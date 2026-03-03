The Wind Up – Watch News #347

Published:
Welcome back to the latest edition of The Wind Up, Man of Many’s regular series, where we highlight all of the latest watch releases and updates from around the horological world.
In this week’s instalment, we’ll be featuring a racetrack-ready Tissot, a stunning all-black effort from IWC, a Panerai twin-set that comes with a four-day Florence voyage, and a futuristic piece from Chronoswiss.
Tissot T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition
For those of you who don’t know, Tissot is the official timekeeper of the MotoGP championship, a partnership that has been running strong since 2001. And in the new T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition, we have perhaps one of the most extreme editions ever released.
Sporting a motorsport-inspired livery, the T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition boasts a black PVD-coated bezel with a forged carbon insert, MotoGP-inspired design elements like engine cooling fins and oversized pushers. The look is big, bold and about as extreme as the super bikes competing at MotoGP.
- Brand: Tissot
- Model: T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition
- Reference: T141.462.27.051.00
- Diameter: 45mm
- Thickness: 14.79mm
- Material: Stainless steel
- Movement: Valjoux A05.951
- Power Reserve: 68 hours
- Price: AUD$3,515 (Limited to 2,026 pieces)
Chronoswiss Space Timer Concept
From Chronoswiss, we have the striking Space Timer Concept. Science fiction-esque in its design and aesthetic, the Space Timer Concept pairs multiple disciplines of watchmaking into one cool but austere timepiece.
The dial is actually made up of 63 separate parts, some hand-guillochéd and others laser-engraved. The effect is really quite beautiful, complemented by the knurled bezel, the onion-shaped crown, and the matte-grey case. But — and there’s always a but — it is rather optimistically priced.
- Brand: Chronoswiss
- Model: Space Timer Concept
- Reference: CH-9343M.2-MOPA
- Diameter: 44mm
- Thickness: 15.20mm
- Material: Stainless steel
- Movement: Calibre C.308
- Power Reserve: 42 hours
- Price: €23,400 (Limited to 50 pieces)
IWC Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium
IWC’s iconic Portugieser Chronograph is back in perhaps its most contemporary and stealthy guise. Clad entirely in Ceratanium, an alloy made of ceramic and titanium, the reference IW371631 is something of a spectacle, which is particularly curious given the Portugieser’s historically more dressy aesthetic.
The Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium isn’t small, but its super dark colour palette creates the illusion that it’s smaller than its dimensions suggest. Legibility loses out to its stealthy look, but as they say, you can’t have your cake and eat it too.
- Brand: IWC
- Model: Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium
- Reference: IW371631
- Diameter: 41mm
- Thickness: 13.10mm
- Material: Ceratanium
- Movement: Calibre 69355
- Power Reserve: 46 hours
- Price: €14,800 (Limited to 1,500 pieces)
Panerai Radiomir Viaggio Nel Tempo Experience Set
The Radiomir Viaggio Nel Tempo Experience Set offers a pair of historic pieces—the bronze PAM01729 and the Platinumtech PAM01730—both of which offer a unique interpretation of what makes Panerai such a beloved watchmaker.
In the purchase of this set, you not only walk away with two of Panerai’s finest, but you also get a four-day voyage in the maison’s birthplace in Florence, before moving on to key military and maritime sites, finishing off on the Ligurian coast. Not a bad way to drop €145,000, right?
Comments
