Style Guide: How to Dress Like Bad Bunny

By Eleni Thomas - News Published: 9 Feb 2026

Bad Bunny is one of the most talked about people on Earth right now. The Puerto Rican star recently made history at the 2026 Grammy Awards by becoming the first artist to win album of the year for a record sung entirely in Spanish.

Continuing on his unbelievable run of success of late, Bad Bunny is also the headline act for the upcoming Super Bowl LX halftime show. While much has been made of his appointment, audiences don’t have to worry about whether or not he’ll put on a great show. Whether it be on stage, in the WWE ring or on the red carpet, Bad Bunny seems to always understand the assignment.

Speaking of red carpets, Bad Bunny has fast become a style icon. Since bursting onto the scene with his first album in 2018, the rapper has always had a striking wardrobe. From his Calvin Klein campaign to partnership with adidas, he’s taking the fashion world by storm. Never one to shy away from bold and eye-catching outfits, Bad Bunny has simply refined and perfected his fashion in recent years.

Here’s how to stand out from the rest and dress like Bad Bunny.

Style Your Hair like Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny has had some iconic hairstyles. Never one to shy away from a bottle of hairdye; green, pink and blue hair was at one time a standard look for him. Unique patterns were also a staple at one point in time. It’s been an evolution of styles, but he’s taken a step back from the wild colours lately.

Whether it’s in braids or slicked back, Bad Bunny opts for a short hairstyle. Given his larger than life outfits and fashion pieces, his fairly modest hairstyles balance out his look perfectly. He typically jumps between a very short shaven style or when his hair is grown out, his natural curls are tight and textured.

How to Replicate the Bad Bunny Beard

While Bad Bunny opted for the clean shaven look very early on in his career, he now consistently sports a well groomed, perfectly shaped beard. The most important thing when attempting to emulate Bad Bunny’s facial hair is shape.

A hard, clean line must be maintained from the ears to the mouth to emphasise cheek bones. Any scruff under the neck needs to go and as an added bonus, opting for a closer shave and fade to connect to the hairline really makes this look complete.

Bold Colours and Even Bolder Accessories

When he first burst onto the scene, Bad Bunny was unmissable. This in large part is due to his early fashion style and signature look. The rapper favoured colourful streetwear. From oversized neon puffer coats to plenty of monogram prints, each and every time Bad Bunny stepped on stage or walked the streets, he captivated your attention.

Paired with these over-the-top neon outfits was almost always an even bolder pair of sunglasses. At times, his shades are even covering his whole face. Other instances, they’re small, sleek and dainty. Regardless, his early fashion looks relied on big colours, bigger shape and plenty of mixing and matching.

Tailored and Tight With a Twist

In the past few years, Bad Bunny has largely stepped away from the neon colours and boxing shape and instead moved towards a more tailored, premium look. Never one to shy away from boldness however, the rapper always adds a modern and contemporary twist to his looks.

What really makes Bad Bunny stand apart from the rest is that he’ is’s not afraid to lean into more feminine silhouettes or styles with his fashion either. Take his 2023 Met Gala look as a prime example. The rapper made his grand entrance wearing a backless Jacquemes suit paired with a 26-foot floral cape.

In an interview with Vogue, the French fashion designer revealed it was a “dream” to dress the Puerto Rican star.

“Bad Bunny is my favorite artist…I was so inspired by him, he is the ultimate Jacquemus muse.”

Never Scared to Mix Things Up

Part of what makes Bad Bunny such a fashion icon is that he’s never afraid to shake his look up. While he consistently dresses to impress, the silhouette, accessories and style are always evolving and changing. There’s no one size fit’s all, and that’s why each and every event, fans and audiences are waiting with baited breath to see what he will be wearing.

In a world where fashion is more versatile and experimental than ever, take a page out of Bad Bunny’s book and dress with intention and uniqueness.

With a wardrobe and look that is only getting better and better with time, we expect some showstopping statement outfits to be on display throughout his Super Bowl performance. For those eager to see Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, here’s how and when to watch it in Australia.

