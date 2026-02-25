The New Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS ILARGI FF Splits the Toe
Sneakers are heading in some strange directions lately. Hybrid loafers. Inflated trail runners. Soles built like concept cars. Now we’ve got a full split toe.
The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS ILARGI FF Tabi doesn’t ease you into it. The forefoot is divided clean down the middle. It looks old and new at the same time. You’ll either stare or scroll.
While it might look runway-first, the idea isn’t new. Tabi footwear dates back centuries in Japan, originally worn with split socks. Over time, the design became common workwear for Japanese construction crews. Separating the big toe improves grip and balance, enhancing stability on unstable surfaces. It’s practical before it’s provocative.
Kostadinov leans into that lineage rather than treating it as costume. The ILARGI FF references ASICS marathon uppers from the 1950s and pairs the historic split-toe build with modern performance cushioning. Underfoot, it runs on ASICS’ FlyteFoam midsole, combined with a rubber and EVA outsole for lightweight comfort and traction. The upper stays streamlined, using breathable engineered materials and refined panel work to keep the profile clean.
Available in Carbon and Electric Blue, neither colour hides the split. If anything, they amplify it. But it also means you’re committing to split-toe socks. There’s no halfway here.
Priced at GBP 200 (AUD $380), the ILARGI FF has already sold out through Kiko Kostadinov’s London store. A wider global release landed February 23 via the brand’s webstore and select flagships in Los Angeles and Tokyo (Australian availability not yet confirmed).
This marks the first Tabi release in a four-part series planned for 2026. Centuries ago, the split toe was about grip and balance. It still is. It just takes a minute to get used to.
Key Details: Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS ILARGI FF
- Model: ASICS ILARGI FF Tabi
- Collaboration: Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS SportStyle
- Price: GBP 200 (AUD $380)
- Colourways: Carbon, Electric Blue
- Midsole: FlyteFoam cushioning
- Outsole: Rubber and EVA combination
- Upper: Engineered breathable materials with split-toe construction
- Inspiration: Traditional Japanese tabi work boots and 1950s ASICS marathon uppers
- Release Date: February 23 (global webstore and select flagships)
- Australian Availability: Unconfirmed
- Series: First of four planned Tabi releases for 2026
