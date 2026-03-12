Nike Reveals the Air Liquid Max Ahead of Air Max Day

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 12 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Every year on Air Max Day, Nike uses the occasion to test a new idea for its most famous cushioning system.

Some releases bring back a retro. Others see Nike experimenting with something completely new.

For 2026, Nike is doing the latter with the Air Liquid Max, a futuristic silhouette built around an unusual version of Air cushioning inspired by the poison dart frog.

The sneaker combines a bright green textured upper with a sculptural Air midsole made up of bubble-like pods, giving it one of the stranger silhouettes Nike has added to the Air Max lineup in years.

At first glance, it’s not immediately clear whether the Liquid Max is meant to look organic, mechanical or somewhere in between. It’s a dramatic design for sure, but most of the work is happening underneath the foot inside that cluster of Air bubbles.

The Nike Air Liquid Max launch colourway combines a textured green nanoprint upper with a sculptural point-loaded Air midsole. | Image: Nike

A New Air Max Silhouette

The Liquid Max builds on four decades of Air Max design, but visually it barely resembles anything from the archive.

Rather than referencing older models like the Air Max 1 or Air Max 90, the sneaker introduces a completely new shape, pairing a low-profile mesh upper with an unusual Air midsole.

Honestly, it feels more like a concept sneaker than a traditional Air Max.

Another side angle of the Nike Air Liquid Max showcasing the unusual bubble-like Air pods underfoot. | Image: Nike

How the Point-Loaded Air Works

The biggest change sits under your foot.

Instead of using one continuous Air chamber, the Liquid Max uses what Nike calls point-loaded Air. A contoured Air unit sits low to the ground, with cushioning placed only where it’s needed underfoot.

Because the Air is split into pods, cushioning compresses exactly where your foot applies pressure, which can make the ride feel more responsive and stable. Plus, the hollowed-out sections between the pods reduce material and weight while creating that distinctive cluster of Air bubbles.

Nike says the setup is designed to feel like “walking on air”, though we’ll have to wait until pairs actually land to see how it feels on foot. Designs like this can sometimes feel a little firmer than traditional Air Max models, but they often respond more quickly as your weight shifts through each step.

Close-up of the Nike Air Liquid Max upper featuring the three-layer textured nanoprint inspired by the poison dart frog. | Image: Nike

Why It Looks Like a Poison Dart Frog

The design inspiration comes from the poison dart frog, one of nature’s smallest animals with some of the loudest colours. The amphibian uses those bright tones as a warning signal, and Nike has borrowed that idea directly for the Liquid Max.

Across the mesh upper sits a three-layer textured nanoprint that creates a subtle raised surface, echoing the grippy toe pads that help poison dart frogs cling to leaves and branches.

From a distance, the upper looks fairly smooth, but up close, the layered printing adds noticeable texture across the shoe.

The launch colourway goes all the way, pairing bright green tones with a chrome Swoosh, glossy seamless finishes and a translucent outsole. And considering how many colours poison dart frogs come in, it’s hard not to imagine Nike already has a few more Liquid Max colourways on the way. Bright red and black, anyone?

Detail shot of the Nike Air Liquid Max midsole revealing the contoured geometry of the point-loaded Air cushioning. | Image: Nike

Outsole view of the Nike Air Liquid Max showing the pod-like traction pattern and segmented Air structure. | Image: Nike

Fragment Design Collaboration

Nike isn’t wasting much time getting collaborators involved either.

Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design, often referred to as the godfather of streetwear, has already previewed a darker take on the Liquid Max as part of what’s being labelled “fragment concept testing.”

Instead of the bright green launch pair, Fujiwara’s version dresses the silhouette in a stealthy black/anthracite/black colourway. The textured nanoprint upper shifts subtly between dark tones, while chrome Swooshes and fragment text details add contrast across the shoe.

Closer inspection of the sole reveals additional branding alongside a small “SP26” callout, hinting that the collaboration could arrive later this season.

The pair is also expected to feature co-branded insoles and special packaging, although Nike has not confirmed an official release date.

The Fragment Design x Nike Air Liquid Max appears in a stealth black colourway with subtle “FRAGMENT CONCEPT TESTING” text along the upper. | Image: Nike

Close-up of the Fragment Design x Nike Air Liquid Max highlighting the glossy Swoosh and textured nanoprint upper. | Image: Nike

Outsole view of the Fragment Design x Nike Air Liquid Max, revealing the podded Air structure and translucent rubber traction pattern. | Image: Nike

Nike Air Liquid Max Release Information

Price: Expected around $350 AUD (approx. US$225)

Expected around $350 AUD (approx. US$225) Model: Nike Air Liquid Max

Nike Air Liquid Max Colourway: Green / Black / Chrome

Green / Black / Chrome Cushioning: Point-loaded Nike Air cushioning system

Point-loaded Nike Air cushioning system Air Unit: Contoured low-profile Air pods with cored-out geometry

Contoured low-profile Air pods with cored-out geometry Upper: Mesh with three-layer textured nanoprint

Mesh with three-layer textured nanoprint Design Inspiration: Poison dart frog colour and toe pad textures

Poison dart frog colour and toe pad textures Branding: Chrome Nike Swoosh

Chrome Nike Swoosh Outsole: Translucent rubber outsole

Translucent rubber outsole Release: 26 March 2026 (Air Max Day)

26 March 2026 (Air Max Day) Retailers: Nike SNKRS and select Nike Sportswear retailers

Air Max Day releases don’t always become instant classics.

But historically, the strange ones are the pairs that end up influencing what Nike does next.

The Air Liquid Max feels like one of those experiments, the kind of design that might look a little weird today but quietly shape where Air Max goes next.

Top-down view of the Nike Air Liquid Max highlighting the lace structure and textured nanoprint upper. | Image: Nike

Rear view of the Nike Air Liquid Max with “Air Max” heel branding and exposed Air pods. | Image: Nike

Outsole view of the Nike Air Liquid Max showing the segmented traction pattern and exposed Air structure. | Image: Nike

The Nike Air Liquid Max arrives in special packaging featuring a reflective graphic box design. | Image: Nike