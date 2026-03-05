Home/Culture/Travel
Sydney airport arrivals upgrades anytime fitness exterior
TRAVEL

Land and Lift: Sydney Airport is Now Home to a 24-Hour Gym, Barber and Salon

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Arriving in a new city usually means standing around baggage claim looking like you’ve just spent 14 hours in a metal tube. Sydney Airport is trying to change that.

In what the airport says is an Australian first, a new set of wellbeing services is landing inside the T1 International Arrivals hall, including a barber, a gym and a nail salon designed to help travellers reset the moment they touch down.

Sydney airport arrivals upgrades - barber's lounge
Image: Sydney Airport

The first of those services is already open. Barber’s Lounge has begun operating in the arrivals area, offering haircuts, beard trims and grooming services for passengers stepping off long-haul flights or heading straight to the boardroom from customs. Prices start at $50 for a standard haircut, with full-service cuts reaching $80.

Next up is a 300-square-metre Anytime Fitness gym, which will soon become Australia’s first airport-based fitness club. Open 24/7, the space is designed for travellers and airport staff looking to move after long flights or shifts, with functional training zones, lifting platforms and full shower facilities.

Sydney airport arrivals upgrades anytime fitness interior
Image: Sydney Airport

According to Sydney Airport General Manager Retail Gail Taylor, the move is about making arrivals feel less transactional and more useful for people who have just spent hours in transit.

“We know that after a long flight, people want things to feel simple and seamless,” Taylor said. “Whether you’re arriving in Sydney for the first time or coming home, our focus is on making the experience smoother and more enjoyable.”

Sydney aiport terminal 1
Image: Sydney Airport

Later in the year, ProfessioNail will round out the lineup, offering express manicures and nail care services for travellers looking for a quick refresh before heading into the city.

Sydney Airport has also introduced a new premium taxi and Uber booking service called WeKnow, allowing passengers to pre-book and pre-pay for transport from digital kiosks in the baggage reclaim area or staffed desks in the arrivals hall. The service initially connects travellers with premium taxi brands, including GM Signature and 13 Cabs Silver Service, alongside Uber, with dedicated pickup bays at the T1 taxi rank.

Together, the changes show how Sydney Airport is starting to treat arrivals differently. Instead of pushing passengers straight out the door, Sydney Airport is starting to treat arrivals as somewhere travellers can reset before heading into the city.

Sydney airport arrivals upgrades weknow
Image: Sydney Airport

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

2026 tesla model y performance on road driving
CARS

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Review

Matildas asian cup guide how to watch australia vs iran and south korea 1
SPORT

Matildas Asian Cup Guide: How to Watch Australia vs Iran and South Korea

Christopher nolan films ranked the dark knight
MOVIES & TV

Every Christopher Nolan Film Ranked: From Overreach to Masterpiece

Macbook neo citrus
TECH

Apple’s Budget MacBook Neo is Cheaper than its Cheapest iPhone

Nike pegasus 42 feature
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Nike Pegasus 42: Sneaker King Unveils its ‘Best Pegasus to Date’

Scream 7 4
CULTURE

Scream 7 Review: The ’90s Are Back in a Blood-Soaked Nostalgia-Driven Return

George Street Flagship Boutique Sydney | Image: Montblanc
STYLE

Montblanc’s New Sydney Boutique is a Love Letter to Luxury and the Art of Writing

Chinese car sales australia
CARS

China Dethrones Japan as Number One Source of New Vehicles in Australia

Enchante ally burnie 2
CULTURE

Daniel Ricciardo Brings Enchanté Home Again for Its Most Personal Collection Yet

Apple march 2026 release - studio display
TECH

Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s new MacBooks, M5 Chips and Studio Display

Asics sportstyle x hsdt introduce the gel nyc™ 2 0 sshs tying laces
SNEAKERS & SHOES

ASICS SportStyle Links With HAL Studios to Launch GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS

Jim carrey clone conspiracy
CULTURE

Jim Carrey ‘Clone’ Conspiracy: Why Does the Internet Think He’s An Imposter?

Ultrahuman ring pro 2
TECH

Meet Jade, World First Biointelligence AI that Powers New 15-Day Ultrahuman Ring PRO

Lewis hamilton’s 74 piece lululemon edit hits australia on 4 march 1
STYLE

Lewis Hamilton’s Elevated 74-Piece lululemon Edit Drops in Australia Today

Iwc
WATCHES

The Wind Up – Watch News #347

Iphone 17e side on
SMARTPHONES

Sub-$1,000 iPhone 17e Does Everything You Want (and More)

Muji winter collection
STYLE

MUJI’s New Winter Collection is the Antidote to Overdone Winter Dressing

Cadillac vistiq australia
CARS

Cadillac VISTIQ ‘Baby Escalade’ Has Arrived in Australia With Aggressive Pricing

Men's fashion.
STYLE

Stop Chasing Trends: A Fashion Expert’s Guide to Dressing Better in 2026