Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS ILARGI FF 1
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The New Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS ILARGI FF Splits the Toe

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Sneakers are heading in some strange directions lately. Hybrid loafers. Inflated trail runners. Soles built like concept cars. Now we’ve got a full split toe.

Assc x g shock collaboration 5
Close-up of the ILARGI FF Tabi in Carbon. Image: Kiko Kostadinov

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS ILARGI FF Tabi doesn’t ease you into it. The forefoot is divided clean down the middle. It looks old and new at the same time. You’ll either stare or scroll.

While it might look runway-first, the idea isn’t new. Tabi footwear dates back centuries in Japan, originally worn with split socks. Over time, the design became common workwear for Japanese construction crews. Separating the big toe improves grip and balance, enhancing stability on unstable surfaces. It’s practical before it’s provocative.

Kostadinov leans into that lineage rather than treating it as costume. The ILARGI FF references ASICS marathon uppers from the 1950s and pairs the historic split-toe build with modern performance cushioning. Underfoot, it runs on ASICS’ FlyteFoam midsole, combined with a rubber and EVA outsole for lightweight comfort and traction. The upper stays streamlined, using breathable engineered materials and refined panel work to keep the profile clean.

Assc x g shock collaboration 2
Top-down view of the ILARGI FF Tabi highlighting the split-toe construction. Image: Kiko Kostadinov

Available in Carbon and Electric Blue, neither colour hides the split. If anything, they amplify it. But it also means you’re committing to split-toe socks. There’s no halfway here.

Priced at GBP 200 (AUD $380), the ILARGI FF has already sold out through Kiko Kostadinov’s London store. A wider global release landed February 23 via the brand’s webstore and select flagships in Los Angeles and Tokyo (Australian availability not yet confirmed).

This marks the first Tabi release in a four-part series planned for 2026. Centuries ago, the split toe was about grip and balance. It still is. It just takes a minute to get used to.

Assc x g shock collaboration 9
Outsole view showing the separated forefoot traction pattern. Image: Kiko Kostadinov
Assc x g shock collaboration 13
Outsole view of the Electric Blue ILARGI FF with separated forefoot traction pattern. Image: Kiko Kostadinov

Key Details: Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS ILARGI FF

  • Model: ASICS ILARGI FF Tabi
  • Collaboration: Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS SportStyle
  • Price: GBP 200 (AUD $380)
  • Colourways: Carbon, Electric Blue
  • Midsole: FlyteFoam cushioning
  • Outsole: Rubber and EVA combination
  • Upper: Engineered breathable materials with split-toe construction
  • Inspiration: Traditional Japanese tabi work boots and 1950s ASICS marathon uppers
  • Release Date: February 23 (global webstore and select flagships)
  • Australian Availability: Unconfirmed
  • Series: First of four planned Tabi releases for 2026
Buy Carbon
Buy Electric Blue
Assc x g shock collaboration 7
Side profile of the ILARGI FF Tabi in Carbon. Image: Kiko Kostadinov
Assc x g shock collaboration 12
Side profile of the Electric Blue ILARGI FF showing the streamlined upper and split toe. Image: Kiko Kostadinov
Assc x g shock collaboration 3
The ILARGI FF styled on foot, showing the pronounced tabi split. Image: Kiko Kostadinov
Assc x g shock collaboration 8
Rear angle highlighting the sculpted FlyteFoam midsole. Image: Kiko Kostadinov
Assc x g shock collaboration 11
Rear angle of the ILARGI FF in Electric Blue highlighting the sculpted midsole. Image: Kiko Kostadinov
Assc x g shock collaboration 4
Electric Blue colourway with contrast lacing and sculpted sole. Image: Kiko Kostadinov
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
