently ran a piece asking whether Styles had single-handedly made the shirt and tie ‘sexy again.’ For his performance of ‘Aperture,’ he simply removed the jacket.

Get the look: A double-breasted suit in a bold pinstripe – black and white, or navy and white – with relaxed proportions. Wide-leg trousers, oversized jacket. A pale, tonal shirt (mint, cream, or pale blue) with a striped tie. Finish with ballet flats or a flat dress shoe.

Aimé Leon Dore Double-Breasted Pinstriped Wool Suit Jacket $3,054 (SHOP NOW) Image | Mr Porter

The SNL Cameo: How to Nail Vintage Casual

In early March, Styles made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live during Ryan Gosling’s opening monologue, absolutely nailing vintage casual.

Harry Styles’ SNL cameo

A faded dark-grey vintage tee printed with a cracked yellow smiley face and the words ‘I Hate You’ in white lettering. Vintage Levi’s.

Get the look: The hero piece is a vintage graphic tee (think band tees, slogan tees, ironic novelty prints from the ’80s and ’90s). Straight-leg or slightly relaxed vintage-wash denim (Levi’s 501s are the reference point). One quality watch.

One Night in Manchester: The Celine Concert Look

In March, Styles performed the world premiere of Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally at Co-op Live in Manchester, which was later streamed on Netflix. He wore custom Celine, styled once again by Harry Lambert.

A blue sweatshirt layered over a black floral-print shirt, yellow wide-leg trousers, a purple tie, white high-top sneakers, a Celine belt and – notably – high-top sneakers rather than the ballet flats and torpedo sneakers of his other appearances of late.

Get the look: Bold, contrasting colour-block sweatshirt and wide-leg trouser combination. Layer a printed shirt beneath for depth. White or neutral high-top sneakers to ground it. Then add a statement belt to tie it all together.

Uniqlo Oversized Sweatshirt in Navy | $49.90 (SHOP NOW) Assembly Label Miles Pleated Chino | $120 (SHOP NOW)

Harry Styles’ Latest Hair: The Cropped Mullet

No style guide is complete without the hair. After shaving his head in 2023 and spending the following year in various short phases – including a micro mullet that he debuted at London Fashion Week in September 2024 – Styles arrived at the 2026 Grammys with what can only be described as a closely cropped mullet: textured short-back-and-sides, slightly longer tousled top, a hint of length at the nape.

The new hair sparked a wave of speculation about whether he’d had a transplant, given the noticeably fuller, more defined hairline compared to mid-2020s appearances. Styles addressed it on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court podcast, joking about the speculation without confirming anything. By the BRITs, the hair was slightly fuller, brushed back but not slicked, with a natural wave at the front.

Get the look: Ask your barber for a short textured cut with a taper on the sides and back, leaving the top around two to three inches for movement. Use a lightweight pomade or texturising spray for that undone, tousled finish.

Harry Styles’ Style Evolution: A Quick History

The iconic Styles aesthetic has been under construction for over a decade, through several very distinct phases.

2010–2012: The One Direction Years

Jack Wills tracksuits, chinos, and whatever teen pop stylists were issuing at the time. Not the era we’re here to study.

2013–2016: Chelsea Boots and Cuban Collars

Long hair, skinny jeans, Chelsea boots (frequently Saint Laurent), and plain or printed Cuban-collar shirts worn unbuttoned. Edgy by boyband standards, still safely within the genre. The Chelsea boot – slim, elastic-sided, in black or tan leather – remains a foundational piece for anyone building toward an early-era Styles look.

2017–2019: The Gucci Muse Era

This is where it gets interesting. Like fellow Brit Tom Hiddleston, Styles has an affinity for Gucci, and formed a close creative partnership with the former creative director Alessandro Michele. He appeared in three Gucci tailoring campaigns and an ad for the luxury brand’s first gender-neutral fragrance, Mémoire d’une Odeur.

His exclusive tour partnership with Gucci for the 2017 leg of his self-titled tour produced some of the era’s standout looks, including a double-breasted purple paisley Alexander McQueen suit at the 2017 ARIAs that remains one of the great red carpet moments of that decade.

Styles also popularised the pussy-bow blouse during this period, borrowed from Coco Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent’s 1960s and ’70s work, it appeared in at least a quarter of his tour outfits. It remains one of his most imitable signatures: a silk blouse with a neck tie, worn with high-waisted trousers.

2020–2022: Harry’s House and the Maximalist Peak

Sequinned jumpsuits, bold tailoring, patchwork and pattern. The Vogue cover shoot in December 2020 – dresses, skirts, a full challenge to sartorial gender norms – was the cultural moment. Also: the retirement of skinny jeans in favour of wide-leg trousers, mustard bell bottoms, relaxed-fit denim, oversized knitwear.

2023–2025: Styles Goes Off The Rader

After the Harry’s House world tour, Styles went almost entirely quiet publicly for three years. We didn’t hear or see much from Styles (bar a shaved head at a London cricket match in 2023 and a micro mullet at London Fashion Week in September 2024).

2026: The New Era

Enter: Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally and a completely new visual language. Archival references, restrained tailoring, and the ballet flat as a power move. It’s basically the full inverse of Harry’s House maximalism (i.e., achieving impact by what gets left out of the ensemble).

Harry Styles’ Tattoos: The Style Constant

Across every era, the tattoos remain (obviously). Styles has several dozen, mostly across his left arm, chest, and torso. The most notable: a butterfly on his stomach, inspired by a French prison tattoo from the film Papillon, courtesy of tattoo artist Liam Sparkes. They’re a consistent visual anchor, visible in the open-necked blazers and shirtless stage looks of the current album cycle.

