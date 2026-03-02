PayPal Frenzy is Back With 250+ Brands and 7 Days of Online Deals

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 3 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you’ve been holding off on new sneakers, restocking the bathroom cabinet or finally replacing that dying vacuum, this week’s sale window is worth a look. PayPal Frenzy kicks off tonight and runs for 7 days, bringing more than 250 retailers together in one online event.

Now in its third year, PayPal Frenzy is partnering with Click Frenzy to give Australians access to exclusive online offers across fashion, tech, home, travel and beauty. The sale goes live from 7pm AEDT on Tuesday, 3 March and runs until midnight on Monday, 9 March via the Click Frenzy website.

This year’s headline names include Chemist Warehouse, JB Hi-Fi, Priceline, David Jones, Target and THE ICONIC, alongside Big W, Kmart, Petbarn and Kogan. It’s a broad retail sweep of sales.

Some of the early offers include:

Chemist Warehouse: Up to half price off selected vitamins and supplements

Up to half price off selected vitamins and supplements Rebel Sport: Up to 40% off selected footwear and clearance clothing

Up to 40% off selected footwear and clearance clothing Priceline: Up to 50% off skincare

Up to 50% off skincare Target: Spend $200, save $50 on selected bed, bath and home

Spend $200, save $50 on selected bed, bath and home THE ICONIC: Up to 25% off sitewide

Up to 25% off sitewide David Jones: Up to 30% off selected fashion, online only

Up to 30% off selected fashion, online only Kogan: Up to 70% off TVs, tech and furniture

Up to 70% off TVs, tech and furniture Dyson: Up to 55% off selected floorcare

Up to 55% off selected floorcare Sennheiser: Up to 50% off selected headphones and headsets

There’s also a strong showing in men’s fashion, with brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Industrie, Politix and RVCA offering between 20% and 50% off selected styles.

On the travel side, deals include up to 50% off selected flights and hotels through Traveloka, no transaction fees with Flight Centre when paying via PayPal, and discounted tours from operators such as SeaLink and Captain Cook Cruises.

The other angle this year is how you pay. Shoppers can use PayPal Pay in 4 to split eligible purchases into four instalments with no late fees and no interest. According to PayPal, 48% of Australian Buy Now, Pay Later users say they’ve switched to PayPal Pay in 4 because of the no late fee structure.

If you’re planning to shop, it’s live from 7pm tonight and runs until midnight on 9 March. As always with week-long sales, it helps to know what you actually need before the countdown timer does the convincing.