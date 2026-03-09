6 Best Australian F1 Grand Prix Hospitality Suites, Ranked

New regulations were the main headline going into the Australian Grand Prix 2026, and only an Oscar Piastri crash on the formation lap could outweigh such a drastic shake-up to the rulebook. Well, maybe it’s time for OP81 to reconsider that “Such is Life” tattoo. Even from way down the other end of the main straight in the Melbourne Podium Club, we could hear the life get sucked out of the Piastri Grandstand when the local favourite hit the wall.

Those who found themselves in one of the many grandstands at Turn 4 would have had the best view of Oscar’s crash. However, life was pretty sweet in the hospitality suites. We mixed it up with the CMOs, CEOs, and the hundreds of local and international influencers (sorry, “content creators”) who were invited to spread the vibes with their audiences. Most were fashion-focused and beauty-oriented, but the crowd shared an overwhelming passion for Formula 1.

Having spent our fair share of time in hospitality for the weekend once again, it’s that time of the year when we rank the best 2026 Australian F1 Grand Prix Hospitality Suites.

Best 2026 Australian F1 Grand Prix Hospitality Suites at a Glance

Highlights from our list include the following options:

Best overall hospitality suite : Melbourne Podium Club

: Melbourne Podium Club For the best view of the race : Porsche Pavilion

: Porsche Pavilion For value-for-money: Mercedes-AMG Lounge

Now we’ve read about our favourites, let’s check out the complete list.

1. Melbourne Podium Club

Price: from AUD$925 for single-day passes

Location: Directly above the F1 Team Garages on the main straight

View rating: 4.5/5

If you’re at the Australian Grand Prix, the Melbourne Podium Club (formerly Melbourne Paddock Club) is the place to be. Home to all of the corporate suites (Ferrari, Audi, Cadillac, etc.), there’s an opportunity to purchase tickets as a fan, with prices starting from AUD$925 for a single-day pass. To many, it’s a priceless opportunity, with access to the rooftop deck, inclusive beverage and food packages, a dedicated host, and access to the Pit Lane walk.

Having spent time in the Mercedes-AMG suite on Saturday and the Audi Revolut suite on Sunday, our top tip is to head to the rooftop deck’s viewing platform well ahead of qualifying and race start, as it can get very crowded. We’ll also note that it’s not the best view on offer in Albert Park, and if you’re a racing fan who wants to sit there and lock in on the race, check out the Porsche Pavilion or the Mercedes-AMG Lounge.

2. Casa Ferrari

Price: from AUD$12,000 for a three-day pass (invitation only via Ferrari retailers)

Location: Perfectly positioned on the main straight

View rating: 4/5

The best car brand on earth, the coolest team in Formula 1, and the best hospitality experience at the 2026 Australia Grand Prix outside Melbourne Podium Club, Ferrari knocked it out of the park once again with their hospitality experience at Casa Ferrari. Sure, they have the highest ticket prices of any hospitality experience, and you can’t even purchase them if you wanted to. However, the fact remains that hanging out, drinking bottomless Italian cocktails, eating fresh pizza and pasta, and then celebrating a podium finish for Charles Leclerc amongst a sea of Tifosi is hard to put a price on. They also have Ferrari-branded cushions and napkins, which is pretty cool.

3. Porsche Pavilion

Price: from AUD$9,970 for a three-day pass

Location: Multi-level custom-built suite situated over Turn 2

View rating: 5/5

If you love life as a spectator, the Porsche Pavilion is home to the best views at the 2026 Australian F1 Grand Prix. Beyond the uninterrupted views of the chaotic opening corners (crashes are frequent), we also love the fit-out, which features custom finishes, comfortable lounge seating, and a private grandstand with track views. Several new Porsche models were also on display out front this year, including the 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S (from $577,300 before on-roads) and new Cayenne Turbo Electric (from AUD$259,900 before on-roads). Prices are set at AUD$9,970 for a three-day pass, which is among the most affordable hospitality options around the track.

4. Audi Trackside Suite

Price: from AUD$8,490 for a three-day pass

Location: Expanded three-level suite located along the main straight

View rating: 4/5

Neighbours to Casa Ferrari and The Laneways, the Audi Trackside Suite is one of the biggest trackside hospitality suites at the 2026 Australian F1 GP. It’s a bigger, three-storey venue with two open-air viewing platforms, a menu that goes beyond what you’ll find at the Melbourne Podium Club, designed by celebrated chef and Audi ambassador Guillaume Brahimi, an exceptional selection of premium beverages, barista-made coffee, live entertainment, and private amenities. Priced at AUD$8,490 for a three-day pass this year, we would expect the price to increase in the future as it was a sell-out success for 2026.

5. Mercedes-AMG Lounge

Price: from AUD$1,200 (one-day) to $4,750 (Saturday and Sunday)

Location: Purpose-built deck located at the fastest corners of the track (Turns 9 and 10)

View rating: 5/5

If you’re a fan of racing and you’re not at the Porsche Pavilion, the Mercedes-AMG Lounge is the next best option with high-speed corner views and an adjacent super screen to ensure you don’t miss the start of the race on Sunday. Like other trackside hospitality suites, there are all-day food and beverage options alongside premium grandstand viewing and a sleek, stylish and spacious indoor lounge. The caveat is that this is by invitation only, and you will need your Unique Customer ID (UCID) to secure your place.

6. The Laneway

Price: from AUD$5,995 (three-day pass)

Location: Directly across from the pit exit on the main straight

View rating: 4/5

Last but not least, The Laneway. This is a new addition to the Melbourne GP hospitality line-up, and it’s positioned as one of the more affordable options with “an urban edge” that’s unique to Melbourne. Priced at AUD$5,995 for a three-day pass, it’s a notch or two below the hospitality that you’ll find at Mercedes-AMG or Porsche, but it’s an experience that anyone can partake in. Those who want to watch might find the vantage point a little better, with views up the main straight. However, it’s important to note that some viewing is interrupted by the large footbridge. It was a capacity event this year, and we expect the same next year. That means viewing on raceday can be challenging with so many people invited.

2026 Australian F1 Grand Prix Hospitality Suites FAQs

Having spent four days in a range of hospitality suites at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, we’re answering some of your burning questions below.

How Much Does F1 Hospitality Cost at the Australian Grand Prix?

Prices vary widely depending on the level of luxury and the number of days you attend. The cheapest hospitality tickets are single-day passes, starting at AUD$925 for the Melbourne Podium Club or AUD$1,200 for a Friday pass at the Mercedes-AMG Lounge (invite-only). Mid-Tier (three-day pass) options include The Laneway (from AUD$5,995), the Audi Trackside Suite (from AUD$8,490), and the Porsche Pavilion (from AUD$9,970). Finally, sitting at the top of the ultra-Luxury is Casa Ferrari, the most expensive, which starts from AUD$12,000 for a three-day pass (available by invitation only).

Paddock Club vs. Trackside Suites: What’s the Difference?

The Melbourne Podium Club (formerly the Melbourne Paddock Club) is positioned directly above the F1 team garages on the main straight. It offers highly sought-after perks, including access to the Pit Lane walk and a rooftop viewing deck. Trackside suites, on the other hand, are scattered around the circuit (such as the Porsche Pavilion at Turn 2 or the Mercedes-AMG Lounge at Turns 9 and 10) and often provide much better vantage points for pure racing action and high-speed cornering.

Best F1 Suites for Corporate Entertaining vs. Pure Racing Fans

The Porsche Pavilion is our pick of the hospitality suites for pure race fans. It offers uninterrupted views of the chaotic opening corners (Turn 2). If that doesn’t work, the next best option is the Mercedes-AMG Lounge, which provides excellent sightlines of the high-speed Turns 9 and 10.

If you’re looking to cash in on the spectacle, Casa Ferrari and the Audi Trackside Suite are top-tier for networking, featuring celebrity chef menus, bottomless drinks, and live entertainment.

Are Pit Lane Walks Included in F1 Hospitality Packages?

Not all hospitality packages include a Pit Lane walk. Based on the suites on our list, the Melbourne Podium Club is the only ticket that explicitly includes access to the Pit Lane walk. Most trackside suites focus heavily on their premium vantage points, food, and beverage offerings rather than pit lane access.

What Food and Drink is Included?

The best food and drink are in the trackside suites. Casa Ferrari offers fresh pizza and pasta alongside bottomless Italian cocktails, while the Audi Trackside Suite features a bespoke menu designed by celebrated chef Guillaume Brahimi, accompanied by premium beverages and barista-made coffee. The Melbourne Podium Club & Mercedes-AMG Lounge both offer comprehensive all-day food and inclusive beverage packages, but they’re simpler options served rapidly by staff. Still, it’s far better than the food you might find at other racing events. Shout out to the tortellini, the beef cheek, and the little lemon ice-creams that they served at this year’s event.