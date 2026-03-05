Land and Lift: Sydney Airport is Now Home to a 24-Hour Gym, Barber and Salon

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 5 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Arriving in a new city usually means standing around baggage claim looking like you’ve just spent 14 hours in a metal tube. Sydney Airport is trying to change that.

In what the airport says is an Australian first, a new set of wellbeing services is landing inside the T1 International Arrivals hall, including a barber, a gym and a nail salon designed to help travellers reset the moment they touch down.

Image: Sydney Airport

The first of those services is already open. Barber’s Lounge has begun operating in the arrivals area, offering haircuts, beard trims and grooming services for passengers stepping off long-haul flights or heading straight to the boardroom from customs. Prices start at $50 for a standard haircut, with full-service cuts reaching $80.

Next up is a 300-square-metre Anytime Fitness gym, which will soon become Australia’s first airport-based fitness club. Open 24/7, the space is designed for travellers and airport staff looking to move after long flights or shifts, with functional training zones, lifting platforms and full shower facilities.

Image: Sydney Airport

According to Sydney Airport General Manager Retail Gail Taylor, the move is about making arrivals feel less transactional and more useful for people who have just spent hours in transit.

“We know that after a long flight, people want things to feel simple and seamless,” Taylor said. “Whether you’re arriving in Sydney for the first time or coming home, our focus is on making the experience smoother and more enjoyable.”

Image: Sydney Airport

Later in the year, ProfessioNail will round out the lineup, offering express manicures and nail care services for travellers looking for a quick refresh before heading into the city.

Sydney Airport has also introduced a new premium taxi and Uber booking service called WeKnow, allowing passengers to pre-book and pre-pay for transport from digital kiosks in the baggage reclaim area or staffed desks in the arrivals hall. The service initially connects travellers with premium taxi brands, including GM Signature and 13 Cabs Silver Service, alongside Uber, with dedicated pickup bays at the T1 taxi rank.

Together, the changes show how Sydney Airport is starting to treat arrivals differently. Instead of pushing passengers straight out the door, Sydney Airport is starting to treat arrivals as somewhere travellers can reset before heading into the city.