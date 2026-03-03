The Wind Up – Watch News #347

Welcome back to the latest edition of The Wind Up, Man of Many’s regular series, where we highlight all of the latest watch releases and updates from around the horological world.

In this week’s instalment, we’ll be featuring a racetrack-ready Tissot, a stunning all-black effort from IWC, a Panerai twin-set that comes with a four-day Florence voyage, and a futuristic piece from Chronoswiss.

Happy reading, and have a fantastic week ahead.

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition | Image: Supplied

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition

For those of you who don’t know, Tissot is the official timekeeper of the MotoGP championship, a partnership that has been running strong since 2001. And in the new T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition, we have perhaps one of the most extreme editions ever released.

Sporting a motorsport-inspired livery, the T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition boasts a black PVD-coated bezel with a forged carbon insert, MotoGP-inspired design elements like engine cooling fins and oversized pushers. The look is big, bold and about as extreme as the super bikes competing at MotoGP.

Brand: Tissot

Tissot Model: T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition

T-Race MotoGP Automatic Chronograph 2026 Limited Edition Reference: T141.462.27.051.00

T141.462.27.051.00 Diameter: 45mm

45mm Thickness: 14.79mm

14.79mm Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Movement: Valjoux A05.951

Valjoux A05.951 Power Reserve: 68 hours

68 hours Price: AUD$3,515 (Limited to 2,026 pieces)

Chronoswiss Space Timer Concept | Image: Supplied

Chronoswiss Space Timer Concept

From Chronoswiss, we have the striking Space Timer Concept. Science fiction-esque in its design and aesthetic, the Space Timer Concept pairs multiple disciplines of watchmaking into one cool but austere timepiece.

The dial is actually made up of 63 separate parts, some hand-guillochéd and others laser-engraved. The effect is really quite beautiful, complemented by the knurled bezel, the onion-shaped crown, and the matte-grey case. But — and there’s always a but — it is rather optimistically priced.

Brand: Chronoswiss

Chronoswiss Model: Space Timer Concept

Space Timer Concept Reference: CH-9343M.2-MOPA

CH-9343M.2-MOPA Diameter: 44mm

44mm Thickness: 15.20mm

15.20mm Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Movement: Calibre C.308

Calibre C.308 Power Reserve: 42 hours

42 hours Price: €23,400 (Limited to 50 pieces)

IWC Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium | Image: Supplied

IWC Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium

IWC’s iconic Portugieser Chronograph is back in perhaps its most contemporary and stealthy guise. Clad entirely in Ceratanium, an alloy made of ceramic and titanium, the reference IW371631 is something of a spectacle, which is particularly curious given the Portugieser’s historically more dressy aesthetic.

The Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium isn’t small, but its super dark colour palette creates the illusion that it’s smaller than its dimensions suggest. Legibility loses out to its stealthy look, but as they say, you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

Brand: IWC

IWC Model: Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium

Portugieser Chronograph Ceratanium Reference: IW371631

IW371631 Diameter: 41mm

41mm Thickness: 13.10mm

13.10mm Material : Ceratanium

: Ceratanium Movement: Calibre 69355

Calibre 69355 Power Reserve: 46 hours

46 hours Price: €14,800 (Limited to 1,500 pieces)

Panerai Radiomir Viaggio Nel Tempo Experience Set | Image: Supplied

Panerai Radiomir Viaggio Nel Tempo Experience Set

The Radiomir Viaggio Nel Tempo Experience Set offers a pair of historic pieces—the bronze PAM01729 and the Platinumtech PAM01730—both of which offer a unique interpretation of what makes Panerai such a beloved watchmaker.

In the purchase of this set, you not only walk away with two of Panerai’s finest, but you also get a four-day voyage in the maison’s birthplace in Florence, before moving on to key military and maritime sites, finishing off on the Ligurian coast. Not a bad way to drop €145,000, right?